Ormie King: Meet the Auburn Bob Dean scholarship winners

The Bob Dean Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce the award of the 2022 scholarships to a female and male member of the Auburn High School senior class. The committee considers the applicant’s high school career that exhibits success and excellence in academics, leadership, athletics and community service.

The committee is pleased to announce that Ellie Dann and Jackson Siddall are the 2022 Bob Dean Scholarship winners.

Ellie Dann has achieved academic success throughout her high school career. She was ranked 13th in her class with a weighted GPA of 98.15. She has been on the High Honor Roll for four years and a member of the Honor Society grades 10 through 12. She has received the Scholar Athlete Award grades 9 through 12. She has been a member of various academic clubs including the College Club, National Honor Society Club and Varsity Club.

Ellie was the captain of the JV and varsity field hockey teams and also a field hockey camp volunteer and mentor.

Ellie has also performed community service as a volunteer at Matthew House, Autism Walk, Salvation Army, Everest Park and has acted as an elementary ELA/math tutor. In her “spare time” she has also been employed at Rudolph’s Ice Cream Café and Bluewater Grill.

She has been praised by her teachers as being intelligent, highly motivated, kind to her fellow students and possesses a great work ethic. Ellie will continue her studies at St. Lawrence University.

Jackson Siddall has completed an outstanding career at Auburn High School. He was ranked fourth in his class, compiling a weighted GPA of 99.70.

Jackson has been a National Honor Society member, Technology Club President, a top 10 member in each of his high school classes, a Tri-M Music Honor Society Member and a member of the high school orchestra.

Jackson has been active in his parish at Holy Family Church, including being an altar server. He has received the Patrick Cameron Award, given to the Auburn High School hockey player who best represents leadership, commitment and dedication to his team.

Jackson has been a member and captain of the Auburn High School hockey and lacrosse teams as their goalie. He has experienced athletic success by winning a sectional championship and reaching the New York state final four.

Jackson has excelled in technology and engineering education. It is his ambition to become an electrical engineer and pursue a path to serve as an officer in the U.S. Army. His teachers describe him as “mature, bright, and possesses many gifts.” He is described as a hardworking student whose dedication was to submit high level academic work and become a role model for other students in and out of the classroom. Jackson will pursue his education at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Ellie and Jackson exhibit the qualities and character of Coach Dean throughout their careers at Auburn High School and the Coach would be proud to have them receive this scholarship in his name.

Thank you to Ellie Dann and Jackson Siddall for being amazing Legends of Auburn!