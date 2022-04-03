 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Help us remember Auburn's Morning Musicals

  • 0

Today’s faded photo comes to us from Shirley Riley of Auburn and is a great one! If you can fill in any of the names, let us know! Thanks, Shirley!

Dear Mr. King,

This picture belonged to my husband and I would appreciate its return if you choose to use it. It shows The Morning Musicals conducted by Mr. Harold Henderson. I can name some of the people in it, but not all. The left side is the chorus, of which I know no one. The right side is the orchestra, of which I know some.

Mr. Henderson is in the middle with his hand on the piano. In the first row with violin is Mr. Iacolano, the lawyer. I believe Barbara DeVietro and her mother sang and played also? The last row from left to right is Doug Walker, Stu Terry, and Bob Riley is also in that row. This picture is dated Dec. 17, 1951, and they were very popular. — Shirley Riley

Please let us know if anyone can fill in some more of the names here or have more information on this group, and we’ll reprint this great memory of The Morning Musicals of Auburn!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for April 3, 2022

Happy 82nd birthday to Louis Vasile

Happy birthday to:

  • Maura Vasile
  • Herb Graham
  • Virginia Androsko
  • Julia Wills
  • Jack Baraczek
  • Diane Kiernan
  • Laura Conley
  • Bob Pesek
  • Linda Day
  • Cammy Sherman
  • Ann Nardella
  • Elaine Harter
  • Regina Carnicelli
  • Beth Toepp
  • Jenny Swartwood
  • Stephen Selvek
  • Don Chalanick
  • Chris Kleiber
  • Valerie Smith
  • Mary Belknap
  • Mike Zellar
  • Beth Pethybridge
  • William Malaysa
  • Carl Campagnola
  • Jack Cavanaugh

Happy anniversary of ordination to the Rev. Michael Brown

Happy 59th Anniversary to Virginia & Nicholas Basile

Happy 55th Anniversary to Lynne & Steve Marble

Happy 50th Anniversary to Sue & Lou Marullo

Happy anniversary to:

  • Pat and Jim Talbot
  • Karol and Dan Soules
  • Mary Jane and Bob Enge
  • Tim and Dona Maria Mancini

Get well wishes to Rita Morabito

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Michael Christopher Kruger
  • Linda Fagan
  • Walter J. Dec
  • David J. Davia
  • Joan Bisso
  • Richard Carl “Dick” Porten
  • Shiela D. Gallup
  • Leatrice Joyce (DePalma) Dillon

Today’s thought: How you treat animals tells me all I need to know about you. John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Great hornbill bird survives cancer, receives replacement 3D-printed beak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News