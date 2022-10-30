 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Recalling the legendary Auburn Business School

Today I have a great photo of some Auburn Legends to share with you, sent to me by Sylvia (Smith) Wilson. It shows the 1947 graduating class from Auburn Business School, and all the names are included. Sylvia and her sister, Hilda (Smith) Beyor, were both graduates in this class. Enjoy! And have a safe and Happy Halloween tomorrow! — Ormie

Front row from left, Ida Casaleggio, Hilda Smith, Emma Scofield, Mildred King, Virginia Bower, Janet Allen, Sylvia Hunter, Flora Miles, Lumaine Truesdell, Olga Casaleggio, Mary Valenti.

Second row from left, Mary Jean O'Brien, Angela Luisi, Shirley Donaldson, Betty Wallace, Carline Deplidge, Sylvia Smith, Monica Smith, Jean Leonard, Gloria Beals, Margery Bachta.

Third row from left, Stanley Bouck, Abraham Taylor, James Westmiller, Charles Carmody, Paul Foster Jr., Edward DeKostic, William VanAlystyne.

Fourth row from left, Ernest Corral, Harry Darlin, Paul Wells, W. Vernon Sullivan, Michael Yaremchuk, Davis Catalano and Norman Joyal.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Oct. 30, 2022

Happy birthday to:

  • Shelly Courtney
  • Bruce Wolniak
  • Kevin Daly
  • Donna Cook
  • Sharon Bennett
  • Fiona Rhodes
  • Dick Powers
  • Kathy Bogart
  • John McCarthy
  • Taylor Hutchings
  • Bev Clifford
  • Austin Burger
  • Joseph F. Bennett
  • Lois Hole
  • Earl Ward
  • Jean Redmond
  • Marge Szakalski
  • Linda Tesoro
  • Taylor Mizro
  • Marsha Deacon
  • Ron DeChick
  • Thomas Jones
  • Ann Hawelka
  • Scottney DeJoy
  • Jacob Barr
  • Bill Galloway
  • Betty Weeks
  • Stella Rose Tommaso
  • Steve Bonilla

Happy anniversary to:

  • Karen and Jeff Ianiri
  • Jean and Pete Petrosino
  • Jack and Marge Palombella
  • Maxine and Dave Mamuscia
  • Kathleen and Dave Kreydatus

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Helen Edmunds
  • Richard A. Walker
  • Leonora R. "Lee" Tabone
  • Adele Ullman
  • Linda Louise Winslow
  • Raymond Frederick "Fred" Bogart
  • George Alan Clugston
  • Marion L. Hickey
  • Linda Adams
  • James C. Jacobs
  • Teresa Janas

Today’s thought: I don't mind getting old, but my body is having a hard time accepting it. How you doing? — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local Legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.

And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements; it's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion. Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help!

 REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

