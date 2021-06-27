 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Look back at a 1948 Auburn-area senior class
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Look back at a 1948 Auburn-area senior class

It’s time for graduations, and today I have great old photos for you of the 1948 graduating class of Holy Family High School. There sure are a lot of local families represented here. Congratulations to all of our local graduates and may the future hold all good things for you!

The newspaper article that accompanied these photos reads as follows:

Miss Koenen Heads Holy Family Class

Miss Jane Yvonne Koenen was valedictorian of the 1948 graduating class of Holy Family High School. David Delmonte was salutatorian. Other honor students were, in their order of standing:

Marian Cutler, Nicholas DeSocio, Ann Gormley, John Magill, William Muldoon and Monica Smith. Others of the class of 48 are: Celia Eloise Taylor, Donald James Nolan, David Sidney Simpson, Theresa Gagan Steigerwald, Josephine Onori, Carmen Festa, Martin Francis Dillon, Joan Marie Foley, Maureen Patricia Keegan, Thomas Edward Costello, Donald Gerald Clifford, Marion Caypless, Thomas Joseph Bennett, Jeanne Anne LaRose, Charles Joseph Carmody, Ida Mary Casalaggio, Thomas James Delaney, Rosemary Louise Baier, John Francis Cullen, Marian Therese Cutler, Gerald James Gallo, Helen Jane Cregg, Richard Joseph Fitzgerald, Mary Patricia Armstrong, David Charles May, Laverne Louis Monroe, Robert Jane Paul, Francis Anthony McMahon, Ellen Jane Morgan, Anthony Carmen Sangiacomo, Donald Nolan, Josephine Onori, David Simpson and Margaret Wawrzaszek.

Ormie King's most recent Legends of Auburn columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for June 27, 2021

Happy 85th birthday to Jim Lauzon

Happy birthday to:

  • Anita Casper
  • Bill Dean
  • Sherry Kelsey
  • Terry Lee
  • Mike Dyneka Jr.
  • Marianne White
  • Dick Plish
  • Kevin Polcovich
  • Alice Blair
  • Katherine Tringali
  • Kyle Hlywa
  • Noreen Sullivan
  • Mary Brown
  • Vickie Murphy
  • Fred Coll
  • Karen Lockwood
  • Mike Talbot
  • Joe Clare
  • John Wilson
  • Leah Middleton
  • Ann Maher
  • Chris Bogart
  • Pat Luksa
  • Jack Leader
  • Patty Beer
  • Terry Miner
  • Olivia Leader
  • Chris Geherin
  • Michael Farrelly
  • Mary Reilley
  • Ray Kilmer
  • Anthony Felice Jr.
  • Luke Gentilcore
  • Ursula Moore
  • Greg Horbal
  • Ron Lavarnway
  • Joseph Juli
  • Elaine Gaklik
  • Zinc LaDouce
  • Jessica Gasparro
  • Nona Moore
  • Mike Schillace
  • Leonard Smith
  • Gary Searing
  • Bill Simmonds
  • Steve Rand
  • Peggy Dickman
  • Dave Lupo
  • Bill Wilczek

Happy 52nd anniversary to Marsha and Joseph Tabone

Happy anniversary to:

  • MaryAnn and Tom Maye
  • Gloria and Paul Vitale
  • Becki and Ray Wisniewski
  • Abigail and Charles Gleason
  • Faye and Dewitt Marion
  • Adrian and Wes Carr

Get well wishes for Matthew Salemi Sr.

Our condolences to the families of:

  • William "Bill" Walter Weiman Jr.
  • Margaret Mary "Peg" Herstine
  • P.J. Lacey
  • Dennis M. Stanley
  • Patricia A. Tokarz
  • Alma Louise Zobkiw
  • James Oliver Weber
  • Mary Pamela (Walton) Sullivan
  • Deborah Hornstra Owens
  • Stanley Warren Metcalf Jr.
  • Christine Shymkiw-Look
  • Dorothy Banwell
  • George H. Ward Jr.
  • Mary L. Miller
  • Mary L. (Sumislawski) Millier

Today’s thought: I was told I needed a hand bar in my shower, so I put a bottle of wine and gin in there. — John Noz

NOTICE: The Liar’s Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs.

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

