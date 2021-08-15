 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Paying tribute to the 'GE ladies' of Auburn
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Today I have a couple photos to share with you of a great group of friends that have gathered together for lunch, once a month, for over 20 years now, since the GE/Powerex plant closed in 1990. Here they are just recently sharing a lunch at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue.

GE/Powerex was located on Genesee Street on the west side of Auburn, and the workers there built a range of electrical components — including radar equipment and high-voltage semi-conductors — from 1951 to 1990.

No doubt these ladies were the heart and soul of that company! Here’s to the bonds of lasting friendships! Thank you, ladies, for being truly Legends of Auburn!

We have two different pictures to include everyone at the table. Pictured are Margaret Valentino (head of table near door), JoAnn Puchir, Ruby N., Julie Scarselleta, Barb Hosford, Beth Baran, Pat Zorick, Pat Marginsky, Wanda Brandt, Mary Dugan, Marilyn DeGiovine and Josephine Stine.

GE ladies 2.jpg

Ormie King's latest Legends of Auburn features

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

+2
Ormie King: An appreciation of Auburn
History

Ormie King: An appreciation of Auburn

  • Ormie King Special to The Citizen
  • Updated

Today I have a great story about Auburn that I thought you would enjoy. It was written by Jim Hughes of Camillus and was published in the July…

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Aug. 15, 2021

Happy 100th birthday to Grace Daloia

Happy 100th birthday to Mary Silensky

Happy birthday to:

  • MaryAnn Festa Leonard
  • Bucky Wilson
  • Linda Kanya
  • Lorraine Seymour
  • Merilee Hill
  • Ann VanDyke
  • Faye Marion
  • Bob T. Clifford
  • Micah Elliot Lawrence
  • Judy Lannom
  • Sarah Bennett Lumb
  • Sue David
  • Katie Homick Hutchinson
  • Rusty Hasenjacker
  • Doug Selby
  • Robert Barber
  • Sam Vitale
  • Gino Alberici
  • Alan Fulton
  • Kathy Fulton
  • Don Patella
  • Bernie Wallace
  • Margie Schwartz
  • Bill Long
  • Ellen Kelly
  • Jim Vanacore
  • Joe Mitchell
  • Rose Patella
  • Ann Streeter
  • Dolores Dec
  • Mike Didio
  • Joyce LoBisco
  • Brian MacDavitt
  • Steve DePalma
  • Mary DeChick
  • Linda Coon
  • Jason McConnell
  • Jim Dacey

Happy 49th anniversary to Mary and Jim Kahn

Happy 40th anniversary to NeeNee and Tom Bennett

Happy anniversary to:

  • Janet and Walt Wasilenko
  • Frank and Patty Reginelli
  • Marcia and Tom McGee
  • Connie and Shawn Murray
  • Marilyn and Tim Donovan
  • Viv and Buzzy Richardson
  • Mena and Rich Hansinger
  • Nancy and Al Prosser
  • Debbie and Jim Zmarthie
  • Pauline and Jim Reilley

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Marian Jeanette (Slywka) Salemi
  • Joseph Salemi
  • Marjorie (Whitehead) Gulliver
  • Richard James "Dick" Burcroff
  • Scott T. Garrett
  • Frank J. Sigona
  • Mark J. Wrobel
  • Jeffrey S. Kennedy
  • John P. Chermack
  • Carol Ann (Cuskey) Beauchine
  • Mary Louise (Guyle) Griffin
  • Oscar "Otha" L. Humphrey
  • David Bruce Weinstein
  • Michael L. Wilson
  • John W. Fisher
  • Leon "Lee" Ryerson
  • W. Bruce Wright
  • Robert Miller
  • Diane Rose Ellis
  • Christine Louise Howden

Today’s thought: When I go golfing, my wife always says “Have fun!” Obviously she never played golf. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

