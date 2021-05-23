Ormie King: Honoring Auburn's legendary Bill McKeon

Today’s story is about one of the most accomplished people to ever come out of Auburn, and that is Bill McKeon. I know so many of you will remember Bill fondly as a local attorney and leader of the Democratic Party for over 20 years. But I am sure there are many things in today’s story and photos that you didn’t know about Bill and the extraordinary life he led. He and his wife, Ann, were great people and raised their family here in Auburn on Kearney Avenue. Their kids went all through Holy Family School with my own kids. Just a great family! Many thanks to David McKeon for sharing this remarkable story and photos with us today. Enjoy!
On this day, 100 years ago, William H. McKeon of Auburn completed his first year on earth. He was the oldest of six children, born from William J. and Wanda Burns McKeon. His mother died in 1931, during the height of the Great Depression. He grew up at 23 Van Anden St., across the street from the Holy Family Church Parish. He attended both Holy Family Grade School and High School, graduating in 1938. That fall, he hitchhiked to Detroit, Michigan, where he attended the Jesuit University of Detroit. To support himself, he joined a fledgling union, the United Auto Workers, which began in 1935. He worked for General Motors Corp. in a Fisher Body plant. His education was interrupted by World War II, and he won the Bronze Star, serving under General George S. Patton in North Africa and Sicily.
After the war, he returned to Detroit and graduated in 1946. He went on to Fordham Law School working as a law librarian, earning his degree in 1949. While he was there, perhaps football’s greatest coach, Vince Lombardi, was an assistant varsity coach.
He returned to Auburn after graduating and in 1950, he became a member of the Cayuga County Young Democrats. In 1953, he was elected chairman of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, a position he held until 1974. His greatest achievement then was wrestling Auburn City Hall from the Republican Party, which had held the advantage since the end of the Civil War. He built the party assisted by like-minded Auburnians, Jim Cuddy, Leo Pinckney of the Citizen Advertiser, Chuck Savage, Ray Riordan, Tom McNabb, and Ormie. Ormie said he was walking down the street downtown one day at lunchtime from his job at Sears Roebuck, and Bill convinced him to run for Auburn City Council and he ended up serving for 17 years.
Bill was a tough Irish politician, who mimicked the big city machines of James Michael Curley of Boston, Richard J. Daley of Chicago and Dan O’Connell of Albany. They knew what their roots were. They remembered the discriminatory signs that said: “No Irish Need Apply.” Bill used his influence in Albany and Washington for good in helping the people of Auburn and Cayuga County with jobs, appointments to the service academies and other situations that needed a boost.
In early 1960, he was the first Democratic leader in New York to endorse then Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts. At the 1960 Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles, as vice chairman of the NY delegation, he was in charge of an elaborate telephone system with Campaign Manager Robert F. Kennedy, where he marshaled the troops to cast their vote for JFK.
This role on the national stage led him to be appointed state chairman of the New York Democratic Committee in March 1962 with the support of the White House and New York City Mayor Robert Wagner. While he was state chairman, he persuaded Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy to run for the Senate against Kenneth Keating. As a result of the landslide victory of Lyndon Johnson, Kennedy became the state’s junior senator, joining his brother Edward M. Kennedy of Massachusetts.
Sadly, Bill attended the funerals of both Kennedy brothers, which impacted him the rest of his life.
Politics became somewhat of the family business. Second son Michael served 12 years as Auburn city corporation counsel, and then in 1999 was elected Auburn City Court Judge, replacing Bill’s longtime friend James G. Cuddy. First daughter Kathleen Neal was elected in 1991 to the chair of the Sturbridge, Massachusetts School Committee, a post she held until 2002. It is Bill’s youngest child, Brian, who has had the greatest impact on a national stage. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 1985, he joined the staff of Delaware Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr. Biden had an Auburn connection, in that his first wife Nelia Hunter was the daughter of Auburn restaurateur Robert Hunter. Brian has served as Chief Counsel to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which Biden chaired. He served as Biden’s deputy national security advisor during the first term of Barack Obama. In the second term, he served as executive secretary of the National Security Council and later undersecretary of defense for policy in the Pentagon under Defense Secretaries Hagel and Carter. Most recently, he was named deputy secretary of state for management and resources. As a result of his career, Brian was inducted into the Auburn Education Foundation Hall of Distinction in 2019.
Bill was not just one dimensional. He loved sports and rooted hard for Notre Dame and Boston College. When he was state chairman in 1962, he attended the Heisman Trophy Award Dinner in New York won by Terry Baker of Oregon State. Attorney General Robert Kennedy was the featured speaker that night.
Bill enjoyed rooting for his family and grandchildren in their endeavors. Judge Michael won the NCAA Division III national golf tournament, captaining the College of Wooster, Ohio, to their first title in any sport. He was named first team All American and participated in the NCAA Division I tournament at Ohio State University. He also won the Cayuga County District Golf tournament three times.
Son Brian played lacrosse for the University of Notre Dame. Grandson Brian played lacrosse for Auburn High School and Holy Cross College. Granddaughter Meghan swam for West Genesee High School and finished runner up in the state championship on the medley relay team. Grandson Dan won two NYSPHSAA championships in goal for West Genesee, which was named national champions by Inside Lacrosse Magazine. Grandson Scott Oberg is the Colorado Rockies best relief pitcher, although his career recently has been stymied by blood clots.
In 1974, Bill was appointed to New York’s first Election Board by Gov. Malcolm Wilson, becoming one of four election commissioners. He held this post until 1983. He later ran for mayor of Auburn in 1987, losing to the Incumbent Edward Lauckern. He later joined the Board of Trustees of Cayuga Community College. He retired from the practice of law in 1995, at the age of 75.
Bill’s death in October 2005 was noted by the 4,000 people who paid their respects at Holy Family Church. His obituary ran in The New York Times on Oct. 12, 2005.
In the April 2006 edition of Irish American Magazine, Bill was one of 12 prominent Irish Americans who passed away in 2005. Among the others recognized were Rosemary Kennedy, sister of the three Kennedy brothers; Sen. Eugene McCarthy of Minnesota, who ran for president in 1968; and Bill’s fellow Fordham alumnus, Wellington Mara, owner of the New York Football Giants. Ironically, Wellington’s son John, the current owner of the Giants, and Bill’s son David were in the same accounting class at Boston College.
A big thank you to Bill McKeon, and his family, for being true Legends of Auburn, and for all that you did for the people of this great community.
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.