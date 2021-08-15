Ormie King: Paying tribute to the 'GE ladies' of Auburn

Today I have a couple photos to share with you of a great group of friends that have gathered together for lunch, once a month, for over 20 years now, since the GE/Powerex plant closed in 1990. Here they are just recently sharing a lunch at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue.

GE/Powerex was located on Genesee Street on the west side of Auburn, and the workers there built a range of electrical components — including radar equipment and high-voltage semi-conductors — from 1951 to 1990.

No doubt these ladies were the heart and soul of that company! Here’s to the bonds of lasting friendships! Thank you, ladies, for being truly Legends of Auburn!

We have two different pictures to include everyone at the table. Pictured are Margaret Valentino (head of table near door), JoAnn Puchir, Ruby N., Julie Scarselleta, Barb Hosford, Beth Baran, Pat Zorick, Pat Marginsky, Wanda Brandt, Mary Dugan, Marilyn DeGiovine and Josephine Stine.

