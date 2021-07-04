Ormie King: New tourney honors Auburn legend Bill Huther

William “Bill” Huther, known as “Coach,” grew up in Auburn and graduated from East High School in 1952. He received his Bachelor of Arts in history from Colgate University in 1956 and remained at Colgate the following year to receive his Master of Arts in physical education. Bill went on to serve in the U.S. Army First Division from 1957 to 1959 before coming back to Auburn to teach physical education and health while coaching various sports at Auburn Central High School from 1959 to 1970. Following a year teaching abroad in England, Bill returned to become a guidance counselor at AHS from 1970 until his retirement in 1994. Bill often said that teaching was “caught, not taught,” and there were no truer words to describe how he treated his work.