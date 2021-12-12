Ormie King: Some faded Auburn photos as winter approaches

Today we have some great photos and a little story that was shared with us by Miki Bruton Dorsey. My wife and I used to work with Miki at the Hallmark store and she is a great girl! Thank you, Miki, for sharing these with us and for being a terrific Legend of Auburn!

Photo No. 1 shows Joe Bishop on the far left. I think he owned “Bishop’s Restaurant” that was once across from the police station. My grandfather, Joe Cimpi, was a friend of Joe’s and probably the other men in this photo as well. My grandfather gave me a one-year card that showed I could eat lunch every day if I wanted when I was at Central High as a seventh grader. I had homemade French fries and a cherry coke every day! The photo is from the 1956 Banquet U.N.C. Classic League at Deauville Hotel and shows, from left, Joe Bishop, Duke Yahwak, Floyd Doan, Mike Tarby and Gale Stanley.

Photo No. 2 shows Andy Cholette working at a Cimpi’s clambake. My brothers and I worked clambakes for our grandfather. He paid us $20 and all we could eat. I filled the corn, sausage and salt potatoes. My brothers worked the clams.

In photo No. 3, the gentlemen are unknown. The only clue is that is says “Clifford and Huff” on the back. Maybe you might know them.

Also, photo No. 4 is from 1948 and shows from left, Joey Cimpi Jr., Joe Cimpi Sr., Ray Fischer, Peter Fischer and Mike O’Hora catching small mouth bass at Henderson Harbor.

Many of you will probably remember the guys in these photos as I think many of them were local store owners. Mike Tarby had a terrific meat market and grocery store on State St. for many years. Best homemade kielbasa ever! I know the Yahwak family also had a store on State Street and the Doan family owned Doan’s Market in Auburn.

My father-in-law, Larry Kenna, was also a good friend of Joe Cimpi’s. Joe owned a popular tavern on State Street for many years.

If anyone can fill in the blanks on photo No. 3, or add to this story, just let me know and we’ll publish it next week. All the best, Ormie

