Ormie King: 'Coach' tennis tourney honors an Auburn Legend

I am pleased to be able to share with you the following announcement! Save the date!

Dear family and friends,

Last year, we announced the formation of the William F. Huther Memorial Scholarship and "The Coach" Tennis Tournament. Thanks in part to your support, the 2021 tournament was a huge success, and we are thrilled to share that planning and preparation are now in full swing for this year's event.

This year, we are holding the second annual "Coach" tennis tournament on Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday Aug. 21, at Auburn High School. Please save the date! We'd love to have you join us to watch great tennis and share memories of "The Coach."

Also, in order to include even more players, we've expanded this year's tournament. The format will now include A+ and Novice divisions in addition to A and B level for men's and women's doubles. Please share the registration information with any tennis players in your network.

Additional information on how to register for "The Coach," make donations, sponsorship opportunities and a silent auction are described in the attached flyers. You can also donate at cnycf.org/funds/william-f-huther-memorial-fund.

Thank your your continued support as we work together to honor a truly great man while giving back to the Auburn community he loved so much.

The Scholarship

“The Coach” tennis tournament is named for Coach Bill Huther, beloved by athletes in the Auburn Enlarged City School District for decades. This annual tournament will raise funds for the William F. Huther Memorial Scholarship at Auburn High School, which will be awarded to two students in each graduating class who display the qualities of former AHS guidance counselor and coach Bill Huther. Recipients of this scholarship will be student athletes who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship, excellent character, a dedication to service in their school and community, and who intend to enter the field of education.

About "The Coach"

William “Bill” Huther, known as “The Coach,” grew up in Auburn and graduated from East High School in 1952. He received his bachelor of arts in history from Colgate University in 1956 and remained at Colgate the following year to receive his master of arts in physical education. Bill went on to serve in the U.S. Army First Division from 1957 to 1959 before coming back to Auburn to teach physical education and health while coaching various sports at Auburn Central High School from 1959 to 1970. Following a year teaching abroad in England, Bill returned to become a guidance counselor at AHS from 1970 until his retirement in 1994. Bill often said that teaching was “caught, not taught,” and there were no truer words to describe how he treated his work.

Coach was an avid athlete himself in high school and college, during which he was a member of Colgate’s 1955 baseball team that played in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Bill’s love for sports continued in his adult years as he played semi-pro basketball for Kufs News, The Italian Village and Pecorello’s Market in Utica and taught tennis during summers in Wilmington, Delware; Hamilton, Bermuda; and Owasco Country Club. Bill was a five-time Auburn Men’s Singles Tennis Champion and the 1991 National Senior Games Men’s Singles Tennis Champion (ages 55-59), as well as the National Men’s Doubles Tennis Runner-Up the same year. In 2002, Bill was honored to be inducted, along with his father Joseph (posthumously), to the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

The tournament

Please mail registration and entry fee by Aug. 14 (Aug. 1 to have Q-zip at tournament) to Auburn Community Tennis, c/o Bob Connor, 6425 East Lake Road, Auburn, NY 13021. If you have questions, or need more information, please contact Bob Connor at (315) 415-9068 or brconnor226@gmail.com.

For tournament sponsorships (Gold-$500, Silver-$250, Bronze-$100), please contact Kevin Huther at (617) 584-4836 or email at khuther3@gmail.com. For silent auction donations, please contact Teri Baier at thecoachevent21@gmail.com.

To make a gift donation to the scholarship directly, you may do so online at cnycf.org/funds/william-f-huther-memorial-fund and enter “William F. Huther Memorial Scholarship” in the "fund name" field. You can also send a check to the Central NY Community Foundation (memo: “William F. Huther Memorial Scholarship”) 431 E. Fayette St., Syracuse, NY 13202. All donors will be provided with a gift receipt for their records. Any questions, please contact Monica Merantem, director of philanthropic services, at (315) 422-9538 or (315) 883-5541 or by email at Mmerante@cnycf.org.

Thank you, Bill Huther, for truly being one of the all-time greatest Legends of Auburn! We miss you! — Ormie