Ormie King: Faded photos of Auburn's playground summers
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Faded photos of Auburn's playground summers

Here are some snapshots of the summertime fun we used to have at the playgrounds in the good old days! Have a great week everyone! — Ormie

Catch up on Ormie King's most recent Legends of Auburn features

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for July 25, 2021

Happy 90th birthday to Carolyn Brooks!

Happy birthday to:

  • Cameron Anastasi
  • Ashley King
  • Dick Marullo
  • Judy Kolczynski
  • Joe Alcock
  • Patti Fellows
  • Mary Roe
  • Greg Doan
  • Viv Balisteri
  • Brian Gauthier
  • Kim Corcoran
  • Kim Coleman
  • Cindy Pierce
  • Mike D’Angelis
  • Dan McLoughlin
  • Hael, Anne and Jesse Brosnan
  • Dave Shaw
  • Melissa Weiman
  • Bob Penafeather
  • Mike Tanchak
  • Sue Corcoran
  • Sue Cuthbert
  • Dick Corbett
  • Nancy Kavanaugh
  • Carlotta Donnelly
  • Lynn Curtin
  • Joe Tabone
  • Helen King
  • Mary Klonowski
  • Max Gentile
  • Al Jackson
  • Mike Walsh
  • Maggie Riester

Happy anniversary to:

  • Shirley and Bob Stott
  • Sue and Barney Mizro
  • Deb and John DeChick
  • Mary and Jim Pardee
  • Carol and Jim Lauzon
  • Sarah and Keith Welch

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Patricia Souhan Karpinski
  • Marilyn Twomey
  • Dale Parmley
  • Leonard Murray Hayman, Jr.
  • Philomena "Phyl" (Colella) Stallone
  • Alfred C. Marsden
  • Sarah J. Penna
  • Zenon Kazanivsky
  • Barbara A. Charles Kraushaar
  • Rose M. Hoydic
  • Joyce M. Snyder
  • Angie Buonocore
  • Barbara J. Hopper

Today’s thought: Now that we can go to the movies again, which arm rest is yours? — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

