Ormie King: Fond memories of an Auburn Irish grandpa

With St. Patty's day this week, I had thoughts of my grandfather, Larry. He was a tough Irishman, but always a gentleman. He and my grandma Josephine had no sons, but five beautiful girls: Patsy, Mary (we have always called her Aunt Angel because she is one) and Maureen, as well as a set of twins, my mother, Helen, and my dear departed Aunt Wanda, beautiful all of them! When we were young, my aunts and uncles and all my Casper cousins (Cathy, Diane, Jack and Mary) would go to my grandparent’s house on Perrine Street every Sunday for breakfast after Mass at Holy Family. When I was too young to go to Mass, and because of my rambunctious nature, my folks would pick up my grandmother Josephine to take her to Mass and leave me with my grandfather, which I loved. Grandpa Larry and I had our own little secret that I never shared until he passed. My grandparent’s backyard connected to the back of a bar called Cimpi's on State Street back then. My grandfather (God bless him) had it down to a science. As soon as my parent’s car would pull away, he would take me by the hand and he and I would cut through the back yard to Cimpi’s. When we got there, he knew we had one hour to get back. He would buy me an orange soda and give me money for the pinball machine. We never got caught, or should I say, he never got caught. We would wait for the family to return from Mass and then he and I would go hand in hand to Van’s bakery, just a few doors down, on the corner of Perrine and State Streets, and then bring back the fresh rolls to go with our bacon, eggs and pierogis. As I said, he and I had this little secret between us until the day he passed. I love that memory and would give anything to hold his hand again! The beauty of this story is, when I finally told my mom, when he passed, she said she had known the whole the time. Lol, so the joke was on us! God Bless Grandpa and Grandma Kenna! God love the Irish Grandpa!! Thank you for our special secret! — Jeff King