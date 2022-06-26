Ormie King: Meet some Port Byron community stars

Today’s article comes to us from Linda Townsend about some well-deserving award recipients. Thanks, Linda!

As spring approaches each year, the Port Byron learning community observes a tradition of honoring students, teachers and community members as a part of our leadership recognition event that is now named the Apex Awards. The awards are a unique celebration of our achievements, accomplishments, personal courage in the face of unusual circumstances and a celebration of exceptional teachers.

The awards originated in 2002 under my direction while serving as the high school student government advisor during Shawn Bissetta’s tenure as the principal. In determining how to honor members of our learning community and the Port Byron Central School District, the students created the criteria for each award. Nominations are open for submission by any member of the school community. The current student government advisors, Jeff Chaloux and Kim Kanuck, have continued this tradition with the high school student government.

The selection process culminates in a schoolwide assembly program, where our learning community pauses and recognizes our recipients on their achievements and accomplishments.

Categories for the Features Awards are: The Jerome Bell/ Patrick DeVoe Courage Award, Community Service Award, Distinguished Educator Award, Distinguished Alumni, Senior Service Award, Public Service Award, Outstanding Character Award, and the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Through the years our Port Byron School District has been blessed to be able to recognize many of Port Byron’s finest. Some of our past recipients are Tyson Hubbard, who is a Harvard graduate and practicing attorney in California; Air Force Lt. Col. David Vitale, a graduate of the US Air Force Academy who is a pilot and teaching officer; Carol Pelc, secretary to the Dana L. West High School principal; Betty Thomas and Kathy Wilt, two individuals dedicated to the school and community service, Sgt. First Class Retired Richard Jorolemon; the Svitavsky Family; Dawn Roe, village of Port Byron historian; Ginny Vitale, a local entrepreneur and an invaluable support person of the school district backpack program. Our learning community has also honored a number of distinguished educators including Anna Danyluk, Maureen Burns and Cheryl Schulte and many others.

In 2022, the Port Byron Apex Outstanding Character Award recipient is Ashley Todd.

The criteria for this award are that the recipient is an optimistic, dependable and a responsible individual who demonstrates high ideals and personal integrity. No stranger to hard work, Ashley has been an integral part of her family’s farming activities. In the summertime, she works in the green houses and the Todd Family Market. Ashley has also made time to complete community service for the Wreaths Across America Program, the Letters to Soldiers Project, the Hometown Heroes Stars Project, “Schoharie County Care passion” Project, The Wall That Heals Program and Exhibit, and the Ford’s Theater Gettysburg Address National Video presentation.

Ashley has distinguished herself through her participation and leadership in extracurricular activities on campus, including choir, drama club, student government, honor society, cheerleading, environmental club, and the Dungeons and Dragons club. She has also served as president of the high school choir. She has also achieved a gold award for her scouting project.

The Senior Service Award recognizes a graduating senior who goes above and beyond in providing support to both the school and community as a whole. The year’s recipient, Ashley Rooker, is a frequent volunteer with the Port Byron Fire Department, helping with pancake breakfasts, trunk-or-treat Halloween candy distribution, and serving as a jack-of-all-trades at the village Christmas party. She has assisted the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation in many roles including banquet planning and participating in raffles and auctions. She participated in The Gettysburg Address delivery at the Wreaths Across America ceremony and with Dr. T’s seventh grade honors class for The Wall That Heals Program. Ashley has also participated in a variety of academic and athletic extracurriculars. She served as captain for both varsity volleyball and track and field, president of the senior high band and drama club, and has participated in jazz band, yearbook, environmental club, student government and masterminds.

The Distinguished Educator Award recipient is Sara St. Pierre, who possesses extraordinary compassion, skill, dedication and loves teaching her students. The award is given to an exceptional educator who gives their all for her students!

