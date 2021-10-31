Ormie King: Legendary Auburn Halloween stories

Happy Halloween, everyone! We all have our favorite Halloween memories, and I thought maybe I’d share a few of mine with you today.

Our family’s most classic Halloween story is from one year when my kids were teenagers. Helen and I had gone out to dinner and left them in charge of answering the door. Back then, Standart Avenue was a pretty busy place for trick-or-treaters, and often the kids would come two nights in a row. Unfortunately, they ran out of candy and decided to improvise.

Well, we always had a 20-pound box of Hoffman hotdogs in our freezer from Tarby’s because my sons had an endless appetite for grilling them. One of my children, who shall remain nameless, thought it would be a good idea to give each kid a frozen hotdog. What else could a little kid possibly want more than a frozen hot dog in their Halloween treat bag! Can you imagine what the neighbors thought? Is it any wonder we didn’t get too many kids the following year?

Some other favorites are the year I recall the kids all trick-or-treating in their snow boots and coats because we had an inch or two of snow on the ground. Then there were the best annual Halloween parties hosted by my daughter Shelly and her husband, Jim, and the treats she would send us all home with, and her world famous pumpkin cookies with cream cheese icing. They were so good that Shelly’s uncle unashamedly showed up at her front door at 8 the following morning after one party, and said “Trick-or-treat! Do you have any more of those pumpkin cookies? Your aunt ate all of mine!”

We also went on the Seward Mansion Haunted Tour a year or two ago and can’t say enough about how fantastic it was!! The presenter was a young woman who was absolutely incredible. She had at least a full hour's worth of very detailed local history memorized and presented so professionally. The walk in the dark through town on a nice fall evening as she told about some of the spookier (and true!) history of Auburn was thoroughly enjoyable and very memorable.

But my best Halloween story today is my favorite trick-or-treaters, my great-grandkids, Ella (the tooth fairy), Tommy (the dinosaur) and Lily (the ladybug). Ella and Tommy (we call him Tom-Tom) belong to Sarah and Doug Lumb of Fairport, and their grandparents are Donna and Kenny Lumb and Denise and Tom Bennett of Auburn. Lily belongs to Chris Courtney and Renee Bartosz of Myrtle Beach (soon to be wed and moving to Rochester/Buffalo area!) and her grandparents are Shelly Courtney of Auburn, and Denise Bartosz of Buffalo.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, so if any of you want to share YOUR favorite Thanksgiving stories or photos, let me know and we’ll get them in. We would also love to hear your favorite Christmas memories and photos, so please send them too! Email to me at ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail to 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.

Hope everyone has a safe and happy Halloween, and that the rain holds off for the kids! — Ormie

