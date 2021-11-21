Ormie King: More Auburn memories from the legendary Steve Fleming

Today we have a comical trip down memory lane about growing up in Auburn, from Steve Fleming. You may remember, Steve was also kind enough to share with us this past year some great photos of the rides at Emerson Park, as well as some photos of downtown Auburn in the 1960s. Enjoy!

Hi Ormie,

Somehow I came across some old grocery store pictures that you published, and thought I would toss out some memories for you. Can’t believe I can remember some of this from that long ago. My parents, Ray and JoAnne Fleming, had built, and lived at, 35 Copley St. from 1963 to August 1969. Our house was built by Frank Sigona in 1962. I believe he was a home builder in Auburn for a long time.

My dad was the quality control manager at the General Electric factory that made TV sets. I remember Columbia Rope. Seems like all that manufacturing is gone now.

The Sears family lived at 25 Wilbur Ave. 29 Wilbur was the Coughlin family. You always had to be nice to Gary Coughlin otherwise he wouldn’t let you swim in the pool. No. 32 was the Furnell family. Somewhere around 41 was the Case family. The houses at 24, 28 and maybe 22 were built after we left.

In the August 1969 photo “on the rail," that’s me in the red shirt (far left), Mark Sears on the far right and Gary Coughlin with the dog. Blue and yellow striped shirt I think is Ernie Case.

Our “Fort Apache” was built in 1967 or so. I kid you not, when they were repaving Wilbur Avenue, there were no houses on the lots directly behind us and they dumped a big pile of hot asphalt on the lot at the end of the day and left. Now, Fort Apache had a dirt floor which isn’t cool at all. So I, with some of my 8-9 year old friends, got some steel buckets and a couple of bricks and now we had a real floor. Times were different then. Not sure exactly where the property line is in satellite photos, but it’s possible that the remains of that floor can be seen from at 49.91501, -76.54993.

If I remember correctly, 210 Osborne St. was a Genesee Beer distributor. We would pedal our bikes down and get free tickets to the Thursday afternoon cowboy movies. Then pedal downtown to the theater. Didn’t need to lock our bikes. That was back in the day when a group of little kids could pedal their bikes into downtown and see a movie without our parents, and the parents wouldn't be getting arrested for “child endangerment.” But I digress.

Auburn High School was just being built. I remember climbing to the top of the scaffolding in the gym. Emerson Park had an amusement park. There was a good sized building that had a large train layout also.

St. Mary’s Elementary School is now Tyburn Acadamy. The Catholic High School (Mount Carmel) is now the William Seward Elementary School. I did some time as an altar boy at St. Mary’s Church.

I’m getting on a roll now. St. Mary’s Elementary had a civil defense shelter in the basement and we would have drills to go down there and cover our heads in case of nuclear attack.

In 1968, Robert Kennedy came through Auburn and made a very quick stop at the school. The nuns had us all lined up and we sang “If you’re for Bobbie Kennedy, clap your hands.” (Clap, clap, clap) “If you’re for Bobbie Kennedy, stomp your feet.” (stomp, stomp, stomp) etc. Then, on Halloween, we went trick or treating and after getting our treats, as we were leaving, I would say “vote for Nixon” and one of my friends would say “vote for Humphrey.” Wonder if there is some archive for the Auburn newspaper to look up the date as I’m sure Kennedy passing through made the paper.

Can’t remember if it was 1967 or 1968, but we were trick or treating in the snow. Down here in North Carolina they cancel school if they even think there will be snow in the morning.

My dad would drop my brothers and I off at school on the way to work and we would walk the mile or so to get home. If it was raining, my mom would come get us, but if it was nice, or only snow, start hiking kids.

Thanks for the ride down memory lane.

Thank you, Steve Fleming, for being a great Legend of Auburn!!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

