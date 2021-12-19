 Skip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Recalling some legendary Auburn bakeries

Today we have some photos of Auburn bakeries past and present. We sure have had some great ones! Who could ever forget Caito’s Italian bread, or Lamb’s cherry cougan (or kouign). When the kids were young, Van’s Bakery at the corner of State and Perrine was a regular stop for us every Sunday morning, as Helen’s parents lived just a few doors down on Perrine Street, and that’s where we all congregated.

These days, small at-home bakeries are really on the rise. How lucky we are to still have Cameron’s Bakery on Grant Avenue. I think their famous Italian bread, snowflake rolls and apple fritters all fall under the category of “You know you’re from Auburn if you’ve ever had ... ” Maybe a new postcard for you, Teresa! Have a great week everyone! — Ormie

PS: Here is some feedback from last week’s story. Mike Evans wrote in to say the following: “My dad was Mitch Evans and his cousin was Joe Bishop. Joe didn’t own Bishop’s Restaurant, he worked in Syracuse, NY. His family owned Bishop’s Grocery on Arlington Ave. His siblings were brothers Ted, George, Max and Richard and sisters Mary Warren, Stella Allen, Julie Scolaro and Helen Bishop.”

And a reader named Edwin wrote in to say: “Interesting memories. My mother was married to Bill Cimpi. My name is Edwin named after my grandfather Edwin Stanton of Stanton automatics.” Thanks, everyone!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Dec. 19, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Johnney Collins
  • Dave D’Alberto
  • Gertrude Capocefalo
  • Matt Salemi Sr.
  • Patricia Donnelly
  • Fr. Ron Gaesser
  • Mary Ann Kolo
  • Sue Marullo
  • Mary Gianonne
  • Theresa Geisinger
  • Rose Marie LaLonde
  • Finn O’Brien
  • Cassie Catto
  • Ray Berman
  • Brittany Lawler
  • Jack Calkins
  • Mary Ann Gauthier
  • Colleen Edwards Vasile
  • Matt Burger
  • Tom Maye
  • Logan Coon
  • John DeChick
  • Loretta Davis
  • Ricky R. Smith Sr.
  • Stephanie Rhodes
  • Laura Cook
  • Lois Horsferd
  • Timmer Stinneford
  • Nicky Collins
  • Frank Cammilleri
  • Lynn Lepak
  • Marilyn Warner
  • Mitch Proulx
  • Kyle Proulx
  • Tom Cuff
  • Kathy Cowmey
  • Louise Farrelly
  • Tucker McLean

Happy anniversary to Deb and Bill Marventano

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Clarence Ronald VanOstrand III
  • Peter J. Ruzicka
  • Ruth Janet Amidon
  • Michael Demetrius Homick
  • Gertrude H. “Nana” Nolan
  • Lesli R. Miles
  • Robert H. (Bob) Crandell
  • Richard “Sully” Sullivan
  • Dorothy “Sue” Massett
  • Paul J. Harvey
  • Patricia Jo Bassett
  • Dennis M. Jones
  • MaryJean Muhlnickel
  • Louis E. Connell Jr.
  • William A. “Bill” Sheppard
  • Roger W. Ingalls
  • Domenica B. “Monica” Richardson

Today’s thought: I told my cousin that Amazon is the best place for Christmas shopping. He just called me from South America. John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

