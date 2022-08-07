 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Celebrate with Auburn High School's first graduates

Today's story comes to us from my old neighborhood friend, Joanne O'Connor, from Peacock Street in Auburn. Thanks, Joanne!

Auburn High School’s first graduating class, the class of 1971, will be celebrating their "50 Plus 1 Year Reunion" over the weekend of Sept. 16 and 17.

The festivities kick off on Friday night, Sept. 16, with a football game at Holland Stadium. Combining the best players from East, West, Central and Mount Carmel, the 1970-71 team was undefeated that season. Now in 2022, 51 years later, there will be a re-match! It's AHS vs Watertown. In that unforgettable first season, Auburn crushed Watertown, 47 to 6. This year, we wish them well. We will also be honoring our cheer squad and band. After the game we will meet at Tinker’s.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the reunion party will be held at The Lakeview Country Club. Our evening will include hors d’oeuvres, beer, soft beverages, music from theS 60s and 70s, cake and coffee and cash bar. There will be a remembrance moment for classmates who have passed, a group photo and name tags!

Tickets are $30 with check or money order only. Make payable to: AHS Class of 1971. Mail to: Auburn High School Class of 1971, 144 Genesee St., Ste 102-334, Auburn NY, 13021. Payments are to be received by Sept. 1. Any questions, please contact: Joanneoconnor1971@gmail.com

See you in September!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Aug. 7, 2022

Happy 75th birthdays to Richard White and Robert "Bob" Marullo

Happy birthday to:

  • Frank Fiore
  • Nancy Murphy
  • Dot Kolp
  • Shannon Penafeather
  • Ace Collins
  • Kathleen Corbett
  • Kim Lowe
  • Bricky McConnell
  • Bonnie Ford
  • Lisa Romano
  • Mark Stack
  • Anita Petrosino
  • Jack Cavanaugh
  • Bob Riley
  • Judy King
  • Becky Nicandri
  • Pat Strecker
  • Gary Lalaysa
  • Marg Devereaux
  • Stu Bowes
  • Joe Riester
  • Barb Avino
  • Betsey Bouley
  • Romy Romano
  • Tim Powers
  • Jude Michael Brosnan
  • Kevin Chalker
  • Steven "Worm" Tarby

Happy anniversary to:

  • Ann and Mark Collins
  • Angie and Ron Gasparro
  • Carol and Dale Gamba
  • Sue and George Burgette
  • Marie and Bob Giannone
  • Kathy and Mark Genkos
  • Elizabeth and Bob Westover
  • Joyce and Tony LoBisco

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Bernard Fronczek
  • Judy McGinn (Morabito)
  • Gordon F. McLaughlin Sr.
  • Robert Louis Chase
  • Angela Mary Durfee (Petrosino)
  • Theodore H. "Ted" Eiben
  • Shirley M. Heath
  • Helen L. "Tootsie" Johnston (Carpenter)
  • Mary M. Lawler
  • Riley "Abigail" Sawyer
  • Paul Wilson Sealy Jr.
  • Deborah J. Main

Today's thought: To prevent a heart attack, wear your face mask over your eyes when pumping gas. — John Noz

Don’t forget to sign up by Aug. 14 for the Second Annual “The Coach” Bill Huther Doubles Tennis Tournament to be held Aug. 19–21 Auburn High School. Divisions are A+, A, B and Novice Mixed. Entry fee is $50/person, $100/team and proceeds benefit memorial scholarship. Contact Bob Connor at (315) 415-9068 or brconnor226@gmail.com for more information.

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local Legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.

And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements; it's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion. Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

