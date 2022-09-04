Ormie King: Celebrating 102 years with Auburn Legend Mary Gavras Borkoski

Today’s story comes to us from Anne Mlod, and it is about her dear friend, Mary Gavras Borkoski, who just celebrated her 102nd birthday on Aug. 29! Thanks, Anne!

The attached photo is a birthday celebration held recently with some of Mary's former co-workers from Austeel, where she worked for over 20 years. She is special to me because she fixed me and my husband (her co-worker at Austeel) up on a blind date in 1982, and we’ve been married 38 years!

Pictured from left are Mary Caster, Jean Cannizzo, Georgena Gunn, Nancy Waby, Valerie Waby, Linda Catino, and in front, Mary Borkoski.

Here are some memories she has shared with me:

Mary has lived in Auburn most of her life. Both of her parents were born in Greece and came to the United States when they were young. Her father, John, owned Pullman’s Hat Cleaning and Shoe Shine Parlor on 6 State St. until he retired in 1955. Mary had a younger sister, Helen, and two brothers, Gus and Eli (for whom the Gavras Center is named).

Mary started working in the stationary department at Woolworth’s when she was in high school. Her first job was wrapping lamp shades in brown paper and string. In the summer of 1940, she got her first full-time job at Dunn & McCarthy shoe company earning $14 a week. She started in the order department. People would order shoes and Dunn & McCarthy would only be able to fulfill about 10% of the orders, so the typists, sitting at desks lined up like a school room, would have to find the appropriate template and type a letter responding to the order. She worked at Dunn & McCarthy for about two years, moving up from the order department to sales.

In the summer of 1942, International Harvester opened up positions to women, paying $29 a week, with unlimited overtime. Mary went in at 7 a.m. and worked 10-hour days, plus all day Saturday. Prior to that, only men worked there. Men were being drafted and going off to war and workers were needed. Mary remembers that the men who did work there wore bowler hats and smoked up a storm. She worked so much overtime, her checks accumulated in a drawer because she didn’t have time to go to the bank.

On her 22nd birthday in 1944, Mary went to Ithaca because she had been diagnosed with tuberculosis. She thinks she contracted it from taking the bus to work every day; it was crowded, with people smoking and coughing. She spent almost two years in Ithaca at the Hermann M. Biggs Memorial Hospital, a TB sanatorium. Her parents didn’t have a car and someone would drive them down every week to see her. She was released July 12, 1946, but had to return weekly for pneumothorax treatment. When she returned home, she was told by the doctor she could only work four hours a week. She was hired by Seymour Library to type catalog cards but didn’t stay long, getting a position in the credit department at Sears, the building east of SS. Peter and John Church.

In 1951, when her health allowed her to work full-time, Mary got a position at the Cowles Co. in Cayuga. Cowles was a company that made the big blades/apparatus for stirring paint. She worked at the Cowles Co. for almost 24 years and has many fond memories of her time there. She fully expected this would be her final job before she retired. However, in 1974, the Cowles Co. was bought out by Morehouse, and Morehouse had plans to shut it down, so she had to start looking for another job. A friend told Mary about a new steel company hiring in Auburn, and she was hired to work in accounts receivable. She was the third woman hired by Austeel,

At the age of 61, Mary met and married the love of her life, Frank Borkoski. They got married July 18, 1982, and traveled to Greece, Germany and Athens for their honeymoon. Mary and Frank had 23 wonderful years together, traveling the world, and enjoying life in their big brick house in Union Springs. Frank died suddenly from a heart attack in May 2005.

Mary continues to live independently, with help from her nephew Jason Gavras, her God-child Susan Phillips-Coe, two wonderful caregivers, and many friends and family members.

Side note: Mary golfed with her friends occasionally and surprised herself with a hole in one on the first hole at Highland Golf Course (it was only a nine-hole course back then). At the time, women were only allowed to play one day a week on the course.

Many thanks and birthday congratulations to Mary Gavras Borkoski for being a terrific Legend of Auburn!