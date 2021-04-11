 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Faded photos of Auburn schools
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

  • Updated
Today I have some photos to share of old school buildings that no longer exist in Auburn, but I know hold fond memories for many. Enjoy!

Around Auburn for April 11, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Mark Pilipczak
  • Sherry Gabak
  • Doug Lumb
  • Madison Deyneka
  • Shirley Quigley
  • Terry Jones
  • Tony Tesoro
  • Maxine Alberici
  • Jeff Gray
  • Bob Hendershot
  • Grace Bonilla
  • Crystal Long
  • Jim Zmarthie
  • Allie Morrissey
  • Andy Feocco
  • Lyell Brown
  • Frank Reginelli
  • Tim Hanley
  • Sam Giangreco
  • Jerry Long
  • Tammy Riester
  • Lane Paulsey
  • Marge Salva
  • Marion Dewitt
  • John Chick
  • Jim Talbot
  • Christine Leonard
  • Cheryl Corcoran
  • Gary Rhodes
  • Gail Hockeborne
  • Faye Marion
  • Mike Kirkpatrick
  • Matt Salemi Jr.
  • Mike Milillo
  • Georgine Burnett
  • John Scanlan
  • Kate Scanlan
  • Mary Ann Kuczek
  • Gracie DeFelice
  • Gerri Amos
  • John Butera

Happy anniversary to:

  • Peg and Jim Farrington
  • Sandi and Bill Weiman
  • Patti and Michael Shaw
  • Renee and Bill Granato

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

