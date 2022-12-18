Ormie King: Recalling Peacock Street Christmases in Auburn

Today's story is a treasure and comes to us from Joanne O'Connor, who grew up on Peacock Street in Auburn. Thank you, Joanne, for sharing these priceless memories with us. You are truly a Legend of Auburn.

In Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol," Scrooge asks "Are you the Spirit, sir, whose coming was foretold to me?" "I am!" the Spirit replied. "Who and what are you?" Scrooge demanded. "I am the Ghost of Christmas Past," said the Spirit. "Long past?" inquired Scrooge. "No. Your past," the Spirit told him. "You recollect the way?" the Spirit asked Scrooge, when after leading him to his open bedroom window, and with a touch of a hand, flying up and out into the bitter cold December night sky, then softly landing on a clear country road on a winter afternoon. "Remember it!" cried Scrooge with a fervor. "I could walk it blindfold."

Ditto for me with late December in the mid 1960s on Peacock Street. I could turn the corner on Park, run down to the bus stop on Boston and slide home on the sidewalk ice. Walking in the back door, the air was filled with the smell of my spray-painted Christmas projects wafting up from the basement. Mom’s chili would be simmering on a back burner. Frozen mittens were set to dry on the register.

"There’s no Santa Claus, O’Connor. Grow up already!" Zink from across the street and Shawzie from next door would delight in telling me this over and over. My friends did have first names, Patty and Tim, but we never used them. "Go ahead. Ask your mother." They taunted. I didn’t want to ask my mother. I didn't want to know.

Christmas memories are as fragile as Nana’s ornaments tucked in an egg carton.

The first Saturday in December was the Lincoln School Bazaar. Set up in the auditorium where our gym classes of "do or die" relay races on scooters were held and our troop of Brownies met, the room was now transformed into a dazzling craft fair. Moms in their best mohair sweaters beamed behind tables of their homemade gifts. There were wreaths made with popsicle sticks. There were wreaths made from wire coat hangers bent into a circle shape, tied with strips of tissue paper and dusted with glitter. And there were cardboard wreaths with various shapes of P&R Macaroni — shells, spirals, rigatoni and elbows were glued on and spray painted gold.

At the bazaar, Mrs. Zink, Patty’s mother, had a table of hand-sewn Barbie clothes for sale. Store-bought Barbie clothes were so expensive. Up all night at her sewing machine, she made Barbie outfits — beaded wedding gowns, coats and skirts. Nothing for Ken, though. You could also find choir boys made from Reader’s Digest magazines.

Every December we made our own choir boys in the basement. They were as essential to the season as Chex Mix doused with worcestershire. To make a choir boy you needed old issues of Reader’s Digest, like ones from April or August. Mom saved them. Each page was quarter folded to form the body. Front and back covers were scotch taped together. Now ready for the best part — the red spray paint! Give him a good coat of it and let him dry overnight. In the morning put a pipe cleaner down the center and pop on a styrofoam ball for a head. Add some yellow yarn to make a mop-top head of hair. Black felt for the eyes and mouth. Turn out a page on either side to make his arms. A paper doily for a collar. Find a little sheet music, perhaps "O Little Town of Bethlehem" to put in his hands and ta-da! If you wanted a tall choir boy, you needed a McCall’s magazine.

Later in the month it was Christmas vacation. Those two weeks at the end of the year when Lincoln School, which one day will be my "Rosebud," was closed. The paper chains that we had made and hung above the blackboard in our third-grade classroom were taken down by Mrs. Avino and divided up for us to take home. Our paper snowflakes were still taped to the windows, but Lincoln was dark. Afternoons were spent sledding down the big hill in front of the school steps. The hill was steep. Very steep. We didn’t care. We were kids. Kids can do anything. In the summer we zoomed down that hill on our bikes. Now on aluminum flying saucers, the trick was to somehow stop before meeting the street and being hit by a milk truck.

On the first Sunday in December, the Advent wreath went on display at Holy Family Church. About the same time, Mom brought out the manger that had been perfectly packed away. It was a wedding gift from her Aunt Irene who lived in Detroit. Mom always reminded us that, "Irene married a dentist." The manger was set in the living room. "Careful! Careful! Careful!" Mom warned as we grabbed the figurines out of the box, eager to place them. Mom had rules. In early December all that was allowed to be placed in the manger was some hay and the cow. Mary and Joseph, the shepherds, the sheep, the donkey, the dog, the Angel and Baby Jesus were not there yet. They were on their way. And so they were placed in traveling spots around the house, each day getting closer to the manger. Mary and Joseph might be found in the kitchen on top of the bread box. The shepherds and sheep inched across the dining room table. Baby Jesus and the Angel were nowhere to be found. Mom had them hidden. Probably on top of the china cabinet. The Three Kings could be seen on a window sill in the back of the garage. Not yet in the house, they were still far away, wherever kings came from. Pa-rum-pa-pa-pum.