Through her efforts and dedication to her students throughout the past 16 years, Sara has made an enduring impact on the young adults that she has taught. Sara has an intrinsic personal power that allows her to foster and to nurture creativity in her students. She is a wise young “Babushka” who possesses a consummate ability to have her students reach into the depths of their hearts and souls to create their “art assignments'' and to gain perspectives on their own creativity. Her classroom lessons are not just about the creative process. Her lessons teach about the components and elements of humanity, tolerance, empathy and acceptance as students learn to appreciate and work with their peers and critique their creations. The positive result is that her students engage in positive and productive discussions while practicing “interpersonal skills'' that are essential in the workplace.

While creating their art, students are engaging in real-time learning opportunities as young adults in a positive holistic classroom environment. Sara has an uncanny perspective that through her teaching allows her to provide the inspiration for her students to dream and to take a risk or chance on creating a project or work with a new type of media presentation or format.

She is always encouraging students to accept a challenge presented through art and to stretch their imagination and utilize their talents to engage in the creative processes. Two examples are her work with the Soup Bowl Project, which was a unique way to help promote raising funds to fight food insecurity, and her inspiring a student to create the volunteer themed T-shirt for The Wall That Heals in 2017. She also volunteers her creative talents to the high school drama productions. A shining testament to Sara’s ability to encourage and nurture her students is the recognition and honors the students receive in the local school art competitions. Sara is always ready to display the student art work in our First floor showcases to share her student’s work with the school. As an instructor, I have personally witnessed Sara’s interaction with students and through her in class teaching and her after school student help sessions she exudes a calm professional demeanor that does have an impact upon her students that each will not realize until they have left the hallowed halls of Dana L. West. In so many ways Sara is the “quiet creative wind beneath her students’ wings.”

The Port Byron Distinguished Alumni Award recipient is Cody Forgham. Cody attended CCC and received his associate’s degree in criminal justice in 2012. He has been employed with the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, working tireless hours and accomplishing many career goals. He began his career as a custody officer inside the jail. He has served as a road patrol officer.

Deputy Forgham believes in the Port Byron mission statement of being a lifelong learner. He has taken the time to become a trained member of the tactical response unit, ATV/snowmobile patrol, water navigation patrol. He's also a field training officer and a trained tech photographer for crime scene investigations. Perhaps Cody’s most distinguishing achievement is that he is also the recipient of two Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office LifeSaver Awards. Cody acted using his skills, training and abilities above and beyond the call of duty in two situations where he answered a call for help and was successful in saving the lives of two county residents.

Community service is defined as work that is done without pay to help people in a community, without expecting anything in return. The Community Service Award recipient was Ervin Rooker. He is a 61-year member of the Port Byron Fire Department. Ervin has served in many roles as a first responder, president and line officer position of first assistant chief. He has served as a fire police captain, helping to direct traffic during various fire calls. On his own time, he makes the time to travel to local cemeteries and recognizes Port Byron firemen who have passed away by placing departmental remembrance flags in their honor. He has been a member of the Port Byron Alumni Association for over 40 years, supporting the student scholarship program. He and his wife also contribute to Port Byron’s drama club by donating props and furniture for the student productions.

Each year we give an award in honor of Port Byron graduates Jerome Bell and Patrick DeVoe. Marine Sgt. Bell graduated from Port Byron in 1997 and Army Private First Class DeVoe graduated in 2000. Both men were tragically killed in action while serving in Afghanistan. Sergeant Bell died in September 2008 and Private First Class DeVoe died in March 2009.

Courage is the ability to continue to fight, despite the struggles that are added to daily life. The 2022 Courage Award goes to a family who has demonstrated courage through a time of hardship. The awardees are Shantel and Jesse Dolph. The Dolph family had to face one of the most difficult situations any expecting parents could face with the early arrival of their baby boy. Despite this crisis, they did not give up hope, and showed immense bravery. For months, they traveled back and forth to the hospital to be with their newborn, while also caring for their preschooler at home. One has continued to stay home to care for their children while the other has continued working in order to support their growing family.

Both of these continuous tasks took immense strength and perseverance from both individuals; even so, they remained positive and grateful for what they had. Over the years, the students have personally experienced immense positivity from these individuals, starting with small things from just a “hello” in passing, to bigger things like advice, or a helping hand. Even through such adversity, their attitude was unchanged. With struggle comes strength and resilience; these individuals showed their courage and continue to do so every single day.

