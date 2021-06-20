Ormie King: Recalling the downtown Auburn Sears store

Two days later, it got warm and it all melted. It was like a swimming pool on top of the building with all that water. The manager directed John Dzikowski to go onto the roof and open up an eight-inch drain, which he did. It was like a great siphon of a tidal wave as the water gushed downward two stories. There was a men's room next to the catalog department in the basement. There was an elderly gentleman sitting on the toilet when John opened up that drain, and the force of that water lifted him right off the seat and running out of the door hollering and trying to pull his pants up at the same time. It was a funny sight. The basement flooded and the store had to shut down for several days.