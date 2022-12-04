Ormie King: Postcards honor and support Auburn Legends

Today's story comes to us from Teresa Ringwood Hoercher. Many thanks to Teresa! Her latest series of postcards are terrific and make GREAT Christmas gifts!

Each Sunday, Ormie King treats his readers of “Auburn Legends” with stories and photos. It is a reminder that the people and Auburn are special and worth celebrating! These legends come from each neighborhood corner, span generations, were educated in Auburn schools, served as political, cultural, athletic, spiritual leaders and so much more. Perhaps your heart was touched this year by the young lemonade stand entrepreneurs raising funds for the people of Ukraine or the hometown athlete that has demonstrated grit, talent and grace in professional sports. Both big and small, Auburn is filled with remarkable individuals. I would like to think that communities across this country feel the same way, that there really is no place like home!

As we approach the end of 2022, basking in the glow of the Thanksgiving season, The Postcard Project would like to thank Ormie and this community for being true legends of love. I have tried to mimic his thoughtfulness in my simple postcard ways. My hope of spreading some postcard cheer has been greeted with enthusiasm from so many Auburn folks. I thank you! Since January 2022, The Postcard Project has donated proceeds from sales to: St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Humanitarian Aid ($1,115), Auburn Education Foundation ($1,000) and the SPCA ($500). That is a lot of postcard sales and many of them were purchased by you — Auburn Legends!

There are now 10 different postcard series, three of which are focused for children. Let’s remember to not only model, but guide our young children to give and say "thank you!" These series were inspired by children’s literature, nature and several amazing local photographers. I would also like to give thanks to Matt Champlin and Chris Brandstetter! Matt’s photographs grace the series of cards “Heaven on Earth” that celebrate our stunning Finger Lakes. His amazing aerial photographs have inspired me to support The Finger Lakes Land Trust with a donation in this coming new year. We must be diligent in preserving our natural resources. Chris Brandstetter holds roots in Auburn but for many years has lived on the West Coast. His love for Auburn, family and nature abounds and I am filled with gratitude for his “Evergreen” postcard series.

Let’s wrap up this year, and dedicate the new year, to recognizing, celebrating, and giving thanks to the special people in our life and our community. — Teresa Ringwood Hoercher/November 2022

Postcards may be purchased locally at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, Suzy Q’s, Rudolph’s Sugar Shack and Strawberry Fields and Florist, or online at www.auburnpcproject.com. You may also email auburnpcproject@gmail.com, or call or text Teresa at (315) 406-9784. Thanks, Teresa!