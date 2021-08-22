Ormie King: Recalling those wonderful Emerson Park amusement rides

Today we some vivid photos to share from Steve Fleming of the Fleming kids at the 1967 GE picnic held at Emerson Park. I’m sure these will stir up some fond memories as we remember all of the great kiddie rides up at the lake.

Steve and his siblings grew up at 35 Copley St. from 1963 to 1969, with his mom and dad, Ray and Joanne Fleming. Ray was the quality control manager at the GE factory. Their home was built by Frank Sigona, who just recently passed on.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks, Steve, for sharing these terrific memories with us!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0