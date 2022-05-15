Ormie King: More great memories from Orie Seamans

Today we have the second part of some great news clippings to share with you that Cynthia Seamans of Auburn was kind enough to share with us. The first installment was published here May 1. These clippings feature her husband, Orie Seamans, in his youth, as well as some other familiar faces. Today’s photos show him teaching archery at YMCA day camp, winning a rope skipping championship at East High and attending his enlistment in the Navy. Cynthia and Orie remain Auburn residents to this day, and this September will mark Orie’s birthday, as well as their 56th wedding anniversary. (With our unique names, Orie and Ormie, I think we must secretly be related somehow! Ha ha) Thank you to Cynthia and Orie Seamans for being great Legends of Auburn! Have a great week, everyone! — Ormie