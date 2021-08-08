Ormie King: Bob Gallo's legendary Y-Field memories

Football at HFH was quite an experience. In the three years I played varsity, I had three coaches: Red Oliver, Francis “Brains” Quinn and Ray Flynn. We had some offense – the old Notre Dame shift made famous by Knute Rockne. Out of a high school of 200 students, we had a boys varsity team of 24 players. As a sophomore at HFH in 1946, I was starting left half back weighing 140 pounds. That year we played Aquinas of Rochester in Red Wing Stadium in a downpour.

In 1947, I was hired as a playground director by the Auburn Recreation Department under the direction of Joe Huther. My first assignment was the Central High School playground. On my first day, a riot broke out between two girls’ softball teams – it was some fight. Shortly after being transferred to the Lincoln Elementary playground, I came to work and could not find the swings. Some of the local boys decided to play a joke on their new director. They shimmied up the swing set frame, removed the swings and put them in some large maple trees nearby. After this on-the-job training, I was now ready for bigger and better things. I was now ready for the Y-Field with Zinc LaDouce and Pickles Dillon.