Ormie King: Recalling the legendary Herman Avenue Olympics

With the Winter Olympics in Beijing upon us, it’s time to recall the hey-days of Olympic games held in Auburn during the 1960s and 1970s ― the Herman Avenue Elementary School Olympics! No fancy Ralph Lauren uniforms for those of us lucky to be a part of this school community. Our uniforms were white shirts and navy-blue shorts.

But our Olympics were so much more than one day of games. All classes were assigned to represent a country early in the school year. Over many months, each class explored the cultures and traditions of their respective countries. We sampled food and made pinatas and coats of arms. I can still recall my countries: the United States, Holland, Spain, Mexico, Belgium and India.

Opening ceremonies commenced with a parade of nations up Genesee Street, across North Hoopes Avenue and back to school. The kindergarten class led off with the USA, followed by each successive class. The boys in our 1974 fifth-grade India delegation made a papier-mâché elephant and pulled it in a wagon while the girls, dressed in saris, carried an India sign that spanned the street. We always felt a thrill when traffic and onlookers stopped to take in the spectacle.

The other highly anticipated part of the opening ceremonies was the lighting of the Olympic “flame” behind the school. With the women’s liberation movement just coming into the national conscience, I was proud to be the first girl to be named torchbearer and light the flame — an early lesson in breaking barriers.

A competitive spirit ran through the games. Short- and long-distance running races were held alongside more playful events like the tire roll, three-legged race, wheelbarrow race, egg toss, shoe scramble and, finally, the tug of war to see which class would have bragging rights! First-, second- and third-place finishers were awarded a ribbon.

For many weeks, each class also rehearsed a staged production that celebrated music and dance from their country. After the athletics part of the games concluded, we took to the auditorium to perform for our parents and friends. Every Herman Avenue student slept well that night!

When I look back, I realize how much our classes relished the Olympics. I remember listening to WAUB after overnight rain called the games into question some years. What joy to hear the broadcaster declare that the games were on!

At a time when the world was fraught with international crises, the games brought together the arts and athletics to help us imagine what life was like for children in other countries, and to appreciate the richness of our lives in Auburn.

It couldn’t have been easy to ensure that every student participated. Thank you to our Herman Avenue Elementary classroom teachers, art and music instructors, gym teachers (Joe Mushock, Angelo Messina and Ed Gremli) and parents whose commitment to the games made a lasting impact.

"For the teachers, those who guide us year to year, let’s all give a rousing cheer. For the games we play and the friends we make at Herman Avenue School.” — from the school song

