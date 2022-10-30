Ormie King: Recalling the legendary Auburn Business School

Today I have a great photo of some Auburn Legends to share with you, sent to me by Sylvia (Smith) Wilson. It shows the 1947 graduating class from Auburn Business School, and all the names are included. Sylvia and her sister, Hilda (Smith) Beyor, were both graduates in this class. Enjoy! And have a safe and Happy Halloween tomorrow! — Ormie
Front row from left, Ida Casaleggio, Hilda Smith, Emma Scofield, Mildred King, Virginia Bower, Janet Allen, Sylvia Hunter, Flora Miles, Lumaine Truesdell, Olga Casaleggio, Mary Valenti.
Second row from left, Mary Jean O'Brien, Angela Luisi, Shirley Donaldson, Betty Wallace, Carline Deplidge, Sylvia Smith, Monica Smith, Jean Leonard, Gloria Beals, Margery Bachta.
Third row from left, Stanley Bouck, Abraham Taylor, James Westmiller, Charles Carmody, Paul Foster Jr., Edward DeKostic, William VanAlystyne.
Fourth row from left, Ernest Corral, Harry Darlin, Paul Wells, W. Vernon Sullivan, Michael Yaremchuk, Davis Catalano and Norman Joyal.
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.