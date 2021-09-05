Ormie King: Honoring two terrific Cayuga County educators

Today I have a great back-to-school story for you, honoring one local teacher, Pauline Cheche (sadly, now passed), and another current teacher, her daughter Lynn Cheche Baker. I came across this great story on Teresa Ringwood Hoercher’s website for Auburn Postcards, and asked permission of Teresa and Lynn to share it. Teresa’s website to purchase these great Auburn postcards is www.auburnpcproject.com, or email her at auburnpcproject@gmail.com, or call or text her at (315) 406-9784. They are also available at Hairlooms, Cases Unlimited, Octane Social House, Hilton Garden, Suzy Q and NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center. They make really great gifts! Postcards sell for only $15 ($30 stamped) for a set of 25. The new Todd Tanner “Seasons” postcards sell for only $20 ($40 stamped) for a set of 40. Local deliveries and mailing to you are available.
Here is the story and photos, and I know you’ll enjoy it!
From Teresa: While my PostCardProject celebrates AUBURN, it also celebrates EDUCATION; and so, this little “passion project” donates a portion of the proceeds to the Auburn Education Foundation! They, in turn, fund some fascinating and creative projects designed to ignite the minds, body and hearts of our Auburn students.
Teachers ... I suspect that many can identify that ONE that made a difference. Mrs. Cheche (Auburn High School) was a pivotal influence in my life. She brought compassion to her teaching, viewed her students as unique individuals, and she did what a good teacher does — broadened my horizon. She was a gem — and so too is her daughter, Lynn Cheche Baker, a beloved third grade teacher at the Weedsport Central School District! If you know Lynn, she has the same gifts as her wonderful mother – filled with kindness and love, and an unwavering belief in the power of education! I recently called upon Lynn to share some thoughts about what makes Auburn special. The following is what she shared. Thank you, Lynn – you and your family are a big part of Auburn’s history and what makes it so special. Teresa
From Lynn: I have been blessed to be part of a wonderful community, that being Auburn, for each of my nearly 54 years. The times I have spent here and the memories I hold near and dear within my heart will stay with me for a lifetime.
Prior to the posting of the following “Letter to the Editor” from Nov. 7, 2014, found below, I penned these sincere and heartfelt thoughts about Auburn and its people on auburnpub.com. I wish to share my words on this blog as well, and happily do so on this, my dear friend Teresa Ringwood Hoercher’s Auburn Postcard Project’s blog.
Both growing up, and currently, I feel blessed once again to be able to call Teresa and her brother Bob Ringwood, lifelong, very special friends. The love and appreciation for our community is evidenced in so much of what they have done and in what they do for those around them.
When writing the following “Letter to the Editor” so many wonderful people within our community came to mind, Teresa and Bob were absolutely included within those thoughts.
There is just something about the people who currently call Auburn home, or who have been a part of this community at some point. If you have experienced it, you know exactly of what I make reference.
I would venture to guess that folks in all communities feel much the same way, but I know what I have been privy to, and still love this place and its people!
Our Christmas card lists are long, and of greater length, are those lines extending out the doors at our fundraisers and wakes.
Our people live in a place where the task of grocery shopping pales in comparison to the true meaning of a trip to Wegmans or Tops, as we take more time connecting with friends while moving through the aisles, than we do to shop.
It’s a city whose restaurants boast of routine breakfast clubs in the morning and coffee klatches at night.
When this city lit up again, as a sign downtown was illuminated, after resting for nearly 40 years, thousands celebrated for a common purpose, catching a glimpse of nostalgia, together. It’s that same nostalgia, which packs Deauville and its waters every summer for The Great Race, and class reunions, as those of us in attendance long to bridge our pasts to what remains today.
No matter where we move, or if we stay put, we happily refer to Auburn as “our city.” It may be confusing perhaps to some, but to us, it’s that real.
So I’d like to say, “Thank you” to a community of people, where we have been born together and have experienced death together, where we have celebrated together and have cried together, as we have hurt together and have healed together. Thank you, a thousand times over.
Our hugs are strong, and our phone calls long. We have a fierce loyalty to our families and friends and a staunch commitment to our community that we love.
It’s what we do. It’s who we are. It’s how we roll.
Lynn Cheche Baker, Auburn
