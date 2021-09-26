 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Some faded Auburn photos to start fall
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Some faded Auburn photos to start fall

Ormie logo

I hope you'll enjoy these faded photos of some of the old landscapes of Auburn. Have a great week, everyone. — Ormie

Photo # 1 - Jan. 24, 1973 - Four bldgs on Willliams St coming down.JPG

Photo # 2 - the old Seal's Camera at 11 North St until razed in 1975.JPG
Photo # 3 - 1970 - the old Hotel Auburn on State St.JPG
Photo # 4 - the old Angelo's Pizza and Hogan's Market on North St before demolished for the arterial.JPG

Around Auburn for Sept. 26, 2021

Hi folks, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

Happy birthday to:

  • Tricia Robinson
  • John DeChick
  • Claude McNabb
  • Sue Rusinko
  • Jim David
  • Janet Weston
  • Connie Murray
  • George Bauso
  • Bob Butera
  • Michelle Jones
  • Bea O’Hora
  • Dick Cosentino
  • Kathi Russell
  • Luke Boedicker
  • Peggy Hicks
  • Patricia Lynne Burns
  • Connor Duffy
  • Dan Sincebaugh
  • Theresa Zanowick
  • Jenna Brooks
  • Sarah King
  • Mary Ann Lattimore
  • Dave Hawelka
  • Vicky Quimby
  • Carlene Flier
  • Ed Martin

Happy 30th anniversary to Linda and Ken Kanya

Happy anniversary to:

  • Martha and Joel Pinker
  • Kari and Jim Smith
  • Marilyn and Doug Bower
  • Cathy and Anthony Felice
  • Mary and Doug Mason
  • Jane and Ed McCarthy

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Louis P. Contigulia
  • Francis "Frank" Siracusa
  • James Michael "Doc" Poole
  • Sarajane Vitale
  • James A. Markley
  • Heinz Weiler
  • James E. Kinney
  • Elizabeth Jane Manley Price
  • Lester H. "Bud" Van Dyke
  • Kerry Don Walker
  • Glenn G. Harrington
  • Dane F. Wilbur
  • Paul S. Merrill
  • Donald "Don" Edwin Kennedy Sr.
  • Philomena (Giannone) Nardella
  • Raymond Antonacci
  • Maryann E. Defendorf
  • MaryAnn (Barbaro) Dziuba
  • Jack S. Harney
  • Olive P. "Ollie" Moochler
  • Beverly J. Thompson

Today’s thought: Does ‘pasteurized’ mean too far to see? — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

