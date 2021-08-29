Ormie King: Memories of the 1972 Auburn-area flood

All of the flooding lately has me recalling Auburn’s Great Flood of 1972. This is a story I shared back in 2004, and also included here are the followup replies that I received from you readers. It was a legendary day in Auburn, New York, for sure! Some things you never forget and I’ll bet many of you will remember what you were doing on Sunday, June 25, 1972.
I vividly recall that day I had taken our four kids to Falcon Park to watch a baseball game. We had been there about an hour when the announcer came over the microphone and with some urgency in his voice told us all that the park was to be evacuated and to head for our homes as there was some fear that the state dam might give way.
So I packed up the kids and headed for home and immediately noticed the increased traffic on all the routes home. By the time I had reached home my wife, Helen, was nervously pacing in our yard looking for us to arrive home.
She held a large rope in her hands and tears were streaming down her cheeks as she told me that the media reports were saying that a partial loosing in a support raceway at the state dam, near Swift Street, had occurred due to the heavy downpour of rains that preceded that Sunday that created the situation. Many of our officials were afraid that the dam would not hold and the end result could be a 50 foot wave crashing through the heart of the city and one third of the city was to be evacuated, including us on Standart Avenue being in that path.
By now, in many places, there was bedlam in the streets, as everyone was trying to leave at the same time and most major roads were blocked with cars.
So Helen had devised a plan to take the four kids to our brother and sister-in-law's house, belonging to Bob and Mary Klonowski on Palmer Street, only two blocks down from our house, because they owned a one-level house and ours was much taller.
The plan was to climb up on the roof of the one-story house and tie the four kids to the chimney with a rope. Who is going to argue with their wife with tears streaming down her face and a rope in her hand saying that 10,000 people have to be evacuated?
Workers and citizens and volunteers and neighbors all pitched in to sandbag around housing areas. Workers using a crane lifted heavy boulders into place to help shore up the dam and help protect a section of the wall of the dam that had dropped out, and then diverted water flow as best they could.
It worked, and Auburn was once again a safe haven to return to. Several predicted that should the dam not hold, you would have seen Hunter’s Diner being swept downstream by the force of the wave, but that too was avoided.
After the scare was over, officials announced that my old street, Florence Street, where I grew up, was actually the lowest elevation of all in the path of the projected flood and would have been damaged the most.
I knew Helen would be mad that I shared this story as she’s told me a thousand times “Don’t put my picture or my name in the paper!” So that Thursday, when the original article appeared in the paper (mentioning her plan to tie the children to a chimney on the roof with a rope), I took the Neighbors section to work with me so she could not spot it.
Later that day, at 4:45 p.m., I dropped her off at work at Laura’s Hallmark, and as she entered the store there were three girls behind the counter – store manager JoAnne Helmer, Mary Kowal and Marcienne LaLonde – all tied together by a rope that ran between them. She said “What the heck is going on?” – and they laughed and then laughed some more and finally told her. I wish you could have heard the telephone conversation she had with me.
These are my recollections of Sunday, June 25, 1972, and I am glad for all concerned that a catastrophe was avoided and no one got hurt.
At the end of this article I asked readers to share their recollections of the day and here are some of the replies I received:
Sue Secaur: “It was our graduation day and our original ceremony at AHS was cancelled. The second one was at Holland Stadium. Many of us felt ripped off because not everyone bothered going to the ceremony. It was all messed up. Turned out to be a more memorable than most, one for the history books. I remember driving through downtown Auburn (which at that time was off-limits due to the impending flood) with some fellow thrill-seekers. It was totally deserted and quite eerie.”
Dick Alfred, of Port Byron (who sadly has passed on): “There was a lot of concern in Port Byron that the flood waters would reach there, and the village fathers called me, as well as others who owned boats, and we were asked to bring our boats to the Port Byron High School in the event the dam did not hold up.”
Barb Spicer: “The day before the flood, I was working at Dunn and McCarthy’s in the time-study department as an analyst. I had gone down to the wood heel department to take a time-study on a girl that was covering heels. The station was located on the bridge which connected the two buildings which were overhanging the outlet. They had opened the gates at the dam and the water was running fast and hard, so much so that the bridge over the outlet where I was timing the girl started to sway. The company officers sent us home at noon. When we came back the following day, the water had broken through the windows on one side of the bridge and had taken everything in its way, including the bathrooms, out the other side. The water on the bottom floor of the factory was up to our knees. I remember the parking lot with all the shoe boxes floating around and the water coming over the wall from P&R Macaroni, just like Niagara Falls. It took months to clean up and then they bricked up all the windows on the bottom floor so it couldn’t happen again.”
Lucy Pagano: "We remember June 25, 1972, because it was graduation day. Our daughters, Terri and JoMarie, graduated that year. We drove up to the school around 1:30 p.m. They announced that they had to call off the exercises. Then we tried to get back home. It was a nightmare. We were separated from the kids because we drove in different cars. We could not get down Lake Avenue. Police were all over. We went down Sand Beach Road. We finally reached home and the kids followed.
We all had parties planned that evening. They were called off. We did have some unexpected company staying overnight. My mom and dad had to evacuate their home on Baker Avenue. We were not alone. Other people did the same thing. They scheduled the graduation the following Thursday. It was not the same. About half the class did not show up. That’s why we remember June 25, 1972. They will never forget that day.”
Tom Bishop: “I remember that day well as I worked for the Dept. of Public Works and I remember about 200 people, consisting of workers, volunteers and neighbors, putting up sand bags to try and curb the flooding on West Street.”
Mike Morabito: “I remember my parents asking me to take a few of my friends down to my grandparent’s house, Larry Morabito on West Street, because he had a ‘little water’ in his back yard and to see what we could do. He had a 6-foot retaining wall in his backyard and the water was halfway up it when we arrived. We could only laugh at the bad situation.”
John Schlegel (who sadly has passed on): “I remember when I was an Auburn fireman and the fire chief ordered me and Jake Barrette to take the pumper up to the pump house at the lake. Drive out the road next to the sea wall and keep pumping out the basement of the pump house as the officials were afraid if that equipment went down from the water it would have made the situation much worse. When we got to where the road to the pump house was, it was under water. We drove out ever so carefully, not knowing if we were on the road or not. It was a hairy situation.“
Hope you’ve enjoyed this look back at a legendary day in Auburn’s history. May we never have another one like it! — Ormie
Recent Ormie King Legends of Auburn columns
Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.
