Ormie King: Remembering William Stott and all of Auburn's military heroes

"He is the one on the far right top corner. He is on the 4th step with the lighter colored jacket. They spelled his name wrong in the article. They put it as Scott and should have been Stott.

He passed away in 2011 and when I was looking at his Army hat, I found this clipping of the service men put in the lining. I enclosed the picture of his grave marker just so you would see his decorations. After enlisting, he went on to basic training at Fort Dix in New Jersey followed up by amphibious training in Florida. From there he was shipped out to Europe and arrived there on Oct. 29, 1943. He landed in the second wave at Omaha Beach and later the Battle of Bulge/Ardennes. It was in the Bulge that he saved a fellow soldier from a burning tank which accounted for him receiving the bronze star. Plus during this campaign he often talked about how many froze due to the extreme weather. He was also awarded a combat medical badge and Purple heart.