Ormie King: Honoring Auburn Legend Dick Mottern

Today’s story comes to us from Frank Fiore in Auburn, about his lifelong friend Dick Mottern. Frank is a legend in his own right. He is in his 90s, still living on his own, and he gets around town like a 20-year-old! Thanks, Frank, for this great story!

Richard (Dick) Mottern was born in Auburn to Reese and Annabel Mottern. Dick was a 1947 graduate of Auburn East High School. He was very active as a clarinet and saxophone player as well as the bass fiddle throughout his life.

He then went to Michigan State University to get a degree in electrical engineering. While in school, he worked in the cafeteria for his meals, alongside James Earl Jones. During summer breaks he would return to Auburn to make money to help pay for his tuition, mostly driving a taxi. He also played in a Dixieland group called “The Ann Arbor Allegretos.”

Then he joined the Air Force Reserves to get into pilot training. He entered pilot training at an air base just west of Tallahassee. In 1954 he went to Greenville, Mississippi, to continue pilot training in fighter jets.

Across the street from where Dick was stationed, there was a rooming house, and unbeknownst to him in that rooming house lived Nancy from Meridian, Mississippi, fresh out of Louisiana State University, and in search of a job. A friend convinced Dick and Nancy to go on a couples blind date. They dated a few times until he got his wings flying F100s and F8H jets.

Dick asked Nancy to pin his wings on him since his mother was far away, and the rest is history. Dick and Nancy were engaged in August 1955 on his way to Turner AFB in Georgia. They got married in November 1955 and had three children, all boys.

After flying jets for many years, he retired to Florida and went to work for “Southern Bell” as an engineer. He now lives in Palmetto Bay, Florida, and loves to play golf and enjoys wood working. Dick has always enjoyed playing in the church orchestra.

Dick Mottern, Joe Camardo and yours truly, Frank Fiore, all played in the Starduster’s Orchestra in Auburn for many years. Joe Camardo passed a few years ago, but Dick and myself, both in our 90s, still keep in touch with each other. — Frank Fiore

Thank you, Dick Mottern and Frank Fiore, for being great Legends of Auburn! — Ormie

