Ormie King: In memory of Auburn Legend Scotty Maxwell

Today’s story comes to us from my daughter Denise.

Auburn lost one of its finest this week with the passing of Scotty Maxwell of Maxwell’s Food Store. A kinder, more decent gentleman you could not find. Our sincere condolences go out to his wife, Bobbie, and his brother, Larry. The Maxwells have served us here in Auburn for generations, always with consistent, reliable service and great products, as well as a friendly smile and some conversation about the news of the day. A visit to their store is always pleasant, and a happy reminder of a simpler time, before the mega-chain stores existed.

These are just a few thoughts that make me smile when I think of all the good the Maxwell family has done for our family, and I know each of you has a lifetime of happy memories of shopping at Maxwell’s all these years. They are a little gem in the heart of our community.

• The only place in town that still carries dad’s favorite, original Hershey’s popsicles.

• The line for the deli that often wraps around the store on a Saturday as people wait to get the Maxwell’s well-known secret, the best cold cuts in town (almost as long as the line that waited at Langham’s to pay their respects to the family).

• My mom on the phone with Scotty, deciding which type of potatoes for her weekly order, and his thoughtful advice, “My mom always liked the russets.”

• Mom’s weekly orders often packed and delivered by Scotty himself (and Larry too), after he personally selected her cuts of meat for the week and specially made up some cube steaks upon request. No matter how sick he was, no matter how busy they were.

• The cheerful patriotic music playing in the store on the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, and the Christmas music during December.

• Running in there on a Thanksgiving morning to get last minute items, and the Maxwells being right there and ready to help out.

To Bobbie and Larry, please know the entire community mourns the passing of Scotty with you. He was a really good man. Thank you all for being much loved Legends of Auburn!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

