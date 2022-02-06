 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Catching up with Auburn Legend Pete Goodelle

Today’s story comes to us from Auburn native Pete Goodelle of New Hartford. I received this nice message from him just before Christmas and I thought you would enjoy this followup story about Pete and his grandson, Tommy Goodelle, who you may remember is a foul shooting champion. Thank you, Pete and Tommy both, for being terrific Legends of Auburn!

Ormie,

Thanks so much for that nice article of Nov. 14 concerning my grandson Tommy Goodelle, Elks Hoop Shoot National Champion for 10-11 year olds, 2020.

I’m over 80 now so you probably don’t remember me; I used to go to the Y-Field and learned my basketball there. I played basketball in high school for Holy Family and then Mount Carmel, and then for Le Moyne College, freshman in 1959. In those years, colleges fielded two teams – freshman and varsity. When I was a freshman at Le Moyne, their varsity team had three players drafted by the NBA: John Caveny – St. Louis Hawks, Dick Lynch – Syracuse Nats, Chuck Sammons – Syracuse Nats. That same team lost to Niagara, at Niagara, by three points. Niagara’s top player was Al Butler, who had a great career with the New York Knicks. The following year, Le Moyne lost to Providence (NIT champs) by seven points. In those years, the NIT (National Invitational Tournament, sponsored by NCAA) was almost equal to the NCAA Tournament. Providence had John Thompson (6’ 10”), John Hadnot (6’11”), former Boston Mayor Ray Flynn (great outside shooter) and Vinnie Ernst, ball handler (NIT most valuable player).

Le Moyne’s team was composed of mainly Syracuse high school players, which gives a testimony to the excellent quality of players in central New York at that time.

Ormie, update on my grandson, Tommy Goodelle; he entered again in the 2021 Elks Hoop Shoot Tour. For 12-13 year olds, you have to win five tournaments to qualify for the nationals. Tommy won the first tournament yesterday shooting 25 for 25. We’ll see how it goes in the future tournaments.

Best wishes and Merry Christmas, Pete Goodelle

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Feb. 6, 2022

Happy birthday to:

  • Tom Bennett
  • Maggie McOmber
  • Mike Sperduti
  • Ryan Kiernan
  • Sam Casper
  • Sue Wolniak
  • John Noz
  • Sheila Graney
  • Pat Crawford
  • Alice Patti
  • Tim Ricci
  • Nick Rabuano
  • Bill Guyle
  • Fred Slayton
  • Don Ross
  • Jerry Stanton
  • JoAnne Lally
  • Dorothy Dickman
  • John D’Angelo
  • Ray Brown
  • Karen Pinckney
  • Mike Helas Jr.
  • Dick Dickman
  • Marcella Didio
  • Brad Doan
  • Susan Carl
  • Jean Flanigan
  • Peggy Kolo
  • Jean Clark
  • Bill Edmunds
  • Lou Vasile
  • Laura “Chippy” DeTomaso
  • Rita Brown
  • Paula Kott
  • Annie Ball
  • James Klock
  • Jim Napoli
  • Jeffrey Stechuchak
  • Liza Kelly
  • Scott Maxwell
  • Sharon Penafeather
  • Jack Leonard
  • Crystal Cosentino
  • Cindy Bogart
  • Oney Gasparro
  • Mary Jo Fennessy
  • Mary Maggio
  • Marcia McGee
  • Barb Collard
  • Gwen Plish
  • Tom Kirkwood
  • Paul Kleiber Jr.
  • Mike Mosher
  • Carol McNeil
  • Mary Giannino
  • Bonnie McGuire
  • Brian Petrosino
  • Helen Casey
  • Jeanne Ricci
  • Ted Ball
  • Joyce Kreydatus
  • Jim Farrington
  • Deb French
  • Linda McCarthy
  • Dan Charles
  • Karen Brown
  • Paul Schneider
  • Shirley Mallon
  • Pamela Sroka
  • Liz Ricci
  • Jerry Nolan
  • Barb Deacon

Happy anniversary to:

  • Nancy and Tom Murphy
  • Mary and Ron DeChick
  • Jeanne and Bill Burns
  • Cathy and Vince Ianonne
  • Christine and Mike Helas
  • Dot and Dick Dickman

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Jeffrey C. Zink
  • Thomas R. Church
  • Albert V. Nicolella
  • Robert A. Casey
  • Elizabeth A. “Liz” Dennett
  • Stephen Ward Deville II
  • Terri C. Johnson-Gynn
  • Marilyn Kocur
  • Harold Lee O’Connor
  • Brenda Sue Sherwood
  • Geraldine E. Revette
  • Pauline Wooden
  • George Edwin Hassler
  • Eugene Watson, Jr.
  • Regina ”Reggie” Joyce Klink
  • Tabatha R. Swan
  • Priscilla May Crary (Wright)
  • LeRoy C. Blaisdell
  • Loretta (Petruzzi) Powers
  • Emilie Margaret (VanPetten) Merritt
  • Charlotte L. “Sunny” Songer
  • Margaret E. Mulvey
  • Kathleen (Kudla) Wildner
  • Donald “Duane” Kenyon
  • Charles E. Knapp
  • Frances McMullen Fishlock
  • Marissa Beth “MissyB” Weaver
  • William T. Clowes, Jr.
  • Florence L. Hulse
  • Shirley Ann Ward
  • Charles Francis Tanner
  • Vincenta Grace Vasile (Rathbun)
  • Robert “Bob” Charles Bishop
  • Dr. John Paul Scullin
  • Barbara (Armstrong) Hand
  • Gail Alice Davis-Babiarz
  • John Mariano LoPiccolo
  • Jean (Cardinale) Locastro
  • Jennifer E. Benham
  • Joyce Ann (Maywalt) Pastore
  • Mary E. Guyle (McHugh)
  • Marie Goyette Riggs
  • Richard L. Peer
  • Robert W. Lewis
  • Mary Olds McIssac
  • Donald T. Tavener
  • James Gardiner “Jim” Wills III
  • John D. Connors
  • Beverly Ann Hamilton (Crawford)
  • William Joseph “Bill” Irving, Jr.
  • James Muntz
  • Brenda L. Smith (Kerry)

Today’s thoughts:

  • If you watched football last weekend, the words of Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over!” should never be forgotten. 
  • Don’t mess with me now! I got a black belt; just kidding, it was a birthday gift. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

