Ormie King: Recalling some legendary Auburn bakeries

Today we have some photos of Auburn bakeries past and present. We sure have had some great ones! Who could ever forget Caito’s Italian bread, or Lamb’s cherry cougan (or kouign). When the kids were young, Van’s Bakery at the corner of State and Perrine was a regular stop for us every Sunday morning, as Helen’s parents lived just a few doors down on Perrine Street, and that’s where we all congregated.

These days, small at-home bakeries are really on the rise. How lucky we are to still have Cameron’s Bakery on Grant Avenue. I think their famous Italian bread, snowflake rolls and apple fritters all fall under the category of “You know you’re from Auburn if you’ve ever had ... ” Maybe a new postcard for you, Teresa! Have a great week everyone! — Ormie

PS: Here is some feedback from last week’s story. Mike Evans wrote in to say the following: “My dad was Mitch Evans and his cousin was Joe Bishop. Joe didn’t own Bishop’s Restaurant, he worked in Syracuse, NY. His family owned Bishop’s Grocery on Arlington Ave. His siblings were brothers Ted, George, Max and Richard and sisters Mary Warren, Stella Allen, Julie Scolaro and Helen Bishop.”

And a reader named Edwin wrote in to say: “Interesting memories. My mother was married to Bill Cimpi. My name is Edwin named after my grandfather Edwin Stanton of Stanton automatics.” Thanks, everyone!