Not yet termed "shopping days," my days of anticipation counted down to Christmas. After supper we went caroling up and down the block. Mr. Zink, Patty’s father, a big man named Hank, would dress up as Santa and ringing an old school bell, he would walk up and down Peacock Street shouting "Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas!" Neighbors would stop in and Dad made highballs. Ice, Canadian Club and ginger ale crackled in glasses.

Mom brought out her holiday cheese ball that was shaped and decorated to look like a porcupine. And Ritz crackers, of course. Mom treasured that porcupine cheese ball recipe. The primary ingredient was blue cheese. "Ew!" We kids retched. And ran.

Doesn’t this all sound like a Norman Rockwell painting on the cover of a McCall’s magazine?

Living on Peacock, we were not far from the Bargain Center on Cottage Street. Post anything about that store on Facebook and instantly there will be 649 likes and 477 comments. Ten cent large bags of freshly popped, buttered and salted popcorn were bought at the door before you headed in. It was the place to go Christmas shopping if you had kids, and Mom and Dad had five. When the glitzy and glamorous New Bargain Center was later built at the far end of the shopping center, way out on Grant Avenue, the lowly but humble Cottage Street store became known as "The Old Bargain Center." Worthy of a historical marker, today it’s just a patch of grass. The revered store was built out of the Ivanhoe Mayonnaise factory, which closed after World War II. But the mayonnaise never really left. Decades of mayonnaise drippings had seeped into the wooden floors causing the planks to warp into rolling mounds. Up and down and up and down the creaking and slippery wooden hills in that store, Mom pushed a cart. We wanted everything! We got the popcorn.

Christmas Eve arrived. A tornado of excitement filled the house. Mom tuned the kitchen radio station to WMBO, where Ivan Hyer interrupted the Chipmunks to bring us a special bulletin. A hush fell over the kitchen. Hearts pounding, we hung on every word. "Santa Claus has just left Poland. He will soon be arriving in Italy. Then on to Ireland and here in Auburn, New York late tonight!" I heard it on the radio. It’s true. I knew I was right. Santa is coming! Ha! What do Zink and Shawzie know?

We didn’t have a fireplace. Mom explained that Santa would come in the front door and the reindeer would be fine waiting in the front yard. She said that this year she hoped Santa would remember to shut the door and wipe his soot covered boots.

Our stockings were set on the back of the couch. A plate of frosted cookies was left on the coffee table. Somehow we tore ourselves away from the tree and Mom’s bayberry candle and climbed what Dad called "the golden stairs." Then the window watch began. Santa was up there. Out there. Somewhere.

We must have fallen asleep. Because we woke up. With the morning light just arriving, we tumbled down those stairs to a living room filled with presents. Stockings filled with tangerines and walnuts, Lincoln Logs, Tinker Toys, a Slinky, hats and mittens that matched ... and Barbie clothes!

Santa would have left the front door open. The foyer was filled with snow. Soot prints on the rug. "Hon, would you look at the mess Santa left!" Mom would say to Dad.

He was here. He was here. He was here.

We rushed to the manger to see that Mary and Joseph, the Shepherds, the Donkey, the Lambs, Baby Jesus and the Angel had arrived. The Kings were now inside the house parked on top of the fridge.

We got dressed up and wore our new matching hats and mittens. Dads on the block warmed up the cars and we went to nine o’clock mass at Holy Family. So did the Kennys, the Kiernans, the Shaws. "Merry Christmas!" was shouted over the snowbanks. We returned home to a breakfast of Canadian bacon, eggs over easy and babka. The Zinks, who were Russian Orthodox, celebrated their Christmas at St. Nicholas Church in January. "When everything is on sale!" Mom said.

With the afternoon sun setting, we gathered in the dining room for dinner. My mother, beautiful and exhausted, sat next to Dad, who was at the head of the table where dads sit. His Christmas Club tapped out, but content. Dad’s mom, Nana, was there, as was Mom’s brother, Uncle Jimmy, who always brought Fanny Farmer candy. On the good Irish linen was the roast from the Mohican, the mashed potatoes, the gravy, the Green Giant corn, Nana’s lime Jell-O with pineapple, carrots and marshmallows. In the middle of the table Mom brought Baby Jesus from the manger and placed him between the lit candles. Instead of grace, we sang "Happy birthday, Baby Jesus. Happy birthday to you!’ As Tiny Tim said. “God bless us every one!"