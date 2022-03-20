Ormie King: Fond memories of an Auburn Irish grandpa

Ormie King
Special to The Citizen
Today we have another terrific story from my son Jeff, the real storyteller in the family! Thanks, Jeff!
With St. Patty's day this week, I had thoughts of my grandfather, Larry. He was a tough Irishman, but always a gentleman. He and my grandma Josephine had no sons, but five beautiful girls: Patsy, Mary (we have always called her Aunt Angel because she is one) and Maureen, as well as a set of twins, my mother, Helen, and my dear departed Aunt Wanda, beautiful all of them! When we were young, my aunts and uncles and all my Casper cousins (Cathy, Diane, Jack and Mary) would go to my grandparent’s house on Perrine Street every Sunday for breakfast after Mass at Holy Family. When I was too young to go to Mass, and because of my rambunctious nature, my folks would pick up my grandmother Josephine to take her to Mass and leave me with my grandfather, which I loved. Grandpa Larry and I had our own little secret that I never shared until he passed. My grandparent’s backyard connected to the back of a bar called Cimpi's on State Street back then. My grandfather (God bless him) had it down to a science. As soon as my parent’s car would pull away, he would take me by the hand and he and I would cut through the back yard to Cimpi’s. When we got there, he knew we had one hour to get back. He would buy me an orange soda and give me money for the pinball machine. We never got caught, or should I say, he never got caught. We would wait for the family to return from Mass and then he and I would go hand in hand to Van’s bakery, just a few doors down, on the corner of Perrine and State Streets, and then bring back the fresh rolls to go with our bacon, eggs and pierogis. As I said, he and I had this little secret between us until the day he passed. I love that memory and would give anything to hold his hand again! The beauty of this story is, when I finally told my mom, when he passed, she said she had known the whole the time. Lol, so the joke was on us! God Bless Grandpa and Grandma Kenna! God love the Irish Grandpa!! Thank you for our special secret! — Jeff King
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
Around Auburn for March 20, 2022
Happy 80th birthday to Bill Mead
Happy birthday to:
- Joan Panek and Judy Boedicker (twins)
- Missy Morrissey
- Tony LoBisco
- Pat Gucciardi
- Doug Bower
- Grace Moskov
- Sue Butera
- Carole Tomandl
- Joey Lopez
- Matthew Brooks
- Michelle Bell
- Emily Ahearn
- Louie Proulx
- Joe DeMaio
- Chiara Reeves
- Lauire Turo
- Ron Semple
- Jack Conway
- Amanda Edwards
- Michael Bozek
- Lisa Carnicelli
- John Sincebaugh
- George Mills
- Bill Saroodis
- JoAnne Lawler
- Ken Kayna
- Vince Shaw
- Tom Prystal, Sr.
- Jack Kulis
- Patricia Allen
- Robert Fronce
- Ray Lockwood
- Elvin Dolph
Happy 50th anniversary of ordination to the Rev. Lou Vasile
Happy anniversary to:
- Gina and Kevin Redmond
- Carole and John Tomandl
- Margie and Jim Swartz
- Barb and Steve Bonilla
Our condolences to the families of:
- James C. Socci
- Arlene M. Walters
- Donald William Dennis
- Joanne Herbert
- John D. Pierce
- Eric J. Rice
- Lester W. Day Jr.
- Linda A. Schultz
- Michael A. Seamans
- Barbara “Barb” (Bommersbach) Cole
- Mary Louise (O’Hearn) Cusma
- Cheryl Lee Speed
- Eva Decker-Hutchinson
Special note from Pat Sargent: Peter “Puck” Foley, ex-Auburn High School hockey star and coach of the AHS hockey team, had a hole in one at Bonita Bay Golf Club, eighth hole, 135 yards with an 8 iron, while playing with Lindsay May, Mike May and Larry Hilimire. Also witnessed by Lynn May. Also witnessing and playing behind this group were a few more ex-Auburn athletes: Pat Sargent, Greg Atkinson, Jim Coppola, Fred Murphy and Tim Lukins. Congratulations, Pete Foley!!
Today’s thought: I’m good at making decisions. I didn’t say they were all good. — John Noz
Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!
Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)
REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!