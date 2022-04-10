Ormie King: Readers fill in Auburn orchestra memories

Well, there was tremendous interest in last week’s photo! Many thanks to Bruce Blodgett; his mom, Lynn; his uncle Stu MacKay, as well as Anne Costello, Barbara Van Ditto, Gary Spicer and Lorraine (Sanders) Weir! Thanks to them we now have all the names for the great photo submitted last week by Shirley Riley of Auburn (thanks, Shirley!).

So as promised, here it is again today, with all the names to help you identify the people you know. It turns out the name for this group was actually The Vochestra. (The Morning Musicals were also very popular local group, but they were a little earlier, from the 1930s and 40s). The Auburn Vochestra was organized in 1949 by Harold Henderson and performed up until 1956. They held their practices at Central High School on Garden Street in Auburn.

The group consisted of 30 vocalists (24 men and six women) and 30 instrumentalists. It was a nonprofit organization, and it always donated the proceeds of their concerts to the sponsoring organizations for each concert. The organization was made up of non-professional members whose interest was primarily for their own enjoyment.

The term “Vochestra” was a word coined by the famous Fred Waring and the Pennsylvanians denoting a combination of vocal and orchestral music, which the Auburn Vochestra group was modeled after. Auburn Vochestra programs consisted of combined chorus and orchestral numbers, vocal and instrumental solos, duets and specialties. Throughout the years they performed concerts in Syracuse, Cortland, Penn Yan, Port Byron, Oneida, Auburn and other places around central New York.

It was considered quite an honor in Auburn to be asked to join The Vochestra. Bob Riley, Jim Mulford, Stu MacKay and Barbara Van Ditto were the only high schoolers in the group.

Below are the names of people in that photo sent to us by Shirley Riley, the late Bob Riley's wife.

Chorus: First row from left, Yolanda Murphy, Doris Ridley, Beverly (Lewis) Opdyke, Lorraine (Sanders) Weir, Olive Jones, Viviennne (Cefaratti) Renken; second row from left, Harold Dixon, Don Goodrich, Paul Casper, Robert Lewis, Bill Farrant, Lee Harter, Francis Lacey; third row from left, Mark Downing, Patsy Trinca, Ernest Wade, Payson Derby, Johnnie Ogden, George Murphy, Harry Tecler, Frank Preston; fourth row from left, Joe Huther, Elton Crandall, Bob Sherwood, Dave Johnson, Tom Staples, Red Miller, Ed Young, Bruce Pearce. Others in the chorus but not listed above were Bruce Murray, Phil Simone, Louis Bachman, Greg Johnston and Earl Marks.

Orchestra: Far back row from left, Stu MacKay Jr., Bob Dare, Jim Wilson; front row from left, Joe Iacovino, Elmer Jorgensen, Margaret Taylor, Adolph Huss; second row from left, Lou McCarthy (piano), Harold Henderson (director, with hand on piano), Phil Scalise, Jim Mulford, Donald Dodd, Joe DiTiberio; third row from left, Leo Cacciotti, Joe Camardo, Dick Hamilton, Ellis Atwater, Cliff Simpson, Barbara Jean VanDitto, Mrs. Barbara VanDitto; fourth row from left, Al Hermann, Henry Renken, Georgia Murphy, Stuart Terry, Robert Riley, Gene Stone. Others in the orchestra but not listed above were Dr. Howard Stone and Sylvester Ionta

Thank you to all the members of The Vochestra and their families for being really GREAT Legends of Auburn!

