 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Celebrating 60 years with legendary Auburn couple

  • 0

Happy New Year! Today’s story comes to us from Jennifer Brown, wishing a Happy 60th anniversary to her parents, Gloria and Jim Brown. Thank you both for being great Legends of Auburn and congratulations on such a big milestone!

Mom and Dad have lived their entire marriage on Pinckney Road in Auburn. Jim was a third-generation farmer. Later, he worked for the town of Aurelius. He still works for many area farms including Hoskins family farm, O’Hara’s farm and Lockwood dairy farms. He is a life member of the Aurelius Fire Department; even served as chief. Both Jim and Gloria are active members of the Half Acre Union Church. They both enjoyed bowling for many years on many different leagues. They taught all of their children how to bowl and bowled together often. Jim has a 300 perfect game. Jim and his breakfast crew have all of the world’s problems solved by 7 a.m.

Gloria & Jim Clark's wedding photo.JPG

Jim and Gloria Clark at their wedding 60 years ago.

Gloria stayed home to raise their five children and support Jim while farming, many times taking lunch out to the field where they were working. She also never misses a chance to watch her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play or participate in any activity. Gloria is also a member of the Aurelius Fire Department Auxiliary, and enjoys Bunco with her friends.

People are also reading…

We are planning a family dinner at Hollywood Restaurant on Jan. 1 to celebrate. Jim is also determined to beat early stage pancreatic cancer; he has been going through chemo treatments for the last three months and is scheduled for surgery early in January. Jim and Gloria’s children are: Ed (Debbie), Tim, Dan (Dawn), Jennifer (David), and Pete (Alleyne). In addition, they have eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Happy anniversary, Gloria and Jim, and may the New Year bring you nothing but health and happiness! — Ormie

The Clark family.JPG

The Clark family

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Jan. 2, 2022

Happy birthday to:

  • John Rossi
  • Calista Lumb
  • Sally Gallo
  • Mary Jones
  • Kim Leubner
  • Karol Soules
  • Anne Spinelli
  • Ted Wills
  • Mark Locastro
  • Linda Ferraraccio
  • Connie Reilley
  • Tillie Kazanivsky
  • Terry Cotrell
  • Marilyn Pacelli
  • Steve Byrnes
  • Dave Corcoran
  • Abby Charles-Gleason
  • Anastasia Boncarewsky
  • Sue Cunliffe
  • Ed Rizzo Sr.
  • Kathy Slayton
  • Luke Drancsak
  • Sandy Drancsak
  • Cy Leide
  • Mike Diehl
  • Jerry Clifford
  • Marie Hacker
  • Jessie Cudahy
  • Carley Hunter
  • Terry Clifford
  • Kathy Schemerhorn

Happy 60th anniversary to Gloria and Jim Clark

Happy anniversary to:

  • Trudy and Terry Colbert
  • Dawn and Bob Fedigan
  • Linda and Gary Feldman

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy's remarks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News