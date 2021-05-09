 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Honoring some legendary Auburn mothers
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Honoring some legendary Auburn mothers

Happy Mother’s Day to all of our mothers, the heart and soul of our families! Here are some photos to enjoy of some much-loved Auburn moms with their families.

Photo No. 1 shows the Marcia and Mike Walsh family: Front row, Peter with Josie; second row, Andrew and Lisa with baby Rita; back row, Laura with baby Jack, Paul, Chelsea, Amy, Mike and Marcia.

Photo No. 2 shows the Mary Ann and Paul Lattimore family: Front row, Jake, Ali, Sydney, Sean Jr.; back row, Paul III, Randi, Mary Ann, Paul, Beth and Sean.

Photo No. 3 shows the Sherry and Bill Gabak family: From left, Sherry, Tom with baby Marisa, Alicia with baby William, Bill and Peter.

Photo No. 4 shows the Dorothea and Tom Hughes family: Tom, Dorothea, Alexandria and Nathan.

I also thought you might get a kick out of recalling some of these famous songs about moms, whatever your musical taste might be!

  • "Mama Told Me Not To Come" – 1970, Three Dog Night
  • "Hey Mama" – 2004, The Black Eyed Peas
  • "Mama Tried" – 1968, Merle Haggard
  • "Mother & Child Reunion" – 1972, Paul Simon
  • "I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised" – 1977, Johnny Paycheck
  • "Mama’s Song" – 2010, Carrie Underwood
  • "Your Mama Don’t Dance" – 1973, Loggins & Messina
  • "Does Your Mother Know" – 1979, Abba
  • "Mama Don’t Forget to Pray For Me" – 1991, Diamond Rio
  • "Mother’s Little Helper" – 1966, The Rolling Stones
  • "Hey Leroy, Your Mama’s Callin You" – 1967, Jimmy Castor
  • "Mama" – 1960, Connie Francis
  • "A Song for Mama" – 1998, Boyz II Men
  • "I Got It From My Mama" – 2007, Will.I.Am
  • "My Mother’s Eyes" – 1981, Bette Midler
  • "Mama Said Knock You Out" – 1991, LL Cool J

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for May 9, 2021

Happy 100th birthday to Esther Loomis

Happy birthday to:

  • John Fiermonte
  • Carl Anderson
  • Jim Blair
  • Al Bouley
  • Charlie Moskov
  • Mary Vitale
  • Bill Pollard
  • Gloria Plis
  • Tommy Marino
  • Elaine Golden
  • Marty Martellaro
  • June Anne Miller
  • Helen "Tootsie" Johnston
  • Brian Holder
  • Tom Namisnak
  • Lisa Tarby
  • Donna Napieracz
  • Dan Taggerty
  • Tina Dickson
  • Jim Kleiber
  • Barbara Lee
  • Marcia Burns
  • Ann Patella

Happy anniversary to Gloria and Ed Plis

Get well wishes to Rusty Jorgensen

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Francine (O’Connor) Bouley
  • Judith Baran Powers
  • Martin Edward Fanning
  • Lucille Irene (Lewis) Cardinell
  • Helen (Bucklaw) Fara
  • Joy M. Duncan
  • Robin Marie (Grant) Barr
  • Esther McFall
  • Elizabeth Hryvko
  • Elisabeth "Betty" Shea
  • Dorothy (Raus) Marventano
  • Richard J. Malinowski
  • Bernice M. (Caliendo) Burns
  • Mary Hayden-DeJohn
  • Ann Bryant
  • John S. Fitzsimmons
  • Bruce Lyle Chase
  • Janice Arborgast-Hadley
  • Lorenzo Wayne Williams
  • Jack F. Strong
  • Gerald "Jerry" Apone
  • Robert Edward Gilliland
  • Julia Demczar

Today’s thought: A man tried to sell me a coffin the other day. I told him, “That’s the last thing I need.” — John Noz

The Liars Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs. Wear your masks. Plenty of room to social distance as we have our own area in the back thanks to Ann’s!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

