Ormie King: Meet the 2022 Auburn Athletic Hall of Fame class

We are pleased to announce this year's inductees into the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

The banquet in their honor takes place Nov. 5 at the Springside Inn in Fleming. Cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:15pm. Tickets are $40 per person. Contact Tom Blair at (315) 730-8142 or email tcblair913@gmail.com.

Here are the 2022 inductees:

Cheryl Sisson

Cheryl Sisson, formerly known as Cheryl Morgan, was born and raised in Auburn. In her years attending Auburn High School, Cheryl certainly made a name for herself as a all-around athlete as she competed on the soccer field, lacrosse field, volleyball court and softball field. On the lacrosse field, Cheryl was elected as team captain her senior year and earned the title of most improved player in 1995. Indoors, on the volleyball court, it was no different. Cheryl played for the varsity team two years in a row, being called on as captain her senior year. But it was the soccer field where Cheryl truly shined, playing all four years on the varsity team from 1992-1995 and, you guessed it, was selected captain her senior year. She earned the 1993 honorable mention and was a 1994 and a 1995 first team all-league player, as well as a participant in the 1996 Empire State Games, where her team earned a bronze medal. At the time of her graduation, Cheryl held school record in career assists with an astounding 35, and she was sixth highest with career goals. No matter what sport, Cheryl was known as a dedicated and hard-working teammate and friend with a strong passion for the game. Outside of athletics, Cheryl also excelled academically, participating in the Student Government Organization, receiving membership into the National Honor Society, and earning the Junior Achievement.

Cheryl went on to attend Nazareth College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. During her time as a Golden Flyer, Cheryl played four seasons of soccer and lacrosse. She participated in the NCAA Tournament and helped her team reach the final eight teams in both arenas. In 2014, her 1999 team was inducted into the Soccer Hall of Fame as they were named NCAA Division I NY region champions, NCAA quarterfinalists and ranked sixth in the season.

Since graduating from Nazareth in 2000, Cheryl has worked for 22 years in sales and sales training, and is currently employed by ABB Optical Group, where she has worked for the past 13 years. Cheryl loves her time spent with her husband, Brian, and three children, Drew, Lucy, and Charly. She is still very active, as she enjoys spending time coaching, running, hiking and being outdoors. Lastly, Cheryl says she owes a very special thanks to her parents, teammates and coaches for all the support over the years. It is with honor we welcome Cheryl Sisson into the Auburn Athletics Hall of Fame.

David Elkovitch

David Elkovitch has Auburn athletics running through his blood. Born and raised in Auburn, David attended East High School, where he played for the tennis team from 1966 to 1968. He earned the title of MVP in 1968 after finishing second place in Section III and attended states. He also won the Auburn City Tennis Tournament from 1968 to 1971 and was named Cayuga County tennis champion in 1971. Upon graduation, David attended Auburn Community College, where he continued to excel on the tennis court, earning himself the title of MVP again in 1970 before graduating with his associate's in arts. He then went on to attend Kent State University, where he would soon earn his Bachelor's of Arts degree, all while playing Division 1 and winning the 1971 Mid-American Conference Championship in third flight doubles and runner-up in singles, and again being named the MVP in 1971 and 1972. But he wasn’t done yet! David continued his academic studies, attending Capital University Law School, where he earned his law degree in 1977.

While attending law school, David worked as an English teacher for the Columbus City School District in Columbus, Ohio, and as an instructor for Ohio’s Institute of Technology. Afterwards, David returned to his roots, working as an attorney for 46 years in Auburn’s judicial system and as a public defender for Cayuga County’s Assigned Counsel Office since 1978. He is currently a member of the New York State Bar Association and a previous member of both the Ohio and Florida state bar associations. He is a member of the Cayuga County Defenders Group, the New York State Defenders Association and the New York State Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

On top of all his accomplishments, David still made time to couch youth sports in running, basketball, baseball and tennis, including work with the Special Olympics. He also involved himself in various fundraising efforts for several local Auburn charities. David taught tennis for three years for the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department, and many of his students went on to excel in high school and college. David is a lover of gardening, softball, running, and he is a collector of children’s books and illustrations. David enjoys, most of all, spending time with his wife, Patricia, and children, Chad, Nicholas, Natasha and Alessandra, and we are sure that while his name will live forever in the Auburn Athletic Hall of Fame, his real mark will be in continuing to pass his love for Auburn and sports on to grandchildren: Adam and Isaac, and Leonardo and Elliot.

Kristin Ferraraccio

Kristin Ferraraccio made a name for herself in Auburn athletics as she ran the soccer fields and basketball courts. As a three-year varsity soccer player, Kristin was a part of the 1989 second team all-league Onondaga High School League North and was co-captain her senior year. And during her four years on the varsity basketball team, Kristin was a part of the OHSL North second and third team all-league and was named co-captain and MVP in her senior year. Outside of athletics, Kristin excelled in her academics and was awarded membership to the National Honor Society.

