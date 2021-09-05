Ormie King: Honoring two terrific Cayuga County educators

From Lynn: I have been blessed to be part of a wonderful community, that being Auburn, for each of my nearly 54 years. The times I have spent here and the memories I hold near and dear within my heart will stay with me for a lifetime.

Prior to the posting of the following “Letter to the Editor” from Nov. 7, 2014, found below, I penned these sincere and heartfelt thoughts about Auburn and its people on auburnpub.com. I wish to share my words on this blog as well, and happily do so on this, my dear friend Teresa Ringwood Hoercher’s Auburn Postcard Project’s blog.

Both growing up, and currently, I feel blessed once again to be able to call Teresa and her brother Bob Ringwood, lifelong, very special friends. The love and appreciation for our community is evidenced in so much of what they have done and in what they do for those around them.

When writing the following “Letter to the Editor” so many wonderful people within our community came to mind, Teresa and Bob were absolutely included within those thoughts.

There is just something about the people who currently call Auburn home, or who have been a part of this community at some point. If you have experienced it, you know exactly of what I make reference.

