Ormie King: Honoring Auburn's legendary Bill McKeon

In early 1960, he was the first Democratic leader in New York to endorse then Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts. At the 1960 Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles, as vice chairman of the NY delegation, he was in charge of an elaborate telephone system with Campaign Manager Robert F. Kennedy, where he marshaled the troops to cast their vote for JFK.

This role on the national stage led him to be appointed state chairman of the New York Democratic Committee in March 1962 with the support of the White House and New York City Mayor Robert Wagner. While he was state chairman, he persuaded Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy to run for the Senate against Kenneth Keating. As a result of the landslide victory of Lyndon Johnson, Kennedy became the state’s junior senator, joining his brother Edward M. Kennedy of Massachusetts.

Politics became somewhat of the family business. Second son Michael served 12 years as Auburn city corporation counsel, and then in 1999 was elected Auburn City Court Judge, replacing Bill’s longtime friend James G. Cuddy. First daughter Kathleen Neal was elected in 1991 to the chair of the Sturbridge, Massachusetts School Committee, a post she held until 2002. It is Bill’s youngest child, Brian, who has had the greatest impact on a national stage. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 1985, he joined the staff of Delaware Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr. Biden had an Auburn connection, in that his first wife Nelia Hunter was the daughter of Auburn restaurateur Robert Hunter. Brian has served as Chief Counsel to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which Biden chaired. He served as Biden’s deputy national security advisor during the first term of Barack Obama. In the second term, he served as executive secretary of the National Security Council and later undersecretary of defense for policy in the Pentagon under Defense Secretaries Hagel and Carter. Most recently, he was named deputy secretary of state for management and resources. As a result of his career, Brian was inducted into the Auburn Education Foundation Hall of Distinction in 2019.