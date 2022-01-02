Ormie King: Celebrating 60 years with legendary Auburn couple

Happy New Year! Today’s story comes to us from Jennifer Brown, wishing a Happy 60th anniversary to her parents, Gloria and Jim Brown. Thank you both for being great Legends of Auburn and congratulations on such a big milestone!

Mom and Dad have lived their entire marriage on Pinckney Road in Auburn. Jim was a third-generation farmer. Later, he worked for the town of Aurelius. He still works for many area farms including Hoskins family farm, O’Hara’s farm and Lockwood dairy farms. He is a life member of the Aurelius Fire Department; even served as chief. Both Jim and Gloria are active members of the Half Acre Union Church. They both enjoyed bowling for many years on many different leagues. They taught all of their children how to bowl and bowled together often. Jim has a 300 perfect game. Jim and his breakfast crew have all of the world’s problems solved by 7 a.m.

Gloria stayed home to raise their five children and support Jim while farming, many times taking lunch out to the field where they were working. She also never misses a chance to watch her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play or participate in any activity. Gloria is also a member of the Aurelius Fire Department Auxiliary, and enjoys Bunco with her friends.

We are planning a family dinner at Hollywood Restaurant on Jan. 1 to celebrate. Jim is also determined to beat early stage pancreatic cancer; he has been going through chemo treatments for the last three months and is scheduled for surgery early in January. Jim and Gloria’s children are: Ed (Debbie), Tim, Dan (Dawn), Jennifer (David), and Pete (Alleyne). In addition, they have eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Happy anniversary, Gloria and Jim, and may the New Year bring you nothing but health and happiness! — Ormie

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

