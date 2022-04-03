Ormie King: Help us remember Auburn's Morning Musicals

Today’s faded photo comes to us from Shirley Riley of Auburn and is a great one! If you can fill in any of the names, let us know! Thanks, Shirley!

Dear Mr. King,

This picture belonged to my husband and I would appreciate its return if you choose to use it. It shows The Morning Musicals conducted by Mr. Harold Henderson. I can name some of the people in it, but not all. The left side is the chorus, of which I know no one. The right side is the orchestra, of which I know some.

Mr. Henderson is in the middle with his hand on the piano. In the first row with violin is Mr. Iacolano, the lawyer. I believe Barbara DeVietro and her mother sang and played also? The last row from left to right is Doug Walker, Stu Terry, and Bob Riley is also in that row. This picture is dated Dec. 17, 1951, and they were very popular. — Shirley Riley

Please let us know if anyone can fill in some more of the names here or have more information on this group, and we’ll reprint this great memory of The Morning Musicals of Auburn!

