Ormie King: Memories of the 1972 Auburn-area flood

Barb Spicer: “The day before the flood, I was working at Dunn and McCarthy’s in the time-study department as an analyst. I had gone down to the wood heel department to take a time-study on a girl that was covering heels. The station was located on the bridge which connected the two buildings which were overhanging the outlet. They had opened the gates at the dam and the water was running fast and hard, so much so that the bridge over the outlet where I was timing the girl started to sway. The company officers sent us home at noon. When we came back the following day, the water had broken through the windows on one side of the bridge and had taken everything in its way, including the bathrooms, out the other side. The water on the bottom floor of the factory was up to our knees. I remember the parking lot with all the shoe boxes floating around and the water coming over the wall from P&R Macaroni, just like Niagara Falls. It took months to clean up and then they bricked up all the windows on the bottom floor so it couldn’t happen again.”