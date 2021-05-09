Ormie King: Honoring some legendary Auburn mothers

Happy Mother’s Day to all of our mothers, the heart and soul of our families! Here are some photos to enjoy of some much-loved Auburn moms with their families.

Photo No. 1 shows the Marcia and Mike Walsh family: Front row, Peter with Josie; second row, Andrew and Lisa with baby Rita; back row, Laura with baby Jack, Paul, Chelsea, Amy, Mike and Marcia.

Photo No. 2 shows the Mary Ann and Paul Lattimore family: Front row, Jake, Ali, Sydney, Sean Jr.; back row, Paul III, Randi, Mary Ann, Paul, Beth and Sean.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Photo No. 3 shows the Sherry and Bill Gabak family: From left, Sherry, Tom with baby Marisa, Alicia with baby William, Bill and Peter.

Photo No. 4 shows the Dorothea and Tom Hughes family: Tom, Dorothea, Alexandria and Nathan.

I also thought you might get a kick out of recalling some of these famous songs about moms, whatever your musical taste might be!

"Mama Told Me Not To Come" – 1970, Three Dog Night

"Hey Mama" – 2004, The Black Eyed Peas

"Mama Tried" – 1968, Merle Haggard

"Mother & Child Reunion" – 1972, Paul Simon

"I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised" – 1977, Johnny Paycheck

"Mama’s Song" – 2010, Carrie Underwood

"Your Mama Don’t Dance" – 1973, Loggins & Messina

"Does Your Mother Know" – 1979, Abba

"Mama Don’t Forget to Pray For Me" – 1991, Diamond Rio

"Mother’s Little Helper" – 1966, The Rolling Stones

"Hey Leroy, Your Mama’s Callin You" – 1967, Jimmy Castor

"Mama" – 1960, Connie Francis

"A Song for Mama" – 1998, Boyz II Men

"I Got It From My Mama" – 2007, Will.I.Am

"My Mother’s Eyes" – 1981, Bette Midler

"Mama Said Knock You Out" – 1991, LL Cool J

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0