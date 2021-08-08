Ormie King: Bob Gallo's legendary Y-Field memories

Today’s article comes to us from Maria Gallo Ashbrook, who shares a letter of Y-Field memories, written by her dad, Bob Gallo, to the organizers of the 2002 Y-Field Reunion. Sadly, Bob died in September 2020, and she found this among his papers. Also included is a photo of the 1947 Holy Family High School football team from her dad’s yearbook, shown here at the Y-Field Clubhouse, where they scrimmaged. Thank you so much, Maria, for sharing this great story and photo with us!
I first visited the “magic field” when I was 12 years old. I peddled papers for the old Citizen-Advertiser and saved enough money to buy a secondhand bike. During the summer, I rode my bike from Chapel Street (now home to the Holiday Inn) to the Y-Field to watch softball games under the lights. It was the only park in Auburn that had lights, action and popcorn. To a 12-year-old, the field was the center of the universe.
You may recall that Holy Family High School did not have an athletic field. During the post-war era, HFH used the Seminary grounds and the Y-Field for football practice. Can you imagine what the inside of the clubhouse looked like after scrimmaging on a muddy Y-Field? Jack Clifford, the clubhouse caretaker, never complained and accepted the HFH football players with all their faults.
With all the adversities, the boys from HFH enjoyed football. Our helmets didn’t match, and our pants and jerseys were one-size-fits-all. One varsity player didn’t have football shoes for most of the season – he played in sneakers. No professional dry cleaners for us. Our mothers washed and dried our jerseys. Even when we watched our cross-town competitors – the Auburn High Maroons – with their hand-me-down Colgate University Red Raiders jerseys, we didn’t have a jealous bone in our bodies!
Football at HFH was quite an experience. In the three years I played varsity, I had three coaches: Red Oliver, Francis “Brains” Quinn and Ray Flynn. We had some offense – the old Notre Dame shift made famous by Knute Rockne. Out of a high school of 200 students, we had a boys varsity team of 24 players. As a sophomore at HFH in 1946, I was starting left half back weighing 140 pounds. That year we played Aquinas of Rochester in Red Wing Stadium in a downpour.
In 1947, I was hired as a playground director by the Auburn Recreation Department under the direction of Joe Huther. My first assignment was the Central High School playground. On my first day, a riot broke out between two girls’ softball teams – it was some fight. Shortly after being transferred to the Lincoln Elementary playground, I came to work and could not find the swings. Some of the local boys decided to play a joke on their new director. They shimmied up the swing set frame, removed the swings and put them in some large maple trees nearby. After this on-the-job training, I was now ready for bigger and better things. I was now ready for the Y-Field with Zinc LaDouce and Pickles Dillon.
My fondest memories of the field were the times I served as a playground director in 1948 and 1949. When Joe Huther assigned me to the Y-Field, I thought I had died and gone to heaven. It was the dream of every director to be assigned to the Y-Field – a choice spot with all the glorious trees and excellent facilities. Kids came from far and wide to enjoy the environment. In my two years there I cannot recall an incident when things got out of hand. Maybe these were the golden years – we did not have bullies on the playground.
Finally, I want to pay tribute to one of the finest gentlemen I ever met. He was a man of integrity, honor and character. He was firm when he had to be, but gentle when needed. I worked closely with him for two summers and never heard him say anything negative about anyone. That person was Jack Clifford. The city of Auburn got it right when they named the Y-Field in his honor. He influenced so many young men and women during his tenure. He even taught a 140-pound kid how to kick a football. It worked – I was the punter on the Holy Family football team for two years.
Maria said, more than 50 years after his time at the Y-Field, her dad reminisced, “I might not be able to play jacks, but I believe I can still make a fairly good multi-colored boondoggle. Old playground directors never die. They just fade away.” Here’s to bringing memories to life through the old stories and keeping the Y-Field a vibrant part of what makes Auburn, Auburn.
Thank you Maria for sharing this great story from your dad, Bob Gallo, who was truly a Legend of Auburn!
