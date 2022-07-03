 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Help bring an Auburn monument to fruition

Today’s story is very fitting for the Fourth of July weekend to honor all of our veterans, and comes to us from Dick Gagliardi, president-director of the Veterans Memorial Park Association Inc.

From the past to the future of Veterans Memorial Park (formerly Babe Ruth Baseball Field)

From 1986 to present, I would like to share some fond memories. As president of the Babe Ruth League in 1984, I embarked on the monumental task of constructing a baseball field for the league. At that time, every baseball, softball and Little League had their own fields. Babe Ruth had to use the fields behind the high school. This motivated me to build the Babe Ruth Baseball Field (now Veterans Memorial Park). As an army veteran, I approached the local American Legion Posts to donate $10,000 seed money after I had secured ownership of donated seven acres of land from General Electric. The site became a baseball park, not only for Babe Ruth but also to other baseball-related teams, namely American Legion, Mickey Mantle League, Connie Mack, Senior Babe Ruth and Pepsi Semi Pro Team.

Recently because of poor registration, the Babe Ruth League disbanded in 2018. The Babe Ruth League of Auburn, NY Inc. still remains listed as a corporation with the state of New York. Since 2019, a newly elected board of directors has been intact and meets once a year. Just recently, the Babe Ruth League of Auburn, NY Inc. conveyed ownership of the property to the Veterans Memorial Park Association Inc. with a legally recorded deed.

The park will still adhere to all the restrictions set forth by the previous owners, the Babe Ruth League, with updated renovations to the playing field and additions to the veterans portion of the site. The former playing field will now be developed into two regulation size girls softball fields. The fields will be used primarily for girls tournaments for ages 8-21. Teams throughout the Northeast, along with college teams, will be in the tournaments which will take place at the park twice a month or more. We have been allocated by the U.S. Navy Department a jet aircraft, which is now located at Sampson Air Base Museum in Romulus, to be placed at the park along with the building of a replica of the iconic Iwo Jima Monument, which will be lit at night and visible from Route 326. The development has already started and the base to the monument was erected at the park last year. Future plans call for a tribute to our local hero and congressional medal of honor recipient, Cayuga County native Robert Stryker. A letter from the Department of the Army stating that when a Stryker offensive vehicle becomes available for permanent display at the park, we will be the first to receive its transfer. The vehicle was named after Robert Stryker.

We were awarded a grant from the state parks and recreation office last December and we are awaiting final legal technicalities to be completed and recorded so we can start the renovation project. Hopefully work will be started by the end of June 2022.

We ask the public for donations in helping us complete the construction. Our donations to date have reached the halfway point of the $60,000 needed.

I will leave with one comment. For those who remember the park when it was dedicated in 1986, this newly renovated site will be even more outstanding. The 1986 site was a pearl of the Finger Lakes then, and now the replacement site will be much more outstanding and admired due to its new additions, with the park theme directed mostly toward veterans of our area, living and deceased.

Our park has the Wall of Honor for deceased veterans from the surrounding area with approximately 200 names inscribed in bronze.

We are currently directing our efforts in acquiring donations to expedite the monument completion. Hopefully dedication of the monument will be in the summer or fall of 2023. It will be a focal point of the seven-acre site. It will measure 20 feet wide by 18 feet high. It will also be the only one of its size in New York State.

For details on contributions, and requirements for bronze plaque inscriptions, please write to: VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK, PO BOX 911, AUBURN, NY 13021, or call (315) 729-1697. Once completed it will be one of the area’s top focal points and tourist attractions. Please know that one option to support the memorial might be to mention in your loved one's obituary, "In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans Memorial Park, PO Box 911, Auburn NY 13021."

Thank you, Dick Gagliardi, and all of the veterans of Cayuga County, for truly being the Legends and heroes of our community. Hope everyone enjoys a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend! — Ormie

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for July 2, 2022

Happy birthday to:

  • Paul Costello
  • Estella McLoughlin
  • Gary Searing
  • Bill Simmonds
  • Steve Rand
  • Dave Lupo
  • Bill Wilczek
  • Peggy Dickman
  • Ed LaDouce
  • Sue Ahner
  • John Bovard
  • Leo Stack
  • Rachel Simmonds
  • Deb DeChick
  • Jane Carr
  • Ann Kukella
  • Margaret Bovard
  • Jack Palombella
  • D.J. Fulton
  • Matt Netti
  • Michele Driscoll
  • Bob Kiernan
  • Jean Leader
  • George Burnett
  • Marie Socci
  • Karen Tarr
  • Johanna Aversa Donch
  • Mike and Matt Driscoll (twins)
  • Mike Gallagher
  • Helen Coleman
  • Krissy Jorgenson
  • Bob Stott
  • Dennis Besner
  • Jack Netti
  • Adrian Carr
  • Helen Ball
  • Shirley Mosher

Happy anniversary to:

  • Kristen and John Lennox
  • Sarah and Ace Samara
  • Barbara and Bernie Wallace

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Gregory J. “Greg” Smith
  • Brian Thomas Riffle
  • Vincenta A. Bertonica(Perone)
  • LeeAnn M. Dann
  • Jerry F. Halicy
  • Charles Lloyd Walker
  • Stephen George Burns, Jr.
  • Evelyn Jean McCarthy
  • Mark W. O’Hora
  • Randy Turner
  • Kenneth E. Young
  • Barbara Louise Barrett (Stoodley)
  • Diego G. “Jack” Locastro
  • Reginald C. “Reggie” Townsend Jr.

Today’s thought: A mandate is not a law, it’s when two guys go to lunch. John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local Legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.

And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements; it's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion. Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

