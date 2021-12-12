 Skip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Some faded Auburn photos as winter approaches

Ormie logo

Today we have some great photos and a little story that was shared with us by Miki Bruton Dorsey. My wife and I used to work with Miki at the Hallmark store and she is a great girl! Thank you, Miki, for sharing these with us and for being a terrific Legend of Auburn!

Photo # 1 - old buddies.JPG

Photo No. 1 shows Joe Bishop on the far left. I think he owned “Bishop’s Restaurant” that was once across from the police station. My grandfather, Joe Cimpi, was a friend of Joe’s and probably the other men in this photo as well. My grandfather gave me a one-year card that showed I could eat lunch every day if I wanted when I was at Central High as a seventh grader. I had homemade French fries and a cherry coke every day! The photo is from the 1956 Banquet U.N.C. Classic League at Deauville Hotel and shows, from left, Joe Bishop, Duke Yahwak, Floyd Doan, Mike Tarby and Gale Stanley.

Photo # 2 - Andy Cholette.JPG

Photo No. 2 shows Andy Cholette working at a Cimpi’s clambake. My brothers and I worked clambakes for our grandfather. He paid us $20 and all we could eat. I filled the corn, sausage and salt potatoes. My brothers worked the clams.

Photo # 3 - Clifford - Huff - unknown.JPG

In photo No. 3, the gentlemen are unknown. The only clue is that is says “Clifford and Huff” on the back. Maybe you might know them.

Photo # 4 - Joe Cimpi and fishing buddies.JPG

Also, photo No. 4 is from 1948 and shows from left, Joey Cimpi Jr., Joe Cimpi Sr., Ray Fischer, Peter Fischer and Mike O’Hora catching small mouth bass at Henderson Harbor.

Many of you will probably remember the guys in these photos as I think many of them were local store owners. Mike Tarby had a terrific meat market and grocery store on State St. for many years. Best homemade kielbasa ever! I know the Yahwak family also had a store on State Street and the Doan family owned Doan’s Market in Auburn.

My father-in-law, Larry Kenna, was also a good friend of Joe Cimpi’s. Joe owned a popular tavern on State Street for many years.

If anyone can fill in the blanks on photo No. 3, or add to this story, just let me know and we’ll publish it next week. All the best, Ormie

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Dec. 12, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Millie Sobus
  • J.D. Pabis
  • Marley Robinson
  • Connie Kolo
  • Sara Colvin
  • Sam Vasile
  • Linda Scanlon
  • Ann Marie Duffy
  • Carol Watkins
  • Melissa Geherin
  • Dave Corcoran
  • Jane Fox
  • Eli Petrosino
  • Kevin “Toad” Rhodes
  • Josephine Donnelly
  • Bev Hollenbeck
  • Julie Scarceletta
  • Rick Ockenfels
  • Teresa Deterlizin
  • Andy Lashomb
  • Marilyn Wride
  • Patty Galloway
  • Karen D’Angelis
  • Kathy Gauthier
  • Tim Riley
  • Marsha Tabone
  • Todd Kelsey
  • Viv Balistreri
  • Frances Chisholm
  • Ross Sheperd
  • Terri Delmonte Broderick

Happy anniversary to:

  • Linda and Sam Vasile
  • Trisha and Joe Rabuano
  • MaryAnn and Jim LaMay

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Carol A. Connors
  • John P. Farrell
  • Joseph Daniel Juli
  • Pamela J. Wilbur
  • Mary Watkins
  • Gerald ‘Gerry’ Richard Clark
  • Tony Ray Smith Sr.
  • J. Ralph Young Jr.
  • Joanne Morse
  • Thomas G. Rose
  • Richard "Dick" Bertollini
  • Josephine "Jessie" Elizabeth Sanford
  • David Catalano Sr.
  • Frank W. Casalino Sr.
  • JoAnne C. Elser (Cisek)
  • Marie T. Leja
  • Robert D. Sochan
  • Hilda (Boyd) Brokaw
  • John A. Townsend
  • John W. Hawkins

Today’s thought: It amazes me how much exercise and extra fries sound alike. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

