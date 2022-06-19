 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: In memory of Auburn Legend Scotty Maxwell

  • 0

Today’s story comes to us from my daughter Denise.

Auburn lost one of its finest this week with the passing of Scotty Maxwell of Maxwell’s Food Store. A kinder, more decent gentleman you could not find. Our sincere condolences go out to his wife, Bobbie, and his brother, Larry. The Maxwells have served us here in Auburn for generations, always with consistent, reliable service and great products, as well as a friendly smile and some conversation about the news of the day. A visit to their store is always pleasant, and a happy reminder of a simpler time, before the mega-chain stores existed.

These are just a few thoughts that make me smile when I think of all the good the Maxwell family has done for our family, and I know each of you has a lifetime of happy memories of shopping at Maxwell’s all these years. They are a little gem in the heart of our community.

• The only place in town that still carries dad’s favorite, original Hershey’s popsicles.

• The line for the deli that often wraps around the store on a Saturday as people wait to get the Maxwell’s well-known secret, the best cold cuts in town (almost as long as the line that waited at Langham’s to pay their respects to the family).

People are also reading…

• My mom on the phone with Scotty, deciding which type of potatoes for her weekly order, and his thoughtful advice, “My mom always liked the russets.”

• Mom’s weekly orders often packed and delivered by Scotty himself (and Larry too), after he personally selected her cuts of meat for the week and specially made up some cube steaks upon request. No matter how sick he was, no matter how busy they were.

• The cheerful patriotic music playing in the store on the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, and the Christmas music during December.

• Running in there on a Thanksgiving morning to get last minute items, and the Maxwells being right there and ready to help out.

To Bobbie and Larry, please know the entire community mourns the passing of Scotty with you. He was a really good man. Thank you all for being much loved Legends of Auburn!

Photo 2-Maxwells has been a family owned grocery store in Auburn for 90 years.JPG

Maxwells has been a family owned grocery store in Auburn for more than 90 years
Coronavirus Maxwell's 11.JPG

Scott Maxwell loads the truck with boxes of groceries for his delivery route at Maxwell's Food Store in Auburn during the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for June 19, 2022

Happy 90th birthday to Harold C. Parker

Happy 85th birthday to Pat Zorick

Happy birthday to:

  • Jean Kiernan
  • Denny Guzalak
  • Victor Edwin Tomasso
  • Kyle Slayton
  • Aiden, Connor and Owen Mabbett
  • Robin Hunt
  • Al Dunchak
  • Hueguette Evangelista
  • Dana McLoughlin
  • Roseann Spinelli
  • Lindsey Tarby
  • Mike Farrelly
  • Byron Casler
  • Pauline Shaw
  • Jerry Smith
  • Joe Torterello
  • Mike Ricci Jr.
  • Linda Ricci
  • Kevin Kiernan
  • Charlotte Castro
  • Bill Dean
  • Mike Clifford
  • Melissa Aversa Wilczek
  • Jackie Gagliardi
  • Johnnie Pastore
  • Mary Reilly

Happy 60th anniversary to Sharry and Russ Jorolemon

Happy anniversary to:

  • Palma and Greg Wasilenko
  • Judy and Jack Kulis
  • Pat and Mike Reilly
  • Debbie and Paul Pinckney
  • Lynne and Bill Fulton
  • Liz and Conor O’Donnell
  • Dorothy and Dick Dickman
  • Don and Dorothy Marventano
  • Tracy and Tom Wild
  • Jean and Will Schwarting

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Gary “Scotty” Maxwell
  • Carr W. Magel
  • Daniel J. Morin
  • Paula (Lamanna) Daloia
  • Christopher Paul Klaczko
  • Col. James H. Paul V
  • Charles Caleb Cook
  • Angie Martino-Gregory
  • Howard A. Walrad
  • Helen M. Farrelly
  • Albert Richard “Dick” Hall
  • Linda L. (Potter) Sevier
  • David Allan Collins
  • Augustus “Gus” Maffetore
  • Ann Christle Tobey
  • Edward J. Piorun
  • Marie (Zingaro) Spadaro
  • Barbara G. Grezo
  • Pauline A. (Panek) Carnicelli
  • Ronald M. Chanko
  • Laura (Wood) Conley
  • Ann M. Currie
  • Barbara J. Hoover
  • Renee J. Jennings

Today’s thought: Common sense is like deodorant. The people who need it the most never use it. — John Noz

IMPORTANT NOTE NO. 1: Golf tournament benefit to be held in honor of Bill Kushyk on Sunday, June 26, at Dutch Hollow Country Club. Four-person captain and crew. Includes: Green fees, cart, buffet, welcome gift and food and drink at the turn. $90/player, limited to the first 18 paid teams. Payment due by June 16! Make checks payable to Tom Prave, 88 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, NY. For more information call Tom Prave at (315)246-4643, Wayne Pierleoni at (315) 246-2346 or Matt Hrycko at (315) 730-9521.

IMPORTANT NOTE NO. 2: We need your help, Auburn! The Holy Family Clothes Closet has provided free clothing and bedding to anyone in need for over 30 years now. We are in need of a new home, and would greatly appreciate any help. Our needs are very basic: approximately 1,000 square feet at ground level, centrally located, with heat. If you have some space you can spare, please contact Liza Kelly at kelly1958@verizon.net or (570) 762-1153, or Denise Bennett at deniseb132@yahoo.com or (315) 282-1099. Thank you for your help to keep this much needed service alive in our community!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

0 Comments
2
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Community members come together during Juneteenth event in Auburn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News