After graduating from Auburn High, Kristin went on to attend Utica College of Syracuse University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism with a minor in history. During her time there, Kristin continued her athletic career on both the basketball and soccer teams. For her athleticism on the basketball court, Kristin was named team captain and MVP in 1993. Kristin was 10th highest all-time leading scorer with 1,044 points, 10th highest all-time in number of field goals made with 391, 10th all-time in number of free throws made with 261, 12th all-time in number of rebounds with 513, and 13th all-time in assists with 180, to name just a few of her accomplishments. She also stood out on both the tennis court and softball field, being named team captain and MVP her senior year in both sports and was also a member of the soccer team for the 1989-1990 season. Her incredible athletic contributions earned Kristin the title of student athlete of the year in 1993. After her graduation that same year, Kristin continued her academic studies attending Roberts Wesleyan University for her Master’s of Science degree in management.

She gained employment with Master Xylem Solutions & Technology Inc. in 2015, where she still works today. Kristin continues to have a hand in youth athletics as the girls varsity basketball coach in Lyons from 2017 to 2021 and now as the varsity coach for Mid-Lakes High School in the Clifton Springs Central School District. She was named Wayne County League coach of the year and the Finger Lakes Coach of the Year in 2020. Her contribution to youth athletics makes her a perfect inductee into the Auburn Athletic Hall of Fame.

Melissa “Missy” Kehoskie

Melissa “Missy” Kehoskie has made athletics an integral part of her life. During her time at Auburn High School, Melissa earned membership to the National Honor Society and was a member of the yearbook. Melissa’s athletics shined as she played for both the junior varsity and varsity soccer teams, was a member of Section III Class A first team, the team co-captain, offensive most valuable player, co-most valuable player overall, an Empire State Game medalist, and received a regional ODP selection. On the softball field, Melissa was, again, a part of the Section III Class A first team, named offensive MVP, and earned the title of CNY All Star during her three years on the varsity team. Lastly, Missy excelled on the basketball court, playing for two years on the varsity team and earning herself the title of the defensive MVP. Despite her numerous individual achievements and titles, Melissa recalls her years at Auburn High School as being so wonderful because of her experiences playing alongside many amazing athletes on great teams. She hopes her positive athleticism helped to contribute to building a culture of “team before individual” at Auburn and is remembered as a model for athletes and students to let your hard work speak for you on the field.

After graduating from Auburn High School, Melissa continued her studies and athletics at Nazareth College where she received her Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in social sciences with a business minor while playing on the women’s soccer team from 1997-2002. Like her time at Auburn, Missy made herself known as a Golden Flyer and was inducted into the Nazareth College Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. After Nazareth, Missy continued her studies, earning her master’s degree in education from Roberts Wesleyan University. After graduation, Missy maintained her connection with local youth, working with the Hillside Children’s Center for 10 years as a special education teacher and acting as an active member of the Literacy Committee, Math Committee, and the Parent Advocate Committee. In 2017, she transitioned into her current role as a commercial HVAC estimator for Herman HVAC in Rochester, but her dedication remains with the community’s youth. She volunteers with numerous youth sports organizations in the Rochester area, including the Southside Cyclones Football club and the Rochester Cougars baseball team.

In her spare time, Missy keeps active by hiking and other outdoor activities, spending time with her family, watching sports, working out and enjoying food – which definitely counts as a hobby. Her athleticism has been passed on to her son Trey, who is currently playing baseball at UMASS Lowell. Sports are truly “in her blood.”

Steve Smith

Steve Merman-Smith graduated from Auburn High School in 1972, but not before leaving his mark on the football field, the track and the basketball court all four years. Steve was a member of the varsity track team from 1969-1972 and the varsity basketball team from 1969 to 1971. But it was on the football field that Steve’s athleticism radiated. Steve played on the varsity football team for three years, helping the team go undefeated in 1970, when he was all-state second team and all-upstate, and was himself named to the CNY Cities Conference all-stars squad in 1971 and 1972 for his tremendous defensive play. He was a member of the Letterman’s Club all four years of high school and was named the president of the Letterman’s Club and the High-Y Club his senior year. After graduation, Steve continued his football career on scholarship at both Villanova and Syracuse University, where he earned his degree in recreation.

After graduating from university, Steve continued his involvement with youth athletics, acting as the coach for the Empire State League. He was also the 40 & 1 Youth Baseball parent representative and coach, and was named the EPIC coach for the Rochester City School District. Outside of sports, Steve worked for ARC of Monroe County, where he was named employee of the year, and is certified in AMAPs and SCIP, as well as a crisis intervention trainer. He is currently enjoying retirement, staying active hunting and fishing, and spending time with his wife, Karen; his children, Bailey, Ryan, and Kristin; and his grandchildren, Bailey, Thalia, Braden, Ayla, Amelia and Jack. It is with great honor that we welcome Steve Smith to the Auburn Athletics Hall of Fame.

