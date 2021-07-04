 Skip to main content
Ormie King: New tourney honors Auburn legend Bill Huther
top story
Ormie King: New tourney honors Auburn legend Bill Huther

What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with the announcement of the Coach William F. Huther Memorial Scholarship Inaugural Tennis Tournament to be held, most appropriately, at the Auburn High School Tennis Courts (rain site is Champions for Life) on Aug. 14-15.

This is a men’s and women’s doubles tennis tournament with both A & B Divisions and Consolation draw.

The tennis tournament, team sponsorships and silent auction all benefit the scholarship fund.

The entry fee is $50 per person/$100 per team and tournament headquarters is at Tinker’s Guild. The entry fee includes: Dri-fit “the Coach” T-shirt, draw night on Aug. 11, pizza/wings at Tinker’s Guild, Player’s hospitality tent courtside with refreshments and the Coach Celebration Event to be held Saturday night following play, at Tinker’s with awards to winners and finalists of each draw.

Bill Huther

“The Coach” Tennis Tournament is named for Coach Bill Huther, beloved by athletes in the Auburn City School District for decades. This annual tournament will raise funds for the William F. Huther Memorial Scholarship at Auburn High School, which will be awarded to a male and a female in each graduating class (beginning in June 2022) who display the qualities of former AHS guidance counselor and coach Bill Huther. Recipients will be student athletes who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship, excellent character, a dedication to service in their school and community, and who intend to enter the field of education.

William “Bill” Huther, known as “Coach,” grew up in Auburn and graduated from East High School in 1952. He received his Bachelor of Arts in history from Colgate University in 1956 and remained at Colgate the following year to receive his Master of Arts in physical education. Bill went on to serve in the U.S. Army First Division from 1957 to 1959 before coming back to Auburn to teach physical education and health while coaching various sports at Auburn Central High School from 1959 to 1970. Following a year teaching abroad in England, Bill returned to become a guidance counselor at AHS from 1970 until his retirement in 1994. Bill often said that teaching was “caught, not taught,” and there were no truer words to describe how he treated his work.

Coach was an avid athlete himself in high school and college, during which he was a member of Colgate’s 1955 baseball team that played in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Bill’s love for sports continued in his adult years as he played semi-pro basketball for Kufs News, The Italian Village and Pecorello’s Market in Utica and taught tennis during summers in Wilmington, Delware; Hamilton, Bermuda; and Owasco Country Club. Bill was a five-time Auburn Men’s Singles Tennis Champion and the 1991 National Senior Games Men’s Singles Tennis Champion (ages 55-59), as well as the National Men’s Doubles Tennis Runner-Up the same year. In 2002, Bill was honored to be inducted, along with his father Joseph (posthumously), to the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Please mail registration and entry fee by Aug. 8 to Auburn Community Tennis, 6425 East Lake Road, Auburn, NY 13021. If you have questions, or need more information, please contact Bob Connor at (315) 415-9068 or brconnor226@gmail.com. For tournament sponsorships (Gold-$500, Silver-$250, Bronze-$100), please contact Kevin Huther at (617) 584-4836 or email at khuther3@gmail.com. For silent auction donations, please contact Teri Baier at thecoachevent21@gmail.com.

To make a gift donation to the scholarship directly, you may do so online at https://cnycflogin.org/givetoafund and enter “William F. Huther Memorial Scholarship” in the Fund Name field. Or by check to the Central NY Community Foundation (memo: “William F. Huther Memorial Scholarship”), 431 E. Fayette St. Syracuse, NY 13202. All donors will be provided with a gift receipt for their records. Any questions, please contact Monica Merantem, director of philanthropic services, at (315) 422-9538 or (315) 883-5541 or by email at Mmerante@cnycf.org.

Thank you, Bill Huther, for truly being one of the all-time greatest Legends of Auburn! We miss you! — Ormie

Check out Ormie King's latest Legends of Auburn features

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for July 4, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Michele Driscoll

  • Bob Kiernan

  • Steve Rusin

  • Vern Gansz

  • Ed LaDouce

  • Sue Ahner

  • John Bovard

  • Leo Stack

  • Rachel Simmonds

  • Deb DeChick

  • Jane Carr

  • Ann Kukella

  • Margaret Bovard

  • Jack Palombella

  • D.J. Fulton

  • Matt Netti

  • Jean Leader

  • George Burnett

  • Pail Costello

  • Karen Tarr

  • Marie Socci

  • Johanna Aversa Donch

  • Mike and Matt Driscoll (twins)

  • Mike Gallagher

  • Helen Coleman

  • Krissy Jorgenson

  • Bob Stott

  • Dennis Besner

  • Jack Netti

  • Adrian Carr

  • Helen Ball

  • Estella McLoughlin

  • Gary LaLonde

  • Linda Doan

  • Rosie Dragone

Happy anniversary to:

  • Kristen and John Lennox

  • Marilyn and Gene Stiver

  • Sarah and Ace Samara

  • Barbara and Bernie Wallace

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Riley Frank Milton Jr.

  • Anthony Tabone

  • Gloria J. Pierce

  • Robert C. Love Sr.

  • Barbara Jean (Krueger) Kennedy

  • John "Jack" Calkins

  • Charles Ross Adams

  • John J. Mikulec

  • Mary Kathryn (Quill) Dopko

  • Dorothy M. Kuczek

  • Stephen J. Pelton

  • Shirley J. Sweeting

  • Kathleen E. O’Reilly

  • Louis J. Ryan Jr.

  • Ann R. "Becky" Denton

  • Patrick Bumpus

  • Vicki L. Fowlston

  • Richard James Hotaling Sr.

  • Brenda Taro

  • Richard S. Henderson

Today’s thought: A quiet man is thinking about golf; a quiet woman is usually mad at you. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

