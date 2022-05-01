Ormie King: Childhood memories from Auburn Legend Orie Seamans

Today I have some great news clippings to share with you that Cynthia Seamans of Auburn was kind enough to share with us. They feature her husband, Orie Seamans, in his youth, as well as many other familiar faces, playing Pony League baseball, marbles, and even winning a bicycle for his skill in marbles!

Cynthia and Orie remain Auburn residents to this day, and this September will mark Orie’s birthday, as well as their 56th wedding anniversary. On Sunday, May 15, we will feature part two, with some more great clippings showing Orie (and others) as he taught archery at YMCA day camp, accepted an award at East High Sports Night and was home on leave from the Navy.

Thank you to Cynthia and Orie Seamans for being great Legends of Auburn!

Have a great week everyone! — Ormie

Catch up on recent Ormie King Legends of Auburn features Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0