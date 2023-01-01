Ormie King: Meet Auburn Legends Andrew and Roman Rotko

Happy New Year everyone! I hope 2023 will be a great year for all, filled with health, happiness and lots of ho-ho-ho's! I know you'll enjoy today's story about a father-and-son team who are a major part of the soccer community here in Auburn.

Recently, there were people of all nationalities, races and beliefs gathered in Qatar for the start of the men's soccer World Cup. Over a million fans visited to partake in the "world's game" not to mention the millions who were watching from home.

Here at home soccer has become more and more popular. Kids are now playing year round thanks to places like Marcellus' Ultimate Goal and Champions for Life.

There is a father-and-son team here in Auburn that are a major part of our soccer community, and the similarities between these two are uncanny.

In the late 1970s an extremely athletic goalie emerged named Roman Rotko. His size gave his opponents false hope because he was a force to be reckoned with. He went through high school with a 1.1 goals-against average. He was so quick his coach Anthony Pascarella would take him out of goal at times so he could score a needed goal. He went on to play college ball at Cayuga Community College, then some semi-pro for the Websters Strikers. His potential to go pro was very high but instead he turned toward serving his community, first as a paramedic, then as a firefighter. He even served as a member of the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office for 17 years.

Soccer never left his blood as he found time to coach children of all ages, even reaching the college level (Wells College and Cayuga Community College on two separate occasions). Currently while retired, Roman has been coaching in our school district programs at the modified and junior varsity level.

Meanwhile in the early turn of this century there emerged a fierce new goalie with a similar ferocious appetite to stop opponents from scoring. His name is Andrew Rotko, and he is built bigger and stronger than his father but possesses eerily similar skills. The caveat here is that he stopped playing soccer for one year to play football with his friends. It just happens to be the year Auburn won the state championship. Andrew then returned to playing soccer in college at Cayuga Community College, where in both years ranked as a top 25 goalie in Division III often reaching top five in saves.

After college Andrew also turned to community service, becoming an emergency medical technician working for AMR, being a volunteer assistant fire chief, briefly working for the county as a 911 dispatcher before becoming a law enforcement officer. When needed he gives his father a hand coaching soccer.

Thank you, Roman and Andrew, for being great Legends of Auburn! — Ormie