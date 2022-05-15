 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: More great memories from Orie Seamans

Today we have the second part of some great news clippings to share with you that Cynthia Seamans of Auburn was kind enough to share with us. The first installment was published here May 1. These clippings feature her husband, Orie Seamans, in his youth, as well as some other familiar faces. Today’s photos show him teaching archery at YMCA day camp, winning a rope skipping championship at East High and attending his enlistment in the Navy. Cynthia and Orie remain Auburn residents to this day, and this September will mark Orie’s birthday, as well as their 56th wedding anniversary. (With our unique names, Orie and Ormie, I think we must secretly be related somehow! Ha ha) Thank you to Cynthia and Orie Seamans for being great Legends of Auburn! Have a great week, everyone! — Ormie

Orie Seamans jump rope champion.JPG
Orie Seamans in the Navy.JPG

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for May 15, 2022

Happy 94th birthday to Dorothea Mazzeo

Happy 94th birthday to Jim Cuddy

Happy 87th birthday to Don Quinn

Happy birthday to:

  • Joyce Alfred
  • Betty Colvin
  • Andrew Cartwright
  • Al Bouley
  • Barbara Lee
  • Marcia Burns
  • Ann Patella
  • Carl Anderson
  • Tracy Poole
  • Fred Farrell
  • Becky Sincebaugh
  • Tracy Ferraraccio
  • Neal Taylor
  • Mary Ann Steeb
  • R.J. Lee
  • Tim Kelly
  • Walt Wasilenko
  • Carol Barbagallo
  • Frank DeOrio
  • Danielle Rodgers
  • Carm Gravelding
  • Ed Giancola
  • Beverly Denninger
  • Theresa Milillo
  • Marsha Burns
  • Jim Mazzeo
  • Ormie King II
  • Nancy Kiernan
  • Jean Leader
  • Christine Helas
  • Jan Tomandl Bullard
  • Joan Lepak
  • Jean Burtless

Happy anniversary to:

  • Cindy and Leon Jessie
  • Sherry and Ed Guzylak
  • Kathleen and Dick Corbett
  • Michelle and Kevin Lepak

Get well wishes to Paul Costello

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Janette (Sarnicola) Wasilenko
  • Rita Maloney
  • Daniel “Danny” DelloStritto
  • John “Jack” Baity
  • Kathy Rood Myers Wertman
  • Stanley S. Mack
  • Ellen W. Wells
  • Dorothy Schenck
  • Patricia DeLue Glimpse
  • Fred S. Seither
  • William L. Suhr
  • Andreas G. Rindfleisch
  • Cynthia (Schrempf) McNamara
  • Geraldine “Gerry” F. Panarisi
  • Janice A. Allen
  • Donna Marie (Roberts) Christina
  • Richard E. Roach
  • Diane E. Valerio
  • Donald G. Wilson

Today’s thought: I went on a diet and removed all the bad food; it was delicious! — John Noz

IMPORTANT NOTE: We need your help, Auburn! The Holy Family Clothes Closet has provided free clothing and bedding to anyone in need for over 30 years now. We are in need of a new home, and would greatly appreciate any help. Our needs are very basic: approximately 1,000 square feet at ground level, centrally located, with heat. If you have some space you can spare, please contact Liza Kelly at kelly1958@verizon.net or (570) 762-1153, or Denise Bennett at deniseb132@yahoo.com or (315) 282-1099. Thank you for your help to keep this much needed service alive in our community!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photo al legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

