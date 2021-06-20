Ormie King: Recalling the downtown Auburn Sears store

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and grandpas out there! Today’s story is a repeat of one I wrote many moons ago, but thought you might enjoy recalling all the great people who worked at our old Sears & Roebuck store downtown (currently the Lynch’s Furniture building). I think of them each time I’m next door at the doctor’s office. It sure was a great place to work because of all the terrific people who worked there!
The year was 1956. I had just graduated from Auburn Central High, and I was in need of a job. I received a call from Jack "Monk" Curtin, and he told me that Joe Colella, current owner of the Hollywood Restaurant, had asked him to pitch for the Willard State Hospital team in the state hospital league. At that time, Joe ran a restaurant in the town of Willard. Monk had agreed to pitch for them, but then Alco Locomotive offered him a full-time job to pitch for their team, which he accepted. He, in turn, recommended me to Joe. I went over, tried out and got the job.
I had to pitch two games a week and work two days at Hadley Hall, jerking sodas and playing records for the patients' weekly dances. For doing that I received $55 a week.
It was getting near the end of the season when a pheasant smashed into my windshield. Another time, I fell asleep at the wheel. Luckily, I woke up in time to avoid any damage, but I decided that the 40-mile drive each way, daily, was not for me.
I saw an ad in the paper for a sporting goods manager at Sears Roebuck in Auburn. I said to myself, "I know quite a bit about sports, why not try it?" I went for an interview with the store manager, John Iden, who hired me at $45 a week. Like most males, my ego was crushed because my wife to be, Helen Kenna, was then making $55 a week at Firth Carpet. Little did I realize back then that I would be spending the next 37 years of my life at Sears in Auburn as employee No. 125.
Sears Roebuck first started in Auburn in 1929 at 54-58 Genesee St., in an area between where the Palace Theater was and the Auburn Document Center is located today. On June 1, 1939, Sears opened a new store at 159 Genesee St., where Lynch's Furniture is located today. Prior to that, the William Scott Mansion was located at that site.
Sears had two floors and a basement with 25,000 feet, and incorporated all the modern features of store planning and construction of that time. It was a full department store that carried plumbing and heating, appliances, furniture and rugs, building materials and farm equipment, hardware, automotive, sporting goods, menswear, catalog sales, electrical and paint, housewares, an auto service station and a customer service department. For the most part, all the employees were full-time employees who were very knowledgeable about their products and cared about you receiving good service in return.
Here are some of the folks I met along the way at Sears Store No. 3333 — each store had a four-digit number to identify it.
Martin Kinney Sr. was in charge of receiving and he along with his son, Martin Jr., his wife, Edith, and Peg Carrigan handled receiving.
Irene Bush headed up catalog sales, which was also in the basement. Her staff was Betty Cotter, Winifred Chamberlain, Carm Loiacono, Carm Spoto, Angie Rizzo, Ellen Stoker, Marcia Mundt Bishop, Fran Hamlin and Sharon Jablonski. Jim Adams headed up building materials and farm equipment, and John Dekoschak, John Giles, Ross Linzy and Joe Rice all sold for him out of the basement.
Bill Stuart, also known as "The Roaring Reverend," was in charge of plumbing and heating. Bill was as knowledgeable of his products as anyone I ever met with Sears. Bill had great help with the likes of Jim Driscoll, Bill Schwager, Dick Brand, Art Titus, Francis Clark and Jim Toole.
John Dzikowski headed up the warehouse, and his staff was John Sheftic, Marge Meir, Fred Alcock, Jim Hutson and Harold Lepak.
When you got to the main floor, there was an Allstate Insurance office in the back corner by the automotive section. Allstate was manned by several agents: Archie Janas, Gene Reichard, Dick Fitzgerald, Fred Chapin and Paul Quattrone, to name a few.
Jerry Bennett headed up the automotive section with the help of Millie Rolan and Dick "Slater" Martin. Later, Doug Mason and Bruce Gordon would run that department. The automotive garage in the back of the store was headed up by Paul Baker and, later, Ed Morgan with the help of Bert Stryker, Fred Alcock and Scotty Richards.
I ran the sporting goods and menswear areas, taking over for Dave Hampson, who left Sears. I had salespeople like Jim Burns, Carl Townsend, Bob Campbell and Dick Howard working for me.
Andy Suska headed up the paint and electrical with the help of Mary Farrington and Fred Rosekrans. Peter Bargan ran the hardware department and his staff was Mary Church, Joe Tringali, Al Tessoni, Jerry Secaur, John Prave, Bob Holzhauer, Peg Courtemanche, Bill Kufs and Rita Madziarz, to name a few.
