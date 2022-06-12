Ormie King: More Auburn Vochestra memories

Many thanks to Barb VanDitto of Port Byron for sharing with us her memorabilia on the Auburn Vochestra, after reading the recent columns about this great piece of Auburn’s history. She was kind enough to provide us with another photo taken of the Vochestra at a Christmas performance in 1950, as well as a program from May 4, 1954, when they performed in Penn Yan. In addition, Barb had a real old treasure from March 11, 1938 – a program from the Auburn Orchestral Society performance at the Emerson Auditorium. You are sure to recognize many names from these programs and sponsors. Thanks, Barb, for sharing these terrific memories with us! The Vochestra is definitely a great Legend of Auburn!

P.S. on a separate note, I recently received this nice message from Michael Porten, who grew up here in Auburn on Lake Avenue. I often receive message from out-of-state locals, but other countries is a rarity, so I thought you might enjoy this, and I’m sure many of you remember Michael and his family!

Greetings Ormie. My name is Michael Porten, Jim's brother, (you did a nice piece on him a few years back) as well as Dick, who we lost recently, as well as sister Deb’s husband about the same time (Peter Ciani). So I live in Nice France, at the moment, a journey that started on 43 Lake Ave. for me, 65 years ago on May 19. I thoroughly look forward to The Citizen being electronically delivered and your always interesting article and the keeping ups of my hometown. I am in Italy this morning heading out to the F1 racing in Imola. I got my first taste of Formula One back in Watkins Glenn in the 60/70s. Been hooked ever since seeing Mario, James, Niki, Jody, Sir Jackie, Emo and the likes, smells/sounds. Oh my, what a childhood. Take care and keep up the history and smiles for us Ex Pats of Auburn.

Au revoir,

Michael Porten

