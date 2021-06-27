Ormie King: Look back at a 1948 Auburn-area senior class

It’s time for graduations, and today I have great old photos for you of the 1948 graduating class of Holy Family High School. There sure are a lot of local families represented here. Congratulations to all of our local graduates and may the future hold all good things for you!
The newspaper article that accompanied these photos reads as follows:
Miss Koenen Heads Holy Family Class
Miss Jane Yvonne Koenen was valedictorian of the 1948 graduating class of Holy Family High School. David Delmonte was salutatorian. Other honor students were, in their order of standing:
Marian Cutler, Nicholas DeSocio, Ann Gormley, John Magill, William Muldoon and Monica Smith. Others of the class of 48 are: Celia Eloise Taylor, Donald James Nolan, David Sidney Simpson, Theresa Gagan Steigerwald, Josephine Onori, Carmen Festa, Martin Francis Dillon, Joan Marie Foley, Maureen Patricia Keegan, Thomas Edward Costello, Donald Gerald Clifford, Marion Caypless, Thomas Joseph Bennett, Jeanne Anne LaRose, Charles Joseph Carmody, Ida Mary Casalaggio, Thomas James Delaney, Rosemary Louise Baier, John Francis Cullen, Marian Therese Cutler, Gerald James Gallo, Helen Jane Cregg, Richard Joseph Fitzgerald, Mary Patricia Armstrong, David Charles May, Laverne Louis Monroe, Robert Jane Paul, Francis Anthony McMahon, Ellen Jane Morgan, Anthony Carmen Sangiacomo, Donald Nolan, Josephine Onori, David Simpson and Margaret Wawrzaszek.
