Ormie King: Some faded Auburn postal service photos

Today we have some faded photos for you to enjoy of Auburn postal service workers. (Christmas is just around the corner!) — Ormie
Around Auburn for Oct. 24, 2021
Happy birthday to:
- Dennis Shaw
- Tony "Butch" Musso
- Tim Donovan
- Susan Beck
- Christian Bouley
- Sandy Weiman
- Paul McDonald
- Sarah Welch
- Kelly Minde
- Patrick Ockenfels
- Peg Anderson
- Danny Riester
- Chris Catto
- Larry Maxwell
- Dan Cuddy
- Michael Caruana
- Jennifer Westover
- Alice Jordan
- Gary Coon
- Ruth Herrling
- Hannah McLoughlin
- Cathy Leader
- Dick Babiarz
- Deb Cameron
- Dick Guzulak
- Marie Preston
- Alayna Slayton
- Donna Brooks
- Wilbur Weiman
- Gerry Cuff
- Marlene Bryant
- Bernie Audet
- Angela Durfee
- Doug Mason
- Kevin Daly
- Donna Cook
- Sharon Bennett
- Fiona Rhodes
- Dick Powers
Happy anniversary to:
- Caroline and Phil Bauso
- Deb and Tom Netti
- Renee and Jim Campbell
- Colleen and Joe Vasile
Our condolences to the families of:
- John Roger Deal
- Joseph Francis Rowley, MD
- James Louis Cooper, Sr.
- Anne M. Bassett
- James Steven Parkinson
- Stanley "Tom" Thomas Brock
- Lillian T. Rogers
- Mary Ellen Peeters
- Carl "Woody" E. Woodman
- Frank A. DeRosa
- Grant A. Madill
- Timothy L. Day
- Jack Matson
- Debra L. Rich
- Collin Ward O’Hara
- Deborah L. Powers-Stanton
- Phyllis Beyers
- Dorothy L. Hopkins
- John F. Jarvis
Today’s thought: If there’s a "Highway to Hell" and only a "Stairway to Heaven," I hope my bad knees can get me there. — John Noz
REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!
