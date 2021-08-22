 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Recalling those wonderful Emerson Park amusement rides
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Recalling those wonderful Emerson Park amusement rides

Today we some vivid photos to share from Steve Fleming of the Fleming kids at the 1967 GE picnic held at Emerson Park. I’m sure these will stir up some fond memories as we remember all of the great kiddie rides up at the lake.

Steve and his siblings grew up at 35 Copley St. from 1963 to 1969, with his mom and dad, Ray and Joanne Fleming. Ray was the quality control manager at the GE factory. Their home was built by Frank Sigona, who just recently passed on.

Thanks, Steve, for sharing these terrific memories with us!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Aug. 22, 2021

Happy 75th birthday to Rick Connors

Happy birthday to:

  • Chris Bennett Collins
  • Ella Kenna Lumb
  • Debbie McCormick
  • MaryAnn Berman
  • Fred Hamberger
  • JoAnne Behm
  • Mark Weslowski
  • Marlene Jacobs
  • Pauline Copes Johnson
  • Toni Deyneka
  • Maggie Wells
  • Adam Helas
  • Rose Marie Foley
  • Gloria Geherin
  • Barb Lupo
  • Eleanor Lisano
  • Steve Scarceletta
  • Jean Marie Helas
  • Rev. James Burke
  • Nancy Prosser
  • Francis Tringali
  • Jean Dimitratus
  • Irene Homick
  • Lillian Kimak
  • Paul Hesse
  • Corinne Piccione
  • Winnie Riester
  • Jen Gasparro
  • Chip Green
  • Marion Camardo
  • Greg Weslowski
  • Laura Kilmer

Happy 10th anniversary to Sarah and Doug Lumb

Happy anniversary to:

  • Jeanne and Matt Gurak
  • Margie and Bernie Tomasso
  • Cathy and Gary Gagliostro
  • JoAnne and Joe Mitchell
  • Megan and Kyle Proulx
  • Linda and Gary Coon
  • Meg and Joe Walsh
  • Anne and Rick Currier
  • Karen and Pete Pinckney
  • Elizabeth and Bob Westmiller
  • Kathy and Jim Kleiber
  • Sue and Jim Barker
  • Barb and Rudy DelFavero

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Amy M. (Walsh) Underhill
  • Virginia M. Pelc
  • Rose A. Gentile
  • Mary Gridley
  • Patrick R. Patterson
  • Thomas G. Brodie
  • Elaine (Glanville) Hutson
  • Susan K. Carpenter
  • Harold G. Fuller
  • Michael A. Cicora
  • Lucy M. (Bratek) Mierzwa
  • Joanne (Muldoon) Calescibetta
  • Marianne M. Coyle
  • Jerry H. Hopkins
  • Athaleen Michel

Today’s thought: Two things make your day better: 1. Don’t watch the news. 2. Don’t weigh yourself. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

