Ormie King: Bob Gallo's legendary Y-Field memories

LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Today’s article comes to us from Maria Gallo Ashbrook, who shares a letter of Y-Field memories, written by her dad, Bob Gallo, to the organizers of the 2002 Y-Field Reunion. Sadly, Bob died in September 2020, and she found this among his papers. Also included is a photo of the 1947 Holy Family High School football team from her dad’s yearbook, shown here at the Y-Field Clubhouse, where they scrimmaged. Thank you so much, Maria, for sharing this great story and photo with us!

I first visited the “magic field” when I was 12 years old. I peddled papers for the old Citizen-Advertiser and saved enough money to buy a secondhand bike. During the summer, I rode my bike from Chapel Street (now home to the Holiday Inn) to the Y-Field to watch softball games under the lights. It was the only park in Auburn that had lights, action and popcorn. To a 12-year-old, the field was the center of the universe.

You may recall that Holy Family High School did not have an athletic field. During the post-war era, HFH used the Seminary grounds and the Y-Field for football practice. Can you imagine what the inside of the clubhouse looked like after scrimmaging on a muddy Y-Field? Jack Clifford, the clubhouse caretaker, never complained and accepted the HFH football players with all their faults.

With all the adversities, the boys from HFH enjoyed football. Our helmets didn’t match, and our pants and jerseys were one-size-fits-all. One varsity player didn’t have football shoes for most of the season – he played in sneakers. No professional dry cleaners for us. Our mothers washed and dried our jerseys. Even when we watched our cross-town competitors – the Auburn High Maroons – with their hand-me-down Colgate University Red Raiders jerseys, we didn’t have a jealous bone in our bodies!

Football at HFH was quite an experience. In the three years I played varsity, I had three coaches: Red Oliver, Francis “Brains” Quinn and Ray Flynn. We had some offense – the old Notre Dame shift made famous by Knute Rockne. Out of a high school of 200 students, we had a boys varsity team of 24 players. As a sophomore at HFH in 1946, I was starting left half back weighing 140 pounds. That year we played Aquinas of Rochester in Red Wing Stadium in a downpour.

In 1947, I was hired as a playground director by the Auburn Recreation Department under the direction of Joe Huther. My first assignment was the Central High School playground. On my first day, a riot broke out between two girls’ softball teams – it was some fight. Shortly after being transferred to the Lincoln Elementary playground, I came to work and could not find the swings. Some of the local boys decided to play a joke on their new director. They shimmied up the swing set frame, removed the swings and put them in some large maple trees nearby. After this on-the-job training, I was now ready for bigger and better things. I was now ready for the Y-Field with Zinc LaDouce and Pickles Dillon.

My fondest memories of the field were the times I served as a playground director in 1948 and 1949. When Joe Huther assigned me to the Y-Field, I thought I had died and gone to heaven. It was the dream of every director to be assigned to the Y-Field – a choice spot with all the glorious trees and excellent facilities. Kids came from far and wide to enjoy the environment. In my two years there I cannot recall an incident when things got out of hand. Maybe these were the golden years – we did not have bullies on the playground.

Finally, I want to pay tribute to one of the finest gentlemen I ever met. He was a man of integrity, honor and character. He was firm when he had to be, but gentle when needed. I worked closely with him for two summers and never heard him say anything negative about anyone. That person was Jack Clifford. The city of Auburn got it right when they named the Y-Field in his honor. He influenced so many young men and women during his tenure. He even taught a 140-pound kid how to kick a football. It worked – I was the punter on the Holy Family football team for two years.

Maria said, more than 50 years after his time at the Y-Field, her dad reminisced, “I might not be able to play jacks, but I believe I can still make a fairly good multi-colored boondoggle. Old playground directors never die. They just fade away.” Here’s to bringing memories to life through the old stories and keeping the Y-Field a vibrant part of what makes Auburn, Auburn.

Thank you Maria for sharing this great story from your dad, Bob Gallo, who was truly a Legend of Auburn!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Aug. 8, 2021

Happy 100th birthday to Grace Daloia

Happy birthday to:

  • Kim Lowe
  • Bricky McConnell
  • Bonnie Ford
  • Lisa Romano
  • Mark Stack
  • Anita Petrosino
  • Bob Marullo
  • Jack Cavanaugh
  • Fred Westover
  • Bob Riley
  • Anna Bryant
  • Judy King
  • Becky Nicandri
  • Pat Strecker
  • Gary Lalaysa
  • Marg Devereaux
  • John Nicandri
  • Stu Bowes
  • Joe Riester
  • Barb Avino
  • Betsy Bouley
  • Romy Romano
  • Tim Powers
  • Jude Brosnan
  • Kevin Chalker
  • Steven ‘Worm’ Tarby
  • Jerome Butler
  • Lou Ann O’Hora
  • Dan Rabuano
  • Jeff DeChick

Happy anniversary to:

Ann and Mark Collins

Joyce and Tony LoBisco

Carol and Dale Gamba

Sue and George Burgette

Marie and Bob Giannone

Kathy and Mark Genkos

Elizabeth and Bob Westover

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Maureen Kinary-LaMay
  • Merritt Willard Fletcher
  • Helen (Macyczko) Blaisdell Brooks
  • Michael Joseph Patrick Holmes
  • Raymond L. Weller
  • Joseph W. Barski
  • Robert P. Sears
  • Maxine Schwartz
  • Sanford A. Ward
  • Ronnie Vermeulen
  • Theodore James Marshall
  • Edgar O. Sears
  • Chris Allen Hutchins
  • Florence "Jane" Vesosky
  • Marjorie (Biss) Waters
  • Muriel (Pruce) Spagnolli
  • Karen I. Sawaryn
  • Barbara J. Murinka
  • Charles D. Dennison

Today’s thought: Another week without me becoming unexpectedly rich. — John Noz

IMPORTANT REMINDER: TODAY IS YOUR LAST CHANCE to sign up for the Coach Bill Huther Tennis tournament to be held Aug 14-15 at Auburn High School (rain site is Champions for Life). UPDATE: In addition to both men's and women's doubles, A and B divisions, a mixed doubles event for beginners and advanced beginners has been added for Aug. 12. For more information, please contact John Mortimer at (315) 729-6653.

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

