Ormie King: Paying tribute to the legendary Robert Strohm

This week's feature honors an Auburn Legend who proudly served his country, Robert Strohm. Dr. Linda Townsend sent us this tribute shortly after Robert passed away at the age of 99. Dr. Townsend is teacher at Dana L. West High School in Port Byron and is an honorary member of the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Chapter 704, and serves as the Cayuga County Location Leader for Wreaths Across America. Thanks, Linda, for this special contribution!

Several years ago, I met Mr. Strohm in the emergency treatment room at the Auburn Community Hospital. I was waiting to receive a visit from the doctor when an elderly gentleman who was also waiting for a doctor dropped his World War II veterans hat on the floor. I retrieved it for him, and being a history teacher, I asked him about his military experiences.

Mr. Strohm was very humble and possessed a wealth of knowledge. He was eager to share his story given our mutual interest in veterans and the history of our nation. As he educated me our conversation blossomed and he related his experiences and described the positives of his military service, I sensed some experiences were too painful for him to discuss. He spoke of his family and how Auburn opened her doors to him as he built a life in our community after the war.

He was such a proud veteran and so thankful to be an American. He mentioned his trip to Washington, D.C., with the Knights of Columbus Enduring Gratitude Program. I could tell from his conversation this experience had a profound impact on him. The Enduring Gratitude trip provided him with a sense of peace. He got to experience the World War II Memorial, meet Senator Dole and visit the other memorials in the capital. He expressed a desire to revisit Washington on a future Enduring Gratitude Trip.

I ran into Mr. Strohm at Wegmans several times after our extended chat. The last time I had a chance to see him was in November 2021 at the Enduring Gratitude gala at the Springside Inn. He was truly so pleased to be a part of the gala. He was so proud that evening, beaming, dancing and chatting with the attendees. He owned the night in so many ways and one could tell he was having a grand time! He was so looking forward to joking with his fellow warriors on the 2023 trip. Unfortunately, a higher power created a different plan for Mr. Strohm.

When I learned of his passing I thought of his conversations and fierce love of our country, our flag and way of life. I was saddened by his death. Cayuga County had lost one of our surviving World War II veterans. I remembered him telling me that his love for our country was always with him and he would tap his hat as he spoke almost as if in silent reverence for the soldiers who did not return home.

Realizing that our community has lost one of our true warriors, I set pen to paper and wanted to create a tribute to Mr. Strohm. I wanted to honor of his ardent patriotism and thank him for being a part of the Greatest Generation. What always struck me was how he fervently spoke of being a soldier and his love for his country. The tribute is written as if Mr. Strohm is having a conversation with me sharing his innermost thoughts relating to his experiences in the service.

“Ducit Amor Patriae,” “Love of Country Leads Me,” “I am a Soldier” kept running in my head as I couldn’t help but think the phrases captured the essence of Mr. Strohm. I will always remember him smiling when speaking about his life experiences and his personal pride displayed by wearing his World War II Veteran hat.

“Requiescat in Pace,” dear warrior, your earthly job is complete.

Ducit Amor Patriae (Love of Country Leads Me)

I am a soldier!

I chose to serve my country with dignity, devotion and honor.

When our nation was attacked by overseas invaders, I answered the call to serve without hesitation as did so many others my age.

The soldier in me sprang forth to protect my beloved country.

I wanted to protect my homeland from attack and devastation at the hands of a dictator and military aggressors.

How dare they attack our people and threaten our freedoms!

When I became a soldier, I left my family and the personal liberties I enjoyed under our constitution.

Every day as a soldier I learned the meaning of words like courage, teamwork, survival, humility and sacrifice.

Ducit Amor Patriae (Love of Country Leads Me)

I am a soldier!

I entered basic training as a young man filled with hopes and aspirations to serve and defend my beloved country. My eyes clouded in tears of loyalty to our flag. My love of country led me to the next chapter of my life.

I was a young man and basic training silently filled me with the fears and terror of what my inevitable fate might be if I made a miscalculation. If I gave in to being tired and worn from a demand of battle and lost the struggle to survive. Sometimes, when responding to an order from a drill instructor, I could sense the officer was just as anxious and scared as all of the recruits entrusted to his care. Notwithstanding, his love of country demanded that he be brave, be a positive role model and lead his soldiers. Our lives depended on this person. His love of country guided his teaching of our unbroken spirits and transformed each of us into valiant warriors.

The DI taught his soldiers to be wary of the dangers created by the enemy. The cadence of his personal anthem “Love of Country“ silently played in each soldier’s heart and mind. We were prepared to embark into the descent into hell on the waters and beaches of “The Great War” that seemed so far away.

I didn’t choose my time nor place of deployment. My orders came and off I went on an adventure to far off countries. I had unusual and invaluable experiences that I couldn’t even speak of, to my family or friends who were not soldiers. In reaching back into the recesses of my memory many of my bunkmates became fatalities as they vigilantly performed their duties protecting Old Glory and had tacitly accepted what might happen on their mission. The hymn “Love of Country Leads Me” humming eternally in their souls.

World War II was like no other — no sophisticated weaponry. Sheer human skills allowed our ship, “USS Oberon,” to carry out our missions and to do our duty to support the troops and sustain America’s freedoms at home.

Thoughts of loved ones are always heavy in each soldier’s being when preparing for an enemy encounter. My basic training made me ready for the daily duties and to accept the inevitable reality that I could perish in battle. The tumult of war — the inhumanity of the battle, the sounds of gunfire, the sight of so much blood, the anguished cries of the wounded. The guys were down and injured on the beach. Sometimes their cries for help echoed in my mind long after the battles and I have to admit those pitiful screams and cries have haunted me all of my days. A soldier’s experiences burn into their soul and are best left untold to family and friends.

Each experience could make a young soldier lose his grasp on the reality they once cherished of being safely at home with family. My faith in a higher power sustained me in times of despair. I prayed to my God to protect and save me from becoming a casualty from wounds or even worse, being killed in action. I personally made God a promise that I had kept all my life: If I were to be safe and survive the war, I would always honor his teachings and attend Mass every Sunday. I kept my promise and when I could no longer do so, God extended his loving hands and took me from my earthly presence into his realm. My God allowed me to survive the war, grow old, have children and share love again in a community that embraced me and my family. I left my “Auburn assignment post” knowing they are in good hands.

I am a soldier!

The years passed and I had grown old but the soldier in me never left.

I proudly wore my World War II veteran hat in all of my travels!

Sometimes my memories came and transported me back in time reliving the days of my service to my country. Sometimes my memories caused me to cry when no one was looking. I was always grateful to have been born in the land of the free where I made a choice to serve my country with pride and love, thankful for the gifts of freedom, speech, religion and opportunity that the US had tendered to me, my fellow soldiers and our families.

My trip with Enduring Gratitude helped me to heal and allowed me to return to my past. My love of my country as a member of the Greatest Generation led me to serve and guided me throughout all of my earthly journey.

*The Phrase Ducit Amor Patraie is used with the express permission of the author Mr. Tom Hand, who is also the creator of The Americana Corner essays and video series on our nation’s history at americanacorner.com.

