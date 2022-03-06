Ormie King: Harry Campbell shares some Auburn Legends

This is Harry Campbell, Herb Campbell’s brother. I used to see you down at the Y. I have been doing some genealogy, a lot over the winter. My sister Peg, or Margeret Campbell, turned 90 on Monday so I was doing some genealogy on her husband, Joe Nole, in Rome, New York. To my amazement, he was playing for Rome Free Academy and was playing against Al Emmi, Peter Corning and Gino Alberici during the 1950s Rome-Auburn rivalry. Joe Nole, a fullback, was only a 160-pound guy but he had four touchdowns in one game against Illion. I have enclosed an article I found on him. I thought it ironic that my gym coach Emmi and teacher I had in high school, and my brother in law, were involved in those famous rivalry games. I included a pic of my sister, she was class of 1950 East High. — Harry Campbell