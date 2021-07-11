Ormie King: Bob Dean scholarship winners are young Auburn legends

Today’s story comes to us from John Rossi and the Bob Dean Leadership Scholarship Committee, as they have announced this year’s winners! Congratulations to you both!
The Bob Dean Scholarship Committee has met in order to award a female and male member of the 2021 Auburn High School Senior Class. The committee considers an applicant’s high school career which exhibits success in academics, leadership, athletics and community service.
The committee is pleased to announce that Amelia Bartolotta and James Vasile are the 2021 Bob Dean Leadership Scholarship winners.
Amelia Bartolotta has achieved academic success throughout her high school career. She has been especially proficient studying business courses both at Auburn High and Cayuga Community College. She has participated in the Future Business Leaders of America, and at regional events, she successfully competed in public speaking contests and has won first place three successive years. She has also been a leader in the Varsity Club, which plans and organizes events annually.
Amelia has been a member of the girls varsity soccer team for four years. She has been a two-time captain of the team. Her coach states that she has a winning attitude, superior work ethic, and possesses a competitive desire that motivates all of her teammates. She has found the time to assist at the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen and at other community functions.
During her senior year, she made history by becoming the first female varsity member of the Auburn High football team. She utilized her soccer skills to kick the points after touchdowns, which added to the team’s score each game. Her ability to complete these kicks helped the football team complete an undefeated season.
Amelia is the daughter of Matteo and Kristen Bartolotta and will continue her education and athletics at Mercyhurst University.
James “Jimmy” Vasile has completed a very distinguished high school career wherein he has been in the top 10% of his class and has held a multitude of student government, academic and athletic leadership positions. He consistently participates in discussion during his classes, especially history, but also enjoys discussing current events. He has consistently studied AP courses as well as those offered by Cayuga Community College.
His leadership abilities are reflected by his designation of captain for both the track and cross country teams his sophomore through senior years. He has participated in numerous and various clubs and societies during his high school years. He was designated as the student representative to the Auburn school board. James was also given an All-League Cross Country and Citizen All-Star Awards.
He has participated in numerous community activities including Founder’s Day Fun Fair, Drug Awareness Flower Planting, YMCA Family Christmas Party, Walmart Children’s Christmas Party and most importantly the Chloe Calhoun Memorial Foundation. Chloe was Jimmy’s sister, who unfortunately was the victim of an automobile accident caused by a drunk driver. In memory of his sister, a foundation was established and Jimmy became its chief officer beginning when he was a high school freshman. He has been involved in raising funds for the foundation in order to fund a scholarship in his sister’s name. The scholarship has been presented by Jimmy each year.
Jimmy is the son of Jimmy Vasile and Rori Calhoun, and he will be continuing his education and athletics at New York University.
Thank you Amelia and Jimmy for being GREAT Legends of Auburn!
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.