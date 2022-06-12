 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: More Auburn Vochestra memories

Many thanks to Barb VanDitto of Port Byron for sharing with us her memorabilia on the Auburn Vochestra, after reading the recent columns about this great piece of Auburn’s history. She was kind enough to provide us with another photo taken of the Vochestra at a Christmas performance in 1950, as well as a program from May 4, 1954, when they performed in Penn Yan. In addition, Barb had a real old treasure from March 11, 1938 – a program from the Auburn Orchestral Society performance at the Emerson Auditorium. You are sure to recognize many names from these programs and sponsors. Thanks, Barb, for sharing these terrific memories with us! The Vochestra is definitely a great Legend of Auburn!

P.S. on a separate note, I recently received this nice message from Michael Porten, who grew up here in Auburn on Lake Avenue. I often receive message from out-of-state locals, but other countries is a rarity, so I thought you might enjoy this, and I’m sure many of you remember Michael and his family!

Greetings Ormie. My name is Michael Porten, Jim's brother, (you did a nice piece on him a few years back) as well as Dick, who we lost recently, as well as sister Deb’s husband about the same time (Peter Ciani). So I live in Nice France, at the moment, a journey that started on 43 Lake Ave. for me, 65 years ago on May 19. I thoroughly look forward to The Citizen being electronically delivered and your always interesting article and the keeping ups of my hometown. I am in Italy this morning heading out to the F1 racing in Imola. I got my first taste of Formula One back in Watkins Glenn in the 60/70s. Been hooked ever since seeing Mario, James, Niki, Jody, Sir Jackie, Emo and the likes, smells/sounds. Oh my, what a childhood. Take care and keep up the history and smiles for us Ex Pats of Auburn.

People are also reading…

Au revoir, 

Michael Porten

1937 Auburn Orchestral Society - Page 1 of 3.JPG
1937 Auburn Orchestral Society - Page 2 of 3.JPG
1937 Auburn Orchestral Society - Page 3 of 3.JPG
PennYan Kiwanis program cover-page 1 of 2.JPG
PennYan Kiwanis program -page 2 of 2.JPG

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for June 12, 2022

Happy 90th birthday to Mike Ricci

Happy birthday to:

  • Don Poole
  • Ashley Petrosino
  • Carm Cosentino
  • Marguerite Lane
  • Julie Angus
  • M.J. Enge
  • Amy Locastro
  • Ellie May
  • Joy Richardson
  • Bob Faynor Jr.
  • Jack and Nick Rivoli (twins)
  • Tom “Fuzzy” McGee
  • Sue Rossi
  • Jessica VanGeisen
  • Dick Rourke
  • J.P. Riester
  • Dave Johnson
  • Sara Davenport
  • Ann Kelly
  • Peter Herrling
  • Bill Bellnier
  • Kevin Shwaryk
  • Angie McLeod
  • Mary Mazzeo
  • Theresa McCauliffe
  • Dan Silke

Happy anniversary to:

  • Helen and Pete DelFavero
  • Cindy and Mike Kirkpatrick
  • Sue and Jim David
  • Missy and Patrick Morrissey

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Nancy G. Cook
  • Helen Elizabeth Drabicki
  • Von Elton Kensinger
  • Mary J. Batzer
  • Edwin Williamson
  • Carleen L. Curran
  • Thomas R. Hurd
  • Marjorie Ida (Pearce) Sheckler
  • Sharon A. Strecker Prindle
  • Marie B. Fronczek Stark
  • Michelle Morris
  • Daniel J. DeJohn, Jr.
  • Karen Susan Harmon
  • Dale L. Elster
  • Douglas Clarke Hiserodt
  • Mildred Irene (Baumes) Bondy
  • Dale Robert Church

Today’s thought: Golfers, how is a golf cart better than a caddie? It doesn’t count strokes or laugh! — John Noz

IMPORTANT NOTE NO. 1: Golf tournament benefit to be held in honor of Bill Kushyk on Sunday, June 26, at Dutch Hollow Country Club. Four-person captain and crew. Includes: Green fees, cart, buffet, welcome gift and food and drink at the turn. $90/player, limited to the first 18 paid teams. Payment due by June 16! Make checks payable to Tom Prave, 88 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, NY. For more information call Tom Prave at (315)246-4643, Wayne Pierleoni at (315) 246-2346 or Matt Hrycko at (315) 730-9521.

IMPORTANT NOTE NO. 2: We need your help, Auburn! The Holy Family Clothes Closet has provided free clothing and bedding to anyone in need for over 30 years now. We are in need of a new home, and would greatly appreciate any help. Our needs are very basic: approximately 1,000 square feet at ground level, centrally located, with heat. If you have some space you can spare, please contact Liza Kelly at kelly1958@verizon.net or (570) 762-1153, or Denise Bennett at deniseb132@yahoo.com or (315) 282-1099. Thank you for your help to keep this much needed service alive in our community!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

