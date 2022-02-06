Ormie King: Catching up with Auburn Legend Pete Goodelle

Today’s story comes to us from Auburn native Pete Goodelle of New Hartford. I received this nice message from him just before Christmas and I thought you would enjoy this followup story about Pete and his grandson, Tommy Goodelle, who you may remember is a foul shooting champion. Thank you, Pete and Tommy both, for being terrific Legends of Auburn!

Ormie,

Thanks so much for that nice article of Nov. 14 concerning my grandson Tommy Goodelle, Elks Hoop Shoot National Champion for 10-11 year olds, 2020.

I’m over 80 now so you probably don’t remember me; I used to go to the Y-Field and learned my basketball there. I played basketball in high school for Holy Family and then Mount Carmel, and then for Le Moyne College, freshman in 1959. In those years, colleges fielded two teams – freshman and varsity. When I was a freshman at Le Moyne, their varsity team had three players drafted by the NBA: John Caveny – St. Louis Hawks, Dick Lynch – Syracuse Nats, Chuck Sammons – Syracuse Nats. That same team lost to Niagara, at Niagara, by three points. Niagara’s top player was Al Butler, who had a great career with the New York Knicks. The following year, Le Moyne lost to Providence (NIT champs) by seven points. In those years, the NIT (National Invitational Tournament, sponsored by NCAA) was almost equal to the NCAA Tournament. Providence had John Thompson (6’ 10”), John Hadnot (6’11”), former Boston Mayor Ray Flynn (great outside shooter) and Vinnie Ernst, ball handler (NIT most valuable player).

Le Moyne’s team was composed of mainly Syracuse high school players, which gives a testimony to the excellent quality of players in central New York at that time.

Ormie, update on my grandson, Tommy Goodelle; he entered again in the 2021 Elks Hoop Shoot Tour. For 12-13 year olds, you have to win five tournaments to qualify for the nationals. Tommy won the first tournament yesterday shooting 25 for 25. We’ll see how it goes in the future tournaments.

Best wishes and Merry Christmas, Pete Goodelle

