Ormie King: Remember Auburn's legendary playground floats?

Wednesday is the first day of autumn, so before we say goodbye to summer, here are a few final summertime photos for you to enjoy. Who could forget those playground parades at the end of summer, when everyone worked so hard constructing and decorating their floats? Then all the kids would dress up in costume and ride so proudly through downtown, representing their special playground. It sure was a great way to end our summer vacations before school started up again. Enjoy!
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
Hi folks, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)
Happy 102nd birthday to Anne McDonald
Happy 96th birthday to Lorraine Kimak
Happy 90th birthday to John Farrell
Happy birthday to:
- Chris McEvoy
- J.D. Pabis
- Helen Driscoll
- Patricia Stolarow
- Roland Beck
- Judy Campanella
- Barb Wallace
- Tillie Bennett
- Jim Whirtley
- Mike Whirtley
- Janet Taylor
- Mark Malenick
- Steven Donahue
- Marion O’Brien
- Dave Watkins
- Bruce Sherman
- Mary Manuel
- Larry Garuccio
- Joyce Sullivan
- Alissa Carnicelli
- Mary Gomoll
- Pat Paul
- John Farrell
- Joe Morabito Jr.
- Jim Atkinson
- Gary Gagliostro
- Cathy Tarby Gagliostro
- Bill Catto
- Cathy Hamilton
- Ken Minde
- Chuck Medoro
- Bill Wade
- Mike Flanigan
- Bonnie DePalma
- Roxie Alcock
- Tony Lupo
- Maureen Timian
- Jim Maher
- Shannon Pritting
- Collin McLoughlin
- Erin Morrissey
- Keith Gibbs
- Kathy Roe
- Marie Sadusky
- Clair Connors
- Ken Davis
- Bobbie Kukiela
- Barbara Roschick
- Matt Nolan
- Sandy Buchanan
- Jack Graney Jr.
- Donna Gleason
- Mary Jane Bayus
- Daniel Panek
- Lynda DeOrio
- Sue Prave
- Barb Morgan
- Jen Haines
- Joe Mucedola
- Patrick Morrissey
- Pat Casler
- Mike Kukiela
- Barbara Deitrick
- John ‘Red’ Hayes
- Trish Geer
- Matt Carnicelli
- Tony DeCaro
- Eunice Grace
- Cindy Aikman
- Dorothy Kavanaugh
- Bill Granato
- Mike Petrosino
- Jack Kavanaugh
- Jim Plis
- Darlene Festa
- Michele Muldoon
- Janice Daum
- Megan Hutchings
- David Clifford
- Michael-Anne Didio Brosnan
- Riley Lennox
Happy 60th anniversary to Mary Alice and Bill Young
Happy 50th anniversary to Linda and Arlie Howell
Happy 30th anniversary to Linda and Ken Kanya
Happy anniversary to:
- Roxie and Joe Alcock
- MaryAnn and Paul Lattimore
- Cathy and Fred Bogart
- Sue and Bob Marullo
- Kaleigh and Vinnie Anastasi
- Terri and Joe Morabito
- Jean and Zinc LaDouce
- Mary and Ernie DeCaro
- Marge and Frank Steigerwald
- Karen and Jim Plis
- Beth and Terry Cuddy
- Sue and John Butera
- Carol and Bob Colbert
- Judy and Dick Boedicker
- Missie and Mike Deyneka
- Lorraine and Rick Quinn
- Kati and Jim Buck
- Donna and John Napieracz
Our condolences to the families of:
- Richard Babiarz
- Jodi Lynn Baliva
- Robert J. "Bob" Bradtke Sr.
- Frank Anthony Carbone Jr.
- Francesco Chindamo
- Richard H. "Dick" Lees
- Rocco Lupo
- Richard Lee Pratt
- Phyllis Stanton
- William (Bill) Fromel
- Eugene Walter Shaw
- Jon Foote
- George A. Meyers
- Francis A. Cook
- John P. Cresco
- James E. Bennink
- Robert W. Knight
- Marshall J. Trapp
- Lester Clarence Bobbett
- William T. Delaney
- Patricia Houlihan (Burgman)
- Clarence Arthur Traver
- Janet M. Waters
- Leonard Scott Wilson
- David Bruce Jones
- Charlie "Chuck" Bitner
- Cindy L. DeChick (Hall)
- Harriet I. Gilmore
- Louis T. House
- David Nervina
- Elizabeth Patton (Royal)
- Joan Riford (Chayka)
- Richard James "Dick" Burcroff
- Stephen Charles Dusseau
- Bette Ann McIntyre
- Mildred Jean Oxford
Today’s thought: Why do they call it hamburger; isn’t it beef? John Noz
IMPORTANT! Stand By Me, a benefit to assist area individuals and families fighting cancer and hardships, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Sennett Fire House. The event features a dinner, raffles and music provided by The Skycoasters. Tickets are available at Snapper’s Sports Tavern on North Division Street or by contacting Joe Brechue at (315) 729-2192. Event information and updates are available on Facebook at standbymecayugacounty. We hope you can join us for this worthwhile event. Thank you!
Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!
REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!
