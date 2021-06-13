 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Enjoy some Auburn-area summer memories
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Enjoy some Auburn-area summer memories

Ormie logo

The long awaited summer weather is almost officially here, and we can all get outside and enjoy it! Here are some summertime photos of Auburn to enjoy! Have a great week, everyone! — Ormie

Photo No. 1 is from this year showing Tommy "Tom-Tom" Lumb. His expression says it all. Is summertime fun or what?!

Photo No. 2 is from 1946 showing the Central Playground kids.

Photo No. 3 shows a 1950s Dollar Days scene in downtown Auburn – boy were they popular!

Photo No. 4, from summer 2000, shows cousins Chris Courtney and Brendan King.

Photo No. 5 features early 1950s summer playground directors. Look at them all – quite a line-up!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for June 13, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Carm Cosentino
  • M.J. Enge
  • Amy Locastro
  • Ellie May
  • Joy Richardson
  • Bob Faynor Jr.
  • Jack and Nick Rivoli
  • Mike Ricci
  • Tom "Fuzzy" McGee
  • Sue Rossi
  • Jessica Van Geisen
  • Dick Rourke
  • J.P. Riester
  • Dave Johnson
  • Sara Davenport
  • Ann Kelly
  • Peter Herrling
  • Bill Bellnier
  • Kevin Schwaryk
  • Marguerite Lane
  • Angie McLeod
  • Mary Mazzeo
  • Theresa McCauliffe
  • Dan Silke
  • Ben Ahner
  • Denny Guzalak
  • Victor Edwin Tomasso

Happy 50th anniversary to Judy and Jack Kulis

Happy anniversary to:

  • Helen and Peter DelFavero
  • Cindy and Mike Kirkpatrick
  • Sue and Jim David
  • Missy and Patrick Morrissey

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Don “Knute” Brandstetter
  • John R. Brown
  • Leo E. Delaney
  • Vita M. Catalano
  • Barbara L. Smith
  • Scott L. Klipple
  • Linda Serven
  • Ann V. Martens
  • Roxie Sherman
  • Rosaria C. "Rose" Montone
  • Arlene R. LaFramboise (York)
  • Elizabeth "Betsy" (Christopher) Hutchinson
  • Helen Cuddeback
  • Karen L. Slywka
  • Deborah Jeanne Kozlovsky
  • Marilyn Ann (Rockino) Graceffo
  • Mary Ann O’Toole Maywalt
  • Iva Euphemia Snyder
  • Michael J. St. Martin
  • Anna Hoffman
  • Rose Wawrzaszek (Wilczek)
  • Howard Gilbert Dean

Today’s thought: I got gas today for $1.39; unfortunately it was at a fast food place. — John Noz

NOTICE: The Liar’s Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs. Wear your masks. Plenty of room to social distance as we have our own area in the back thanks to Ann’s!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

