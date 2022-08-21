Ormie King: Maria Gallo Ashbrook's Auburn summer memories

Ormie King
Special to The Citizen
Today’s article comes from Maria Gallo Ashbrook, who shares her summertime memories growing up in Auburn in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
Hi, Ormie. Even though my Auburn days were long ago, memories of growing up there are still vivid. I left in the 1980s for school and work, and raised two sons in Wellesley, Massachusetts, but the city of Auburn will always be “home.” These roots keep me grounded. As my dad always said, “Remember where you came from.”
I miss Auburn and the Finger Lakes, especially during the summer months. So, this Auburn girl wants to share her top 20 summer memories:
1. Marching in the Memorial Day parade down Genesee Street with the combined middle school bands
2. Fourth of July chicken barbecue at the Owasco Fire Department
3. The farmers market at SS. Peter and Paul’s
4. Buying watermelons at Maxwell’s Food Store with Corky at the register
5. Hunting for bargains during Dollar Days
6. The Cayugans and Auburn Civic Band concerts at Hoopes Park
7. Taking and then teaching Auburn recreation department tennis lessons
8. Representing Auburn in the first CANUS Games in Orillia, Ontario
9. Swimming across Owasco Lake and back
10. Watching sailboats fly their spinnakers on the downwind leg of a race
11. Ladies Day and Family Night at the Owasco Yacht Club
12. Ice cream cones at Tom Thumb and Green Shutters
13. Dickman’s corn at a roadside stand; $1 for a dozen
14. Cantaloupe ice from Dom’s Grocery (when it was green!)
15. A Hofmann coney and salt potatoes at a backyard barbecue
16. Sinking a hole-in-one at Arnold Palmer’s putt-putt
17. Cheering on the Purple Lancers at Drum and Bugle Corps competitions in Holland Stadium
18. Watching the Auburn Children’s Theatre (ACT-Wagon) at the New York State Fair
19. Visiting Professor Walter K. Long at the Owasco Indian Village
20. A stroll through the pavilion to the water’s edge during Merry-Go-Round Playhouse intermissions
BONUS: A sunset over Owasco Lake!
I keep Auburn always in my mind. She gave me a strong start and precious memories. I’m proud to call her my hometown. Thank you, Auburn.
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
Around Auburn for Aug. 21, 2022
Happy 60th birthday to John Exner
Happy birthday to:
- Ella Lumb
- Mary DeChick
- Linda Coon
- Jason McConnell
- Jim Dacey
- Deb McCormick
- Mary Ann Berman
- Fred Hamberger
- JoAnne Behm
- Mark Weslowski
- Marlene Jacobs
- Pauline Copes Johnson
- Rick Connors
- Toni Deyneka
- Maggie Wells
- Adam Helas
- Rose Marie Foley
- Gloria Geherin
- Barb Lupo
- Eleanor Lisano
- Steve Scarceletta
- Jean Marie Helas
- Rev. James Burke
- Nancy Prosser
- Francis Tringali
- Jean Dimitratus
- Irene Homick
- Lillian Kimak
- Paul T. Hesse
- Corinne Piccione
- Winnie Riester
Happy 35th anniversary to Father Deacon David Donch and Matushka Johanna Aversa Donch
Happy anniversary to:
- Sarah and Doug Lumb
- Dan and Suzanne Smith Ackley
- Pauline and Jim Reilley
- Cathy and Gary Gagliostro
- JoAnne and Joe Mitchell
- Megan and Kyle Proulx
- Linda and Gary Coon
- Meg and Joe Walsh
- Anne and Rick Currier
- Karen and Pete Pinckney
- Elizabeth and Bob Westmiller
- Margie and Bernie Tomasso
- Sue and Jim Barker
- Barb and Rudy DelFavero
- NeeNee and Tom Bennett
Get well wishes to Al Fedyshyn
Our condolences to the families of:
- Julie A. Simmons (Calogero)
- James “Howie” Campbell
- Joseph Nicholas Gormley
- Margaret A. “Peggy” Pease
- Wilfred S. “Bud” Schutt. Jr.
- Walter M. Wiggins
- Barbara Chayka (Bills)
- Michael Eric “Mike” Dennison
- Peter A. Flynn, Sr.
- Marylee Ann Kelly
- Pamela Marie Nicastro (Jasniewski)
- Corinne Piccione (Corona)
To say I'm lazy is a pretty strong word. I call it "selective participation." — John Noz
Mark your calendar for Saturday Sept. 24! Stand By Me, a benefit to raise funds to assist area families and individuals fighting cancer and other hardships, will take place at the Sennett Fire Hall on Franklin Street Road from noon to 5 p.m. The event features a buffet meal, drinks, raffles and music by the Skycoasters. Local musicians Perform for Purpose will also be performing. Tickets are available at Snapper’s Tavern on North Division Street for $25. Please join us for this worthwhile cause. Follow us on Facebook at Stand by Me Cayuga County.
Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local Legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.
And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements; it's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion. Thanks!
Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help!
REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!