Ormie King: Bob Dean scholarship winners are young Auburn legends

During her senior year, she made history by becoming the first female varsity member of the Auburn High football team. She utilized her soccer skills to kick the points after touchdowns, which added to the team’s score each game. Her ability to complete these kicks helped the football team complete an undefeated season.

Amelia is the daughter of Matteo and Kristen Bartolotta and will continue her education and athletics at Mercyhurst University.

James “Jimmy” Vasile has completed a very distinguished high school career wherein he has been in the top 10% of his class and has held a multitude of student government, academic and athletic leadership positions. He consistently participates in discussion during his classes, especially history, but also enjoys discussing current events. He has consistently studied AP courses as well as those offered by Cayuga Community College.

His leadership abilities are reflected by his designation of captain for both the track and cross country teams his sophomore through senior years. He has participated in numerous and various clubs and societies during his high school years. He was designated as the student representative to the Auburn school board. James was also given an All-League Cross Country and Citizen All-Star Awards.