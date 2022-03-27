 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Honoring Auburn Legend Dick Mottern

  • 0

Today’s story comes to us from Frank Fiore in Auburn, about his lifelong friend Dick Mottern. Frank is a legend in his own right. He is in his 90s, still living on his own, and he gets around town like a 20-year-old! Thanks, Frank, for this great story!

Richard (Dick) Mottern was born in Auburn to Reese and Annabel Mottern. Dick was a 1947 graduate of Auburn East High School. He was very active as a clarinet and saxophone player as well as the bass fiddle throughout his life.

He then went to Michigan State University to get a degree in electrical engineering. While in school, he worked in the cafeteria for his meals, alongside James Earl Jones. During summer breaks he would return to Auburn to make money to help pay for his tuition, mostly driving a taxi. He also played in a Dixieland group called “The Ann Arbor Allegretos.”

Then he joined the Air Force Reserves to get into pilot training. He entered pilot training at an air base just west of Tallahassee. In 1954 he went to Greenville, Mississippi, to continue pilot training in fighter jets.

People are also reading…

Across the street from where Dick was stationed, there was a rooming house, and unbeknownst to him in that rooming house lived Nancy from Meridian, Mississippi, fresh out of Louisiana State University, and in search of a job. A friend convinced Dick and Nancy to go on a couples blind date. They dated a few times until he got his wings flying F100s and F8H jets.

Dick asked Nancy to pin his wings on him since his mother was far away, and the rest is history. Dick and Nancy were engaged in August 1955 on his way to Turner AFB in Georgia. They got married in November 1955 and had three children, all boys.

Photo # 1 - Dick Mottern.JPG

Dick Mottern

After flying jets for many years, he retired to Florida and went to work for “Southern Bell” as an engineer. He now lives in Palmetto Bay, Florida, and loves to play golf and enjoys wood working. Dick has always enjoyed playing in the church orchestra.

Dick Mottern, Joe Camardo and yours truly, Frank Fiore, all played in the Starduster’s Orchestra in Auburn for many years. Joe Camardo passed a few years ago, but Dick and myself, both in our 90s, still keep in touch with each other. — Frank Fiore

Thank you, Dick Mottern and Frank Fiore, for being great Legends of Auburn! — Ormie

Photo # 2- Dick & Nancy Mottern & sons.JPG

Auburn native Dick Mottern with his wife, Nancy, and their three sons.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for March 27, 2022

Happy birthday to:

  • Eileen Casper
  • Kris Wilkinson
  • Paul DelPiano
  • Maureen Harringer
  • Nicholas Mizro
  • Jean Shutter
  • Chele Conley
  • Chere Ware
  • Bernie Tomasso
  • Helen Mosher
  • Betty Gasparro
  • Micky Musso
  • John Farrelly
  • Josephine “Jo” Murphy
  • Jeff King
  • Bill Kenny Jr.
  • Renee Granato
  • Ron “Mickey” Pease
  • Marge Sperlazza
  • Laurie Graney
  • Deacon John Tomandl
  • Emily Antonacci
  • Marilyn Donovan
  • Tim Lattimore
  • Joe Bennett
  • Barbara Delfavero
  • Keith R. Welch
  • Mary Dooley
  • Joe Pendergast
  • Jim Clifford
  • John Miller

Happy anniversary to:

  • Vivian and Bob Butera
  • Lynn and Charlie French

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Paul J. Perron
  • Wolfred Ralph Burleson, Jr.
  • Thomas F. Gruver
  • Keith R. Bennett
  • Donna M. Plis
  • Wallace “Ruff” Van Duyne
  • Harold G. Jackson, Sr.
  • Stephanie M. (Bond) VanFleet
  • Lois Seamans
  • Gregory Paul Panek
  • Leroy J. “Butch” Barned
  • Philip Francis Colella
  • Susan Ellen Gleason Burkhalter
  • Kathleen Shetler-Globus
  • Richard L. Scott

Today’s thought: Living in the 80s was a lot more fun than being in your 80s! — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets US troops stationed near Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News