In the very front of the store was the appliance department. It was headed up by Dick Scanlan, a terrific guy. I later worked for him, and eventually took his place when he retired from Sears. Dick had Ed Gleason, Tom Spingler, Joe Leotta, Bob Dilallo, Jack Hai, Morgan Kerr, Denny Renahan, Mary Woodard, Dick Barnes and Mike Quigley all working for him at one time or another.
When you got to the top floor, there was the credit department. Over the years that was headed by, among others, John Reynolds, Tom O'Dea and Don Kober. Some of their employees were Mary Lombardi Smokowski, Mary Ann Vivenzio Martin, Joanne Amico Scozzari, Ann Spinelli, Betty Cuddeback, Marion Siddall and Virginia Smokowski.
Dick Taylor, the former voice of WAUB, headed up the carpet and furniture department, and later on Tom "Spitzy" Salva took it over and ran it. Earl Exley and Zinc LaDouce used to sell for them.
The customer service department was also on the top floor and was comprised of Duane Gove, Walt Kusaj, Ted Roberts, Dick Franczek, Lucille Daddatto, Marilyn Rawson and Ruth Martin.
The maintenance department had Bert Stryker, Don O'Hora and Steve Cadwallder keeping a spit shine on the store.
Norm Courtemanche and Joe Pilipczak handled all our deliveries.
Over the balcony of the main floor was the managers offices, and we saw many come and go over the years including Charles Swaringen, Walter Cochran, Orval Peterson, Ed Kidston, Henry Blumer, John Iden, Earl Hollings, John Schoop, Bob Dalton, Joe Quinn, Mary Steinfest, and who could forget Bob Schafer, who would holler from the balcony each day, "Let's go, go, go team!"
At one time, Jennie Moschetti was the manager's secretary. There was an ad room where Joe Malvaso used to prepare the ads. The auditing office, also on the balcony, was led by Peg Doty, who, to me, was the heart and soul of Sears Roebuck in Auburn and made a lot of managers look good. Without fail, she would always come up with the right answer. Her staff was comprised of Timmy Marco, Anne Copley Suska, Arlene Trombley, Arlene Morrison and Mary Reilley Franchina.
Freida Blaisdell was in charge of unit control and Anne "Zip" Kromer was the pleasant voice at the switchboard.
I apologize right now for everyone I have missed, which is probably many, but this old noggin ain't what it used to be. I can tell you this, the store at 159 Genesee St. was a great place to work and you felt like this was your extended family. It was an era where loyalty was shared between employees and the company they worked for. This store was there from June 1, 1939, until March 1, 1982, when it moved to the Fingerlakes Mall.
There were softball games between other Sears stores, and so many memorable Christmas and other parties. One Christmas party was at Springside Inn, and it started snowing before we got there and continued until we left with snow up to our knees. Bill Stuart and Bob Dilallo were taking turns playing Santa, and everyone was having a great time. When it was time to leave, Dick Taylor hit the top step and slipped, went up in the air and landed in the snowbank in front. Little did we know that his false teeth fell out and were lost in the snow. It was quite a sight seeing all his fellow employees sorting through snow banks trying to find them. We did.
One March day, we had a record snowfall and, for the first time in my 37 years with the company, it was decided that the store would close. The staff was asked to stay and help shovel the snow off the roof, as it was considerable, and the managers were afraid the flat roof would collapse. We shoveled and shoveled and hardly put a dent in it.
Two days later, it got warm and it all melted. It was like a swimming pool on top of the building with all that water. The manager directed John Dzikowski to go onto the roof and open up an eight-inch drain, which he did. It was like a great siphon of a tidal wave as the water gushed downward two stories. There was a men's room next to the catalog department in the basement. There was an elderly gentleman sitting on the toilet when John opened up that drain, and the force of that water lifted him right off the seat and running out of the door hollering and trying to pull his pants up at the same time. It was a funny sight. The basement flooded and the store had to shut down for several days.
One more memory: It is embedded in my mind how Tom Salva came down the stairway from the top floor with tears in his eyes, telling everyone that President John Kennedy had just been shot in Dallas, and how many Auburnians came in the store to witness the event on our television sets so quickly after he said that.
Sears Roebuck and Co. played a huge role at that time in downtown Auburn. I regret that the store ever left for the mall, but it was great while it lasted.
To all the former Sears employees that I worked with, thank you all for being Legends of Auburn!
