Ormie King: Meet Auburn's legendary Sanders brothers

Today’s story is really great and comes to us from Carole Sanders of Auburn. Thanks so much, Carole, for sharing this story about a couple of talented brothers from Auburn!
It would be quite a coup for one member of a family to play in the Babe Ruth World Series and win, but it is even more of an accomplishment for two members of the same family to achieve that same Babe Ruth World Series win. That was the case for Andrew and Jake Sanders from Auburn.
Andrew played on an Onondaga Babe Ruth team in the Texas World Series in 2012. Jake also played on an Onondaga Babe Ruth team in August 2021, and in both cases, their teams won the Babe Ruth World Series Championship.
Andrew and Jake have always loved playing baseball, and started their careers by playing on Auburn Girls and Boys teams. They continued to play baseball every year, moving up through the ranks, including Babe Ruth. Both Andrew and Jake have also played on travel baseball teams which allowed them to continue to work on and hone their skills.
Andrew and Jake also played baseball for Auburn High School, and while they played a variety of positions, they were mainly pitchers.
When Andrew graduated and went to Ithaca College, he pitched for the Ithaca Bombers. Jake, who is entering his sophomore year at SUNY Oswego, will be pitching for the Oswego Lakers.
It could be said that the boys’ love for baseball was a family affair, and it’s true that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Their father, Dan, played Little League and Babe Ruth, and coached some of his sons’ teams through the years. Their mother, Beth, had many members of her family who were baseball players. She has been one of her sons’ biggest fans and attended most of their games.
Thank you, Andrew and Jake Sanders, for being terrific Legends of Auburn!
Catch up on Ormie King Legends of Auburn columns
Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.
I hope you'll enjoy these faded photos of some of the old landscapes of Auburn. Have a great week, everyone. — Ormie
Wednesday is the first day of autumn, so before we say goodbye to summer, here are a few final summertime photos for you to enjoy. Who could f…
Today I have a great back-to-school story for you, honoring one local teacher, Pauline Cheche (sadly, now passed), and another current teacher…
All of the flooding lately has me recalling Auburn’s Great Flood of 1972. This is a story I shared back in 2004, and also included here are th…
Today we some vivid photos to share from Steve Fleming of the Fleming kids at the 1967 GE picnic held at Emerson Park. I’m sure these will sti…
Today I have a couple photos to share with you of a great group of friends that have gathered together for lunch, once a month, for over 20 ye…
Today’s article comes to us from Maria Gallo Ashbrook, who shares a letter of Y-Field memories, written by her dad, Bob Gallo, to the organize…
Today I have a great story about Auburn that I thought you would enjoy. It was written by Jim Hughes of Camillus and was published in the July…
Here are some snapshots of the summertime fun we used to have at the playgrounds in the good old days! Have a great week everyone! — Ormie
Today’s story was written by Tom Ostrander, a 50-year Mason of Auburn. Thanks, Tom!
Today’s story comes to us from John Rossi and the Bob Dean Leadership Scholarship Committee, as they have announced this year’s winners! Congr…
What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with the announcement of the Coach William F. Huther Memorial Scholarship Inaugural Tenni…
It’s time for graduations, and today I have great old photos for you of the 1948 graduating class of Holy Family High School. There sure are a…
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and grandpas out there! Today’s story is a repeat of one I wrote many moons ago, but thought you might enjo…
The long awaited summer weather is almost officially here, and we can all get outside and enjoy it! Here are some summertime photos of Auburn …
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.