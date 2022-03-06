 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Harry Campbell shares some Auburn Legends

Today’s story is a great one and comes to us from Harry Campbell:

Hi Ormie,

This is Harry Campbell, Herb Campbell’s brother. I used to see you down at the Y. I have been doing some genealogy, a lot over the winter. My sister Peg, or Margeret Campbell, turned 90 on Monday so I was doing some genealogy on her husband, Joe Nole, in Rome, New York. To my amazement, he was playing for Rome Free Academy and was playing against Al Emmi, Peter Corning and Gino Alberici during the 1950s Rome-Auburn rivalry. Joe Nole, a fullback, was only a 160-pound guy but he had four touchdowns in one game against Illion. I have enclosed an article I found on him. I thought it ironic that my gym coach Emmi and teacher I had in high school, and my brother in law, were involved in those famous rivalry games. I included a pic of my sister, she was class of 1950 East High. — Harry Campbell

Thank you so much, Harry, Peg and Joe, for all being terrific Legends of Auburn! And Happy 90th Birthday to Peg Campbell Nole!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for March 6, 2022

Happy birthday to:

  • Mike Burns
  • Rita Morabito
  • Karen DelPiano
  • Mary Brown
  • Paul Horsman
  • Steve Barrette
  • Julie Soccio-Hawley
  • Ken Ball
  • Bill Kinsella
  • Lisa Prior
  • Steve Gage
  • Sue Talbot
  • Al Prosser
  • Lynne Fulton
  • Nancy Stevesky
  • Marg Valentino
  • Paul Lattimore
  • Mason Deyneka
  • Jack Cunliffe Jr.
  • Jay Barrette
  • Marie Caliendo Marino
  • Jacqueline Lombardo
  • Samantha Carr
  • Vanessa Carr
  • Steve Lynch
  • Brittany Rabuano
  • Mary Ann LaMay
  • Terry Cuddy
  • Carrie Fulton
  • Mary Borza
  • John Golden
  • Sarah Samara
  • Jim Swartz
  • Patti Shaw
  • Jean Poole
  • Olivia Hesse
  • Ruth Parker
  • Mike DiMatteo
  • Jesse Brosnan
  • Joe Brechue
  • Jo Bucien
  • Angela Morgan
  • Jim Roschick
  • Jim LaMay
  • Bob Steigerwald
  • Marian Cool
  • Rick Feeney
  • Ormie King I

Happy Anniversary to:

  • Heidi and Jerry Stanton
  • Carm and Rick Gravelding

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Kathleen F. Madden
  • Nancy J. Cook Myska
  • Judith A. (Geiger) Stockton
  • Kenneth Francis “KP” Powers Jr.
  • Kenneth “Stump” Waring Freece Sr.
  • Robin Sarah Van Der Werff
  • Linda L. Head
  • Elizabeth Helen (Simpson) VanVorce
  • Judith “Judy” (Savage) Coleman
  • Rodney W. Richardson
  • Suzanne Lathrop

Today’s thought: Nothing tops a plain pizza. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

