LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Childhood memories from Auburn Legend Orie Seamans

Today I have some great news clippings to share with you that Cynthia Seamans of Auburn was kind enough to share with us. They feature her husband, Orie Seamans, in his youth, as well as many other familiar faces, playing Pony League baseball, marbles, and even winning a bicycle for his skill in marbles!

Cynthia and Orie remain Auburn residents to this day, and this September will mark Orie’s birthday, as well as their 56th wedding anniversary. On Sunday, May 15, we will feature part two, with some more great clippings showing Orie (and others) as he taught archery at YMCA day camp, accepted an award at East High Sports Night and was home on leave from the Navy.

Bicycle.JPG

Thank you to Cynthia and Orie Seamans for being great Legends of Auburn!

Have a great week everyone! — Ormie

Marbles.JPG

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for May 1, 2022

Happy birthday to:

  • Kayley Duffy
  • Lou Quill
  • Ernie DeCaro
  • Vina Lupo
  • Molly Lupo
  • Marty Ryan
  • Helen Bitzie Brown
  • Andy Riester
  • Mike McConnell
  • Mildred Caruana
  • Maureeen LaMay
  • Mike Ineich
  • Renee Schmidt
  • John Latanyshyn
  • Kellie Riley Shutter
  • Kaleigh Anastasi
  • Chelsea Smith
  • Kevin Gant
  • Paul Monczka
  • Tracey DeNardo

Happy 73rd anniversary to Patricia and Mike Ricci

Happy 60th anniversary to Maxine and Gino Alberici

Happy 47th ordination anniversary to Rev. Lawrence E. Marulla

Happy 45th ordination anniversary to Rev. Paul J. Alciati

Happy anniversary to:

  • Joan and Steve Kehoskie
  • Jan and Tom Schmidt
  • Renee and Bill Granato
  • Chris amd Rick Ockenfels
  • Linda and Earl Ward
  • MaryAnn and Rick Anderson
  • Bunny and Paul Baker
  • Anna and Paul Saltarello

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Elizabeth “Betty Jane” Daly
  • Ralph J. LeGrett
  • James J. Aubin
  • Raymond Harper
  • Rita Rose (Cappiello) Morabito
  • Patrick D. Nolan
  • MaryAnn Heffernan
  • Marion F. Wezowicz
  • Robert F. Lee
  • Burdell M. Riley Jr.
  • Ethel Eunice Rooker
  • Robert P. “Bob” Bannister, Sr.
  • Louis A. Berry
  • L. David Shipman
  • Linda Lee (Vreeland) Hoey
  • Eleanor “Ellie” Jean Pinchak
  • William P. Androsko
  • Charles H. Ward
  • Kathleen A. Lorenzo
  • Lois Martha Collier
  • William “Bill” Criss
  • Karen V. Cheeley
  • June W. Lamkin
  • David J. Verdi
  • Richard T. Nielens, Sr.
  • Robert W. Young
  • June F. McDowell (Horr)
  • Jeanne Boyer Hampson
  • Mamie R. Hornsby
  • Maris L. Walczyk (Barber)
  • Stephanie R. Wilson
  • William J. Coleman

Today’s thought: We have a balanced diet. She likes dark and I like milk chocolates. — John Noz

IMPORTANT NOTE: Lots to do in Auburn this coming Saturday, May 7! The Lake Ave Yard Sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also there is a Lake Dance at Emerson Park that evening, beginning at 6:45 p.m. with a showing of the Kentucky Derby, followed by a live band. Food and drinks available. Proceeds benefit the Cayuga Action Program. ENJOY!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photo al legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

