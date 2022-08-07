Ormie King: Celebrate with Auburn High School's first graduates

Today's story comes to us from my old neighborhood friend, Joanne O'Connor, from Peacock Street in Auburn. Thanks, Joanne!

Auburn High School’s first graduating class, the class of 1971, will be celebrating their "50 Plus 1 Year Reunion" over the weekend of Sept. 16 and 17.

The festivities kick off on Friday night, Sept. 16, with a football game at Holland Stadium. Combining the best players from East, West, Central and Mount Carmel, the 1970-71 team was undefeated that season. Now in 2022, 51 years later, there will be a re-match! It's AHS vs Watertown. In that unforgettable first season, Auburn crushed Watertown, 47 to 6. This year, we wish them well. We will also be honoring our cheer squad and band. After the game we will meet at Tinker’s.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the reunion party will be held at The Lakeview Country Club. Our evening will include hors d’oeuvres, beer, soft beverages, music from theS 60s and 70s, cake and coffee and cash bar. There will be a remembrance moment for classmates who have passed, a group photo and name tags!

Tickets are $30 with check or money order only. Make payable to: AHS Class of 1971. Mail to: Auburn High School Class of 1971, 144 Genesee St., Ste 102-334, Auburn NY, 13021. Payments are to be received by Sept. 1. Any questions, please contact: Joanneoconnor1971@gmail.com

See you in September!