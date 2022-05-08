Ormie King: Saying thanks to Auburn's legendary moms

"It takes a village to raise a child" is the proverb that means that an entire community of people must provide for and interact positively with children for those children to experience and grow in a safe and healthy environment. There is no one who will ever replace our mothers ... no one! But throughout life we have had those mothers who have stepped in when we were in their homes, presence or company. This starts from elementary school and continues throughout life. We have our sports moms, football moms, lacrosse moms, CYO moms, hockey moms, baseball moms, etc., etc. Then we have our girlfriends' moms, and our neighborhood moms and so on and so on.

As I stated in the beginning, nobody can ever replace our mothers. (No one!) However, for those who are still with us, and those who have passed, thank you from the bottom of my heart, for always treating me as one of your own, for always making me feel welcome, for keeping me safe and for kicking me in the butt when I needed it, which was quite often. I thank and love you all for everything! I wish all of you a very happy Mothers Day! God bless you! And to you, Mom ... Love you with all my heart, just know these women took very good care of your youngest when I had the privilege of being around them, just as you did for so many of my friends and cousins! Happy Mothers Day, Mom! And to all you moms out there, that kindness and compassion you have shown to your children's friends over the years has not gone unrecognized and it's never forgotten, and will always be greatly appreciated! God bless!