Ormie King: Remembering William Stott and all of Auburn's military heroes

Today’s story comes to us from Pat Tamburrino of Auburn. It is a beautiful tribute to her father, William G. Stott, and all who served in the armed forces. Pat had this to say about her dad:
"He is the one on the far right top corner. He is on the 4th step with the lighter colored jacket. They spelled his name wrong in the article. They put it as Scott and should have been Stott.
He passed away in 2011 and when I was looking at his Army hat, I found this clipping of the service men put in the lining. I enclosed the picture of his grave marker just so you would see his decorations. After enlisting, he went on to basic training at Fort Dix in New Jersey followed up by amphibious training in Florida. From there he was shipped out to Europe and arrived there on Oct. 29, 1943. He landed in the second wave at Omaha Beach and later the Battle of Bulge/Ardennes. It was in the Bulge that he saved a fellow soldier from a burning tank which accounted for him receiving the bronze star. Plus during this campaign he often talked about how many froze due to the extreme weather. He was also awarded a combat medical badge and Purple heart.
After the war ended, like many soldiers, my father returned after to Auburn to work. He got married to Dorothy Pankewsky and raised his daughters, Leah, Patricia and Mauri.
I enclosed the Christmas article here because it was what my father said it was like. He said they basically froze.”
Thank you, Pat, for sharing this beautiful story about your dad, truly a Legend of Auburn, and thank you to all who served so that we might all be free. Pat included the following essay by Hannibal resident Rich Finzer, which was published in the Post-Standard in December 2011:
A string of Christmas lights is not the gear a soldier typically carries into battle. But then this was not a typical combat soldier. He’d fashioned those lights to decorate his workbench at the airbase where he was stationed. He was a radio repairman, a corporal in the 9th Air Force, and the Battle of the Bulge was raging. The Allied lines were overextended, and it was the coldest, snowiest winter Europe had faced in 50 years. Hitler had thrown 26 divisions and 1,300 pieces of armor at the Allies, and the Army needed more men to stem the German offensive. And that was Christmas: 1944.
So the Army stripped support units of truck drivers, barbers, cooks, clerks, even radio repairmen, and formed them into units. Guys who hadn’t fired a weapon since they’d left Fort Dix were handed an M-I and sent to the front. As his newly formed company shipped out, that corporal crammed those lights into his kit. And that was Christmas: 1944.
They didn’t have adequate winter clothing. The Army, calculating that the European campaign would be over by then, had not equipped them with heavy woolen trench coats. Most had only short summer-weight field jackets. There were no gloves. So they cut fingerholes into spare pairs of socks to try and protect their hands from the numbing cold. And that was Christmas: 1944.
One of the guys cut the top from a small pine and jammed it into the snow. And then that radio-repairman-turned-foot soldier laid that forlorn little string of lights onto its tiny branches. From the carcass of a bombed-out jeep they found a battery. Then in the stillness of that desolate Christmas Eve, they quietly sang “Silent Night” and prayed. They prayed for the battle to be over. They prayed for their lives to be spared. They prayed for the dead. In the icy silence that followed, they could hear the strains of “Stille Nacht” as their German foes sang that same carol somewhere off in the distance. And that was Christmas: 1944.
They didn’t receive any presents. There was no Santa coming down the chimney. The only things that came down were the unrelenting snow and the shells from the German artillery. So instead, those weary, shivering men gave the world a present: Victory. Over 19,000 of them gave what Abraham Lincoln so poignantly described as “the last full measure of devotion”. And that was Christmas: 1944.
So when you warm your feet by the fire this holiday season, think of the men who lived and fought in that snow for six weeks. As you’re opening your gifts, remember the men who asked for nothing except to survive. And as you sit down with loved ones for a bountiful Christmas meal, think of men so hungry and deprived of comforts that the scraps from your table would have seemed to them like a feast. While you spend time with friends and family, remember lonely, frozen soldiers whose only companion was death. And that was Christmas: 1944.
That string of Christmas lights? It survived those dark days, as did the corporal who had carried them. He was my father, Ray Finzer. So thank you, Daddy, for all that you and the thousands of other unsung heroes did during that brutally desparate battle 67 years ago. Thank you for my freedom: the greatest gift of all.
