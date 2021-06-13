Ormie King: Enjoy some Auburn-area summer memories

The long awaited summer weather is almost officially here, and we can all get outside and enjoy it! Here are some summertime photos of Auburn to enjoy! Have a great week, everyone! — Ormie
Photo No. 1 is from this year showing Tommy "Tom-Tom" Lumb. His expression says it all. Is summertime fun or what?!
Photo No. 2 is from 1946 showing the Central Playground kids.
Photo No. 3 shows a 1950s Dollar Days scene in downtown Auburn – boy were they popular!
Photo No. 4, from summer 2000, shows cousins Chris Courtney and Brendan King.
Photo No. 5 features early 1950s summer playground directors. Look at them all – quite a line-up!