Steven Crosby

Steven Crosby, born and raised in Auburn, is being inducted into the Auburn Sports Hall of Fame as both a star athlete and coach. During his time as a student at Auburn High School, Steve played for the varsity lacrosse and football teams from 1984-1985. After his graduation, Steve went on to attend SUNY Potsdam, where he earned his degree in psychology and elementary education in 1990. He was also a member of the men’s lacrosse team for three seasons. Shortly after, Steve earned his degree in counseling and psychological services from SUNY Oswego in 1995.

Since then, Steve returned to his roots here in Auburn and has been our phenomenal guidance counselor for over 25 years. Steve acted as the assistant men’s varsity lacrosse coach for the 1992 and 1993 seasons, and as the head men’s varsity lacrosse coach from 1994-2014. During that time Steve helped take his boys to the 2001 Section III championship, the state regional championship and the state Final Four. In 2001, he earned the Empire State Games head coach silver medal and coach of the year. From 2015 to the present, Steve now acts as the head modified boys Maroons lacrosse coach. We are fortunate to continue to have Steve’s presence in our athletic department, and now it will live on forever in our hall of fame. Congratulations, coach.

James Slayton

Born and raised in Auburn, James Slayton graduated from Auburn High in 1984. During his time here, James was a member of the football and baseball teams from 1981 to 1984 and acted as team captain on the diamond. He was also a member of the hockey team, helping carry his team to success being named all league second team, all league first team and the team captain in 1983 and 1984. After graduating from Auburn High, James went on to attend Onondaga Community College, where he played baseball for two years. He then took his athletic skills and academics to the south, attending the University of South Carolina at Aiken, where he played for their baseball team for one year. After his graduation from USC, James went on to work at Davis’s Motor Express. James later joined the Auburn Police Department and was eventually named the chief of police. He is also a CAP board member and a committee member of Healing. James enjoys playing golf and spending time with his wife, Michele, and daughters Marissa and Alayna. It is with great honor that we welcome James into the Auburn Athletics Hall of Fame.

JT Pitcher

JT Pitcher has been a part of the Auburn athletic community his entire life. An Auburn native, JT was an active member of the high school boys hockey and lacrosse teams prior to his graduation in 2001. His skills inside the hockey rink landed him a four-year spot on the varsity hockey team as their goaltender, defending his team and earning a varsity letter. On the lacrosse field, JT was a three-year starter for their defensive team from 1999-2001. During that time, he was given an honorable mention all-league in 1999 and 2000 and played in the Central Region Empire State Games in 2000. He was named captain of the varsity team in 2001, leading his team to become that year’s Section III state and regional Champions, as well as first team all-league and first team all-CNY.

JT was the 2001 winner of the Ronald Miller Scholarship, allowing him to attend the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied material science and engineering as he continued to show-off his talent on their varsity lacrosse team. JT played in every single game of his college career, starting both his junior and senior seasons. In 2005, JT was named Penn’s most improved player and a Division 1 North-South All-Star Game participant.

In the year following his graduation from Penn, JT was the assistant lacrosse coach at SUNY Binghamton. He then returned to roots here in Auburn, becoming the assistant modified lacrosse coach in 2008 and the assistant varsity lacrosse coach in 2009-2010. He spent four seasons as the head coach for Cayuga Community College, and then returned to Auburn as the assistant JV coach in 2015 and the head coach in 2016. In 2017, JT became the assistant Auburn varsity lacrosse coach, a position he still holds today. From the beginning of his athletic career until the present day, JT Pitcher has been involved in Auburn athletics, and it is this dedication that deserves such acknowledgement as the Auburn Hall of Fame.

Tony Borges

Tony Borges was a two-sport star for the Maroons in basketball and football. Borges went on to play college basketball before returning to Auburn and becoming the head coach for the Cayuga Community College Spartans. He's now in his 16th season with Cayuga.

An Auburn native, Borges was a fifth-team all-state guard after starting four years for the varsity basketball team. He helped lead the basketball team to two Section III AA championship games while also starring as the quarterback for the football team. He was nominated as a McDonald's All-American and scored over 1,000 career points with the Maroons.

After graduating from Auburn, Borges played for legendary coach Jim Sigona at Collin County Community College in Texas.

Borges started coaching Cayuga in 2007, bringing a gritty, defensive-minded brand of basketball to Spartan Hall. He's twice been named the Region III Coach of the Year, and captured the Mid-State Athletic Conference championship and tournament championship in the 2011-12 season. His teams also made the conference tournament championship in the 2012-13 and 2017-2018 seasons, respectively. Tony currently lives in Auburn with his family.

Thank you all for truly being Legends of Auburn!