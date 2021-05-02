 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Remembering a legendary Auburn senior class
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Remembering a legendary Auburn senior class

Today I have a terrific photo to share with you. It was sent in by Mona and Al Jackson and shows the 10th anniversary reunion of the Central High Class of 1958, which was held at the Springside Inn on May 18, 1968. There sure were a lot of great folks in this class; each one a Legend of Auburn! Have a good week everyone, and stay safe! — Ormie

Top row from left, Tom Smith, Gary Foster, Al Jackson, Jack Hai

Next row down, from left, Ann Chayka Streeter, Marilyn Lynch Roebuck, Doris Pimm Ross, Dorothy Pimm Sniefen, Pat VanOstrand Mitchell, Theresa Graney Zanowick, Sandra Diego Schiefen, Mary Martin Dann, Elizabeth Royko Pelton

Middle row, from left, Robert Regets, Nancy Cook Myaska, Linda Gray Beavers, Ann Green Kukella, Beverly Arnold Hollenbeck, Glenda Hilton Greaves, Marlene Gugula, Lillian (last name unknown), Barbara Lapychak LaDouce, Carol Newert Davia

Second row from left, Mr. Harter, Patricia Kury Farrell, Stewart Mead, Michael Homick, Greg Behuniak, Roberta Hutchings Trzcinski, Sandy Butler Zamniak, Mona Cantrell Jackson, Ruth Heinzmann Ingerick

Bottom row, from left, George Davis, John Sliwka, Gerald Kukella, James Gleason, Walter Myers, Leroy Leubner, Raymond Jackson.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for May 2, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Kaleigh D’Alberto Anastasi
  • Dr. John Ryan
  • Patricia Ricci
  • Helen Bitzie Brown
  • Andy Riester
  • Mike McConnell
  • Mildred Caruana
  • Maureen LaMay
  • Mike Ineich
  • Renee Schmidt
  • John Latanyshyn
  • Kellie Riley Shutter
  • Chelsea Smith
  • Kevin Gant
  • Paul Monczka
  • Jeanne Trinca
  • Emilie Burke
  • Michael Shaw
  • Bill Colapietro
  • Roberta Baker

Happy 62nd anniversary for Patricia and Mike Ricci

Happy 50th anniversary to Joan and Steve Kehoskie

Happy 28th anniversary to Diane and John Stechuchak

Happy anniversary to:

  • Jan and Tom Schmidt
  • Chris and Rick Ockenfels
  • Linda and Earl Ward
  • MaryAnn and Rick Anderson
  • Anna and Paul Saltarello
  • Roberta and Paul Baker
  • Gloria and Bill Delaney

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Joan M. (Grant) Leschak
  • Nancy Elaine (Granger) Samara
  • Jacqueline (Leotta) DiMatteo
  • Catherine (Byrns) Flynn
  • Terry A. Lee
  • Grace G. Bergerstock
  • Margaret E. Teeter
  • Janet E. Bartholomew
  • Daisy W. Crim
  • Edward L. Mazur Jr.
  • Paul V. Wood
  • Bruce A. Nedrow
  • Patricia A. Searing
  • Frances A. Emerson
  • Verna Elaine Monnin
  • Lewis M. DeBottis
  • Jacqueline E. Porter
  • Doris I. Wiggins
  • Ruth V. Gerow
  • Thomas J. Smith
  • Arlene E. Ward
  • Charlotte Hurrell Shutter

Today’s thought: When you don’t have a sunny day, be the sunshine to everybody else. — John Noz

The Liars Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs. Wear your masks. Plenty of room to social distance as we have our own area in the back thanks to Ann’s!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

