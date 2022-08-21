Ormie King: Maria Gallo Ashbrook's Auburn summer memories

Today’s article comes from Maria Gallo Ashbrook, who shares her summertime memories growing up in Auburn in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Hi, Ormie. Even though my Auburn days were long ago, memories of growing up there are still vivid. I left in the 1980s for school and work, and raised two sons in Wellesley, Massachusetts, but the city of Auburn will always be “home.” These roots keep me grounded. As my dad always said, “Remember where you came from.”

I miss Auburn and the Finger Lakes, especially during the summer months. So, this Auburn girl wants to share her top 20 summer memories:

1. Marching in the Memorial Day parade down Genesee Street with the combined middle school bands

2. Fourth of July chicken barbecue at the Owasco Fire Department

3. The farmers market at SS. Peter and Paul’s

4. Buying watermelons at Maxwell’s Food Store with Corky at the register

5. Hunting for bargains during Dollar Days

6. The Cayugans and Auburn Civic Band concerts at Hoopes Park

7. Taking and then teaching Auburn recreation department tennis lessons

8. Representing Auburn in the first CANUS Games in Orillia, Ontario

9. Swimming across Owasco Lake and back

10. Watching sailboats fly their spinnakers on the downwind leg of a race

11. Ladies Day and Family Night at the Owasco Yacht Club

12. Ice cream cones at Tom Thumb and Green Shutters

13. Dickman’s corn at a roadside stand; $1 for a dozen

14. Cantaloupe ice from Dom’s Grocery (when it was green!)

15. A Hofmann coney and salt potatoes at a backyard barbecue

16. Sinking a hole-in-one at Arnold Palmer’s putt-putt

17. Cheering on the Purple Lancers at Drum and Bugle Corps competitions in Holland Stadium

18. Watching the Auburn Children’s Theatre (ACT-Wagon) at the New York State Fair

19. Visiting Professor Walter K. Long at the Owasco Indian Village

20. A stroll through the pavilion to the water’s edge during Merry-Go-Round Playhouse intermissions

BONUS: A sunset over Owasco Lake!

I keep Auburn always in my mind. She gave me a strong start and precious memories. I’m proud to call her my hometown. Thank you, Auburn.