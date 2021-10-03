 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Meet Auburn's legendary Sanders brothers
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Meet Auburn's legendary Sanders brothers

Today’s story is really great and comes to us from Carole Sanders of Auburn. Thanks so much, Carole, for sharing this story about a couple of talented brothers from Auburn!

It would be quite a coup for one member of a family to play in the Babe Ruth World Series and win, but it is even more of an accomplishment for two members of the same family to achieve that same Babe Ruth World Series win. That was the case for Andrew and Jake Sanders from Auburn.

Andrew played on an Onondaga Babe Ruth team in the Texas World Series in 2012. Jake also played on an Onondaga Babe Ruth team in August 2021, and in both cases, their teams won the Babe Ruth World Series Championship.

Andrew and Jake have always loved playing baseball, and started their careers by playing on Auburn Girls and Boys teams. They continued to play baseball every year, moving up through the ranks, including Babe Ruth. Both Andrew and Jake have also played on travel baseball teams which allowed them to continue to work on and hone their skills.

Andrew and Jake also played baseball for Auburn High School, and while they played a variety of positions, they were mainly pitchers.

When Andrew graduated and went to Ithaca College, he pitched for the Ithaca Bombers. Jake, who is entering his sophomore year at SUNY Oswego, will be pitching for the Oswego Lakers.

It could be said that the boys’ love for baseball was a family affair, and it’s true that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Their father, Dan, played Little League and Babe Ruth, and coached some of his sons’ teams through the years. Their mother, Beth, had many members of her family who were baseball players. She has been one of her sons’ biggest fans and attended most of their games.

Thank you, Andrew and Jake Sanders, for being terrific Legends of Auburn!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

