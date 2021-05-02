Ormie King: Remembering a legendary Auburn senior class

Today I have a terrific photo to share with you. It was sent in by Mona and Al Jackson and shows the 10th anniversary reunion of the Central High Class of 1958, which was held at the Springside Inn on May 18, 1968. There sure were a lot of great folks in this class; each one a Legend of Auburn! Have a good week everyone, and stay safe! — Ormie
Top row from left, Tom Smith, Gary Foster, Al Jackson, Jack Hai
Next row down, from left, Ann Chayka Streeter, Marilyn Lynch Roebuck, Doris Pimm Ross, Dorothy Pimm Sniefen, Pat VanOstrand Mitchell, Theresa Graney Zanowick, Sandra Diego Schiefen, Mary Martin Dann, Elizabeth Royko Pelton
Middle row, from left, Robert Regets, Nancy Cook Myaska, Linda Gray Beavers, Ann Green Kukella, Beverly Arnold Hollenbeck, Glenda Hilton Greaves, Marlene Gugula, Lillian (last name unknown), Barbara Lapychak LaDouce, Carol Newert Davia
Second row from left, Mr. Harter, Patricia Kury Farrell, Stewart Mead, Michael Homick, Greg Behuniak, Roberta Hutchings Trzcinski, Sandy Butler Zamniak, Mona Cantrell Jackson, Ruth Heinzmann Ingerick
Bottom row, from left, George Davis, John Sliwka, Gerald Kukella, James Gleason, Walter Myers, Leroy Leubner, Raymond Jackson.
