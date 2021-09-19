Ormie King: Remember Auburn's legendary playground floats?

Wednesday is the first day of autumn, so before we say goodbye to summer, here are a few final summertime photos for you to enjoy. Who could forget those playground parades at the end of summer, when everyone worked so hard constructing and decorating their floats? Then all the kids would dress up in costume and ride so proudly through downtown, representing their special playground. It sure was a great way to end our summer vacations before school started up again. Enjoy!