Ormie King: Faded photos of Auburn schools

Today I have some photos to share of old school buildings that no longer exist in Auburn, but I know hold fond memories for many. Enjoy!
Enjoy Ormie King's recent Legends of Auburn features
Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.
Here are some faded photos and wishes for everyone to have a happy Easter! — Ormie
In honor of March Madness and the Syracuse University Orange men's basketball team making another great run, here are some photos of a few loc…
Top o' the mornin' to you! In honor of St. Patrick's Day this past week, here are four faded photos to share of some of Auburn’s Irish heritag…
Auburn lost one of its all-time greats this past week, Billy Martin. He was a friend to all and I know so many of you will remember him with a…
Got milk? Today we have some photos and memorabilia from some of Auburn’s dairies from days gone by.
Auburn lost a truly GREAT Legend this past week, Jim Atkinson Sr. Jim was easily the finest athlete of my generation to ever come out of Aubur…
Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone! Today we have some great photos to share of some of Auburn’s legendary couples!
Hurrah for Super Bowl Sunday! It also means we’re that much closer to spring! We all would have loved to see Buffalo in the game, but nonethel…
Here are some faded photos for you to enjoy! Every one of them is a Legend of Auburn!
We sure have had some great weekends of football to enjoy lately, and a few more yet to come! Hope everyone relaxes and enjoys some good games…
Tomorrow is Martin Luther King Day, and in honor of this great man, I would like to share with you today some of his most famous words. We sur…
Today I have five terrific photos to share with you of our community's beloved Auburn Schine’s Theater. Enjoy! Hopefully one day it will Schin…
Happy New Year! Here’s to all good things in 2021! Today I have some local baseball clippings to share of some legendary Auburn players. I rec…
