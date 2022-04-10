 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Readers fill in Auburn orchestra memories

  • 0

Well, there was tremendous interest in last week’s photo! Many thanks to Bruce Blodgett; his mom, Lynn; his uncle Stu MacKay, as well as Anne Costello, Barbara Van Ditto, Gary Spicer and Lorraine (Sanders) Weir! Thanks to them we now have all the names for the great photo submitted last week by Shirley Riley of Auburn (thanks, Shirley!).

So as promised, here it is again today, with all the names to help you identify the people you know. It turns out the name for this group was actually The Vochestra. (The Morning Musicals were also very popular local group, but they were a little earlier, from the 1930s and 40s). The Auburn Vochestra was organized in 1949 by Harold Henderson and performed up until 1956. They held their practices at Central High School on Garden Street in Auburn. 

The group consisted of 30 vocalists (24 men and six women) and 30 instrumentalists. It was a nonprofit organization, and it always donated the proceeds of their concerts to the sponsoring organizations for each concert. The organization was made up of non-professional members whose interest was primarily for their own enjoyment.

People are also reading…

The term “Vochestra” was a word coined by the famous Fred Waring and the Pennsylvanians denoting a combination of vocal and orchestral music, which the Auburn Vochestra group was modeled after. Auburn Vochestra programs consisted of combined chorus and orchestral numbers, vocal and instrumental solos, duets and specialties. Throughout the years they performed concerts in Syracuse, Cortland, Penn Yan, Port Byron, Oneida, Auburn and other places around central New York.

It was considered quite an honor in Auburn to be asked to join The Vochestra. Bob Riley, Jim Mulford, Stu MacKay and Barbara Van Ditto were the only high schoolers in the group.

Below are the names of people in that photo sent to us by Shirley Riley, the late Bob Riley's wife.

Chorus: First row from left, Yolanda Murphy, Doris Ridley, Beverly (Lewis) Opdyke, Lorraine (Sanders) Weir, Olive Jones, Viviennne (Cefaratti) Renken; second row from left, Harold Dixon, Don Goodrich, Paul Casper, Robert Lewis, Bill Farrant, Lee Harter, Francis Lacey; third row from left, Mark Downing, Patsy Trinca, Ernest Wade, Payson Derby, Johnnie Ogden, George Murphy, Harry Tecler, Frank Preston; fourth row from left, Joe Huther, Elton Crandall, Bob Sherwood, Dave Johnson, Tom Staples, Red Miller, Ed Young, Bruce Pearce.  Others in the chorus but not listed above were Bruce Murray, Phil Simone, Louis Bachman, Greg Johnston and Earl Marks.

Orchestra: Far back row from left, Stu MacKay Jr., Bob Dare, Jim Wilson; front row from left, Joe Iacovino, Elmer Jorgensen, Margaret Taylor, Adolph Huss; second row from left, Lou McCarthy (piano), Harold Henderson (director, with hand on piano), Phil Scalise, Jim Mulford, Donald Dodd, Joe DiTiberio; third row from left, Leo Cacciotti, Joe Camardo, Dick Hamilton, Ellis Atwater, Cliff Simpson, Barbara Jean VanDitto, Mrs. Barbara VanDitto; fourth row from left, Al Hermann, Henry Renken, Georgia Murphy, Stuart Terry, Robert Riley, Gene Stone.  Others in the orchestra but not listed above were Dr. Howard Stone and Sylvester Ionta

 Thank you to all the members of The Vochestra and their families for being really GREAT Legends of Auburn!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for April 10, 2022

Happy 91st birthday to Francis “Fran” Blackwell

Happy birthday to:

  • Sue Marullo
  • Mark Pilipczak
  • Antoniette Zibbon
  • Joe Clare Jr.
  • Chris Miller
  • Freddie Herling Metroka
  • Roy Seamans
  • Nella Westor
  • Margie Tomasso
  • Madison Deyneka
  • Shirley Quigley
  • Terry Jones
  • Tony Tesoro
  • Maxine Alberici
  • Jeff Gray
  • Bob Hendershot
  • Grace Bonilla
  • Cyrstal Long
  • Allie Morrissey
  • Andy Feocco
  • Lyell Brown
  • Tim Hanley
  • Jerry Long
  • Tammy Riester
  • Lane Paulsey
  • Marge Salva
  • Marion Dewitt
  • John Chick
  • Jim Talbot
  • Christine Leonard
  • Cheryl Corcoran
  • Gary Rhodes
  • Gail Hockeborne
  • Faye Marion
  • Mike Kirkpatrick
  • Matt Salemi Jr.
  • Mike Milillo
  • Georgine Burnett
  • John Scanlan
  • Kate Scanlan

Happy anniversary to:

  • Peg and Jim Farrington
  • Patti and Michael Shaw

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Robert L. Strohm
  • Ralph A. Cannizzo
  • Robert H. Morse
  • Winifred (Mousseau) Sheehy
  • Archie Allen Westmiller
  • Oscar L. Parkman, Sr.
  • Cheryl L. Speed
  • Timothy Rushworth Hill
  • Robin Welch
  • George P. Gaylo
  • Hilda E. (Smith) Beyor
  • Joseph Paul Bobinis
  • Michael J. “Inky” Goyette
  • Paul Namisnak
  • Shirley May Hoxie
  • Nancy Sue Hickey
  • Susan R. Dzuba
  • James Robert Couch, Jr.
  • Georgene Burnett
  • Roxanne A. Foster

My age doesn’t bother me but the side effects do! —John Noz

CONGRATULATIONS! to Emma Zammett on her hole-in-one!! Emma’s nephew, Stephen Koon, let us know that on March 11 at the young age of 90, Emma scored a hole-in-one at the Hill Top Executive Course located in The Villages in Florida. Emma lived in the Auburn area until moving to The Villages 20 years ago. She retired as the Cayuga County Legislature's clerk circa 1989. Emma is the widow of Ernie Zammett, who retired from Cayuga Lake National Bank in Aurora. Ernie was from Auburn and they golfed many courses including the Wells College course and Seneca Falls Country Club. Congratulations, Emma!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photo al legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cato-Meridian Elementary principal kisses pigs after students make reading goal